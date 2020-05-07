How tall is Daniel Craig?

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Who is Daniel Craig married to?

Daniel Craig married fellow actor Rachel Weisz in 2011. He was previously married to actress Fiona Loudon from 1992 to 1994.

Why did Daniel Craig stop playing James Bond?

After playing James Bond in five movies over a period of 15 years, Daniel Craig told USA Today in 2021 that he decided to leave the series because of the physical demands of the role and his desire to spend more time with his family.

How old was Daniel Craig in Casino Royale?

The movie Casino Royale was filmed between January and July 2006. Daniel turned 38 years old during filming.

Where does Daniel Craig live?

Daniel and his family live in London. He also owns a home in Brooklyn, New York.

How many James Bond movies did Daniel Craig make?

Daniel starred in five James Bond movies: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die

What swimsuit did Daniel Craig wear in Casino Royale?

In a scene in Casino Royale set in the Bahamas, Daniel emerges from a swim while wearing a short-cut light blue GrigioPerla swimsuit.

How many children does Daniel Craig have?

Daniel has two children. He has a daughter, Ella, with his first wife Fiona Loudon. He also has a daughter with second wife Rachel Weisz.

Who played James Bond before Daniel Craig?

Daniel is the sixth actor to play James Bond in the official film series following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?