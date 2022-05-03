How old was Daniel Radcliffe in the first 'Harry Potter' movie?

The film 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' premiered on Nov. 4, 2001 when star Daniel Radcliffe was 12 years old.

Who is Daniel Radcliffe dating?

Daniel Radcliffe has been dating actress Erin Darke since 2012. They began dating after they had worked together on the 2013 film 'Kill Your Darlings.'

Where does Daniel Radcliffe live?

Daniel Radcliffe has residences in London and New York City.

How did Daniel Radcliffe get the part of Harry Potter?

Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter after 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' director Chris Columbus noticed Radcliffe in the 1999 BBC television adaptation of 'David Copperfield.'

Who did Daniel Radcliffe have a crush on when making the 'Harry Potter' movies?

During the HBO Max 2022 special 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,' Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter while they were making the 'Harry Potter' movies together.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in the last 'Harry Potter' movie?