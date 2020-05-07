Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig is a British actor. He rose to fame starring in the films Road to Perdition, Layer Cake, and Munich. He is best known for portraying James Bond from 2006 to 2022 in five movies.
Daniel Craig
Full Name
Daniel Wroughton Craig
Hometown
Chester, England
Notable Projects
James Bond
Born
03/02/1968
Age
54

FAQs

How tall is Daniel Craig?

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Who is Daniel Craig married to?

Daniel Craig married fellow actor Rachel Weisz in 2011. He was previously married to actress Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994.

Why did Daniel Craig stop playing James Bond?

After playing James Bond in five movies over a period of 15 years, Daniel Craig told USA Today in 2021 that he decided to leave the series because of the physical demands of the role and his desire to spend more time with his family.

How old was Daniel Craig in Casino Royale?

The movie Casino Royale was filmed between January and July 2006. Daniel turned 38 years old during filming.

Where does Daniel Craig live?

Daniel and his family live in London. He also owns a home in Brooklyn, New York.

How many James Bond movies did Daniel Craig make?

Daniel starred in five James Bond movies: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die

What swimsuit did Daniel Craig wear in Casino Royale?

In a scene in Casino Royale set in the Bahamas, Daniel emerges from a swim while wearing a short-cut light blue GrigioPerla swimsuit.

How many children does Daniel Craig have?

Daniel has two children. He has a daughter, Ella, with his first wife Fiona Loudon. He also has a daughter with second wife Rachel Weisz.

Who played James Bond before Daniel Craig?

Daniel is the sixth actor to play James Bond in the official film series following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?

Daniel and Rachel first met while they both starred in the 1994 play Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London. They begin dating in December 2010 after they worked together in the film Dream House.

Most Recent

This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60
Just click the coupon before adding to cart
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Sweet Love Story: Newly Engaged Couple Have a 'Lovely Chemistry'
PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that the couple is engaged
Idaho Senate Kills Bill that Would Have Made It a Felony to Get Trans Kids Gender-Affirming Care
The bill had overwhelmingly passed in Idaho's House of Representatives last week and was expected to move through the Senate, but they said it violated parental rights
Hot Water Music Ready New Album Feel the Void and Talk Long-Distance Writing: 'It Was Tough'
Hot Water Music's ninth studio album Feel the Void is out Friday
Colton Underwood Introduces New Rescue Dog Named Scout: 'Our Family Is Growing'
The reality star is already a pet parent to a German shepherd/husky/Labrador mix named Zooka, who he adopted in 2020
Melissa Gorga Speaks Out After Learning She Isn't a Bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's Wedding
"Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it," Melissa Gorga said on Thursday's episode of her podcast, On Display
Advertisement

More Daniel Craig

U.S. Says American Was Killed in Ukrainian City Where 10 People Were Shot Dead While in Line for Bread
The hard-hit city of Chernihiv in the northeast is apparently the site of some of the most recent attacks on civilians in Russia's war on Ukraine
Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Overall World Cup Title After Olympic Struggles: Ending Season 'on a High'
Mikaela Shiffrin, who is largely considered one of the world's best skiers at just 27 years old, won her fourth World Cup overall title Thursday
Pa. Mom Admits She and Her Partner Intentionally Starved Daughters to Death, Buried Them in Rural Backyard
Happy St. Patrick's Day! See How the Stars Are Celebrating
J Balvin Opens Up About Finding His Light and the 'Key' to His 'High Vibrations'
Giada de Laurentiis Shares Video of Her Daughter Leading School Production of Matilda Musical
Love Is Blind's Shake Introduces New Girlfriend Emily After Deepti Split: 'Don't Settle'

Shake Chatterjee got engaged to contestant Deepti Vempati on Love Is Blind season 2

All Daniel Craig

Idaho Senate Kills Bill that Would Have Made It a Felony to Get Trans Kids Gender-Affirming Care
Health // 8 minutes ago
Hot Water Music Ready New Album Feel the Void and Talk Long-Distance Writing: 'It Was Tough'
Music // 17 minutes ago
Colton Underwood Introduces New Rescue Dog Named Scout: 'Our Family Is Growing'
Pets // 22 minutes ago
Melissa Gorga Speaks Out After Learning She Isn't a Bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's Wedding
TV // 25 minutes ago
U.S. Says American Was Killed in Ukrainian City Where 10 People Were Shot Dead While in Line for Bread
Politics // 36 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Overall World Cup Title After Olympic Struggles: Ending Season 'on a High'
Sports // 37 minutes ago
Pa. Mom Admits She and Her Partner Intentionally Starved Daughters to Death, Buried Them in Rural Backyard
Crime // 40 minutes ago
Happy St. Patrick's Day! See How the Stars Are Celebrating
Lifestyle // an hour ago
J Balvin Opens Up About Finding His Light and the 'Key' to His 'High Vibrations'
Music // an hour ago
Giada de Laurentiis Shares Video of Her Daughter Leading School Production of Matilda Musical
Food // an hour ago
Love Is Blind's Shake Introduces New Girlfriend Emily After Deepti Split: 'Don't Settle'
TV // an hour ago
Ukrainian 'Hero of the Night,' 11, Who Walked Out of War Alone Reunites with His Mom
Human Interest // an hour ago
Wis. Dentist Convicted of Breaking Patients' Teeth, Charging Them for Fixes, Then Collecting Insurance Money
Crime // an hour ago
20 Talented Dog Painters Are Donating Artwork to Auction to Help Amputee Pets Battling Cancer
Pets // an hour ago
Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Apologizes for 'Screwup' After Aimee Mann Said She Was Dropped from Tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Meghan Markle Is Launching Her First Spotify Podcast Series This Summer
Royals // 2 hours ago
Amy Schumer Reveals the Parenting Advice She's Given New Mom Jennifer Lawrence
Parents // 2 hours ago
See Brittany Matthews and Daughter Sterling Pose in Striking Photo from Wedding to Patrick Mahomes
Parents // 2 hours ago
Jimmie Allen Duets with Morgan Wallen During Nashville Dangerous: The Tour Stop
Country // 2 hours ago
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer: Cassie Has More Secrets as She Takes on 'Spy Novel' Life
TV // 2 hours ago
12-Year-Old Boy Who Burned 35 Percent of Body in TikTok 'Fire Challenge' Tells Kids 'Not to Be a Follower'
Human Interest // 2 hours ago
'Major-Crash Fatality Scene' Reported After 50-Car Pile-Up in Missouri: 'Praying for All the People Involved'
Human Interest // 2 hours ago
Bachelorette Creator Says Season 19 Won't 'Pit' Rachel and Gabby Against Each Other: 'You'll See'
TV // 2 hours ago
This Back-in-Stock Body Oil Starts Shipping Tomorrow — but You Should Really Pre-Order It Now
Beauty // 2 hours ago
See Kelly Ripa Mimic Jessica Chastain's Tammy Faye Performance in Live's After Oscar Show Preview
Movies // 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com