Daniel Radcliffe is an English actor. He rose to fame and is best known for starring as Harry Potter in the blockbuster film series from 2001 to 2011. His other films include 2012's The Woman in Black, 2015's Trainwreck, 2015's Victor Frankenstein, 2016's Now You See Me 2, 2016's Swiss Army Man and 2022's The Lost City. Radcliffe has also performed on stage on Broadway and the West End in plays and musicals like Equus, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and The Cripple of Inishmaan. He has also starred in the anthology television series Miracle Workers since 2019.
Full Name
Daniel Jacob Radcliffe
Hometown
London
Notable Projects
Harry Potter
Born
07/23/1989
Age
32

FAQs

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in the first 'Harry Potter' movie?

The film 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' premiered on Nov. 4, 2001 when star Daniel Radcliffe was 12 years old.

Who is Daniel Radcliffe dating?

Daniel Radcliffe has been dating actress Erin Darke since 2012. They began dating after they had worked together on the 2013 film 'Kill Your Darlings.'

Where does Daniel Radcliffe live?

Daniel Radcliffe has residences in London and New York City.

How did Daniel Radcliffe get the part of Harry Potter?

Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter after 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' director Chris Columbus noticed Radcliffe in the 1999 BBC television adaptation of 'David Copperfield.'

Who did Daniel Radcliffe have a crush on when making the 'Harry Potter' movies?

During the HBO Max 2022 special 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,' Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter while they were making the 'Harry Potter' movies together.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in the last 'Harry Potter' movie?

The film 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2' premiered on July 7, 2011 when star Daniel Radcliffe was 21 years old.

