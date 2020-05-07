Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson is an American actress. She made her film debut in Crazy in Alabama in 1999 but didn't appear in another film until The Social Network in 2010. Johnson is best known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades films. Her parents are actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.
Dakota Johnson
Full Name
Dakota Mayi Johnson
Hometown
Austin, Texas
instagram
dakotajohnson
Notable Projects
Fifty Shades of Grey , Fifty Shades Freed , Fifty Shades Darker
Born
10/04/1989
Age
32

FAQs

Who is Dakota Johnson dating?

Dakota Johnson has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since 2017.

What did Dakota Johnson say to Ellen DeGeneres?

After Ellen DeGeneres said on her talk show that she wasn't invited to Dakota Johnson's birthday party, Johnson responded, "Actually, no. That's not the truth, Ellen." Johnson insisted during the awkward exchange that DeGeneres was invited but didn't show up.

Who is Dakota Johnson's neighbor?

Dakota Johnson lives next to Jimmy Kimmel. In 2020, Kimmel interviewed Johnson for his talk show while they stood in their own yards.

Most Recent

Barefoot in the Park Actor Scoey Mitchell Dead at 92
The actor and comedian died March 19 due to kidney failure
Chrissy Teigen Just Stepped Out in the Perfect Spring Boot
Discover cute and comfy similar styles starting at $32
Texas Mom Shot and Killed While Visiting Late Son's Grave on His Birthday: 'Amazing Angel'
Yolanda N'Gaojia was fatally shot at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas while visiting her son's grave earlier this week
It Was 'Love at First Wear' for Amazon Shoppers with These Comfortable $30 Sandals
They're "much more supportive" than your basic flip-flops
Naomi Osaka Celebrates Her Win in Miami, Plus Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe, Winnie Harlow and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Kate Spade's Spring Sale Is Brimming with Massive Deals
Score up to 40% off on charming handbags, shoes, and accessories
Advertisement

More Dakota Johnson

Amazon Shoppers in Search of the 'Perfect Pillow' Have Landed on This Set — and It's 34% Off Right Now
"I've slept better since I got them"
Donald Glover Says He Almost Got 'Big Fan' Ryan Gosling to Be on Atlanta: 'The Part Was So Great'
"It just didn't work out. I was so bummed," Glover said at the season 3 premiere of the hit show on Thursday
Aspiring Model Who Lost Her Legs Due to COVID-19 Complications Is Home: 'Grateful'
Nike and Vanessa Bryant Announce They Are Once Again Partnering Up to Produce Kobe Sneakers
Miley Cyrus Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of Hannah Montana Premiere: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Will Smith Surprises King Richard Costar Aunjanue Ellis at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards
Harmony Montgomery Update: Girlfriend of Missing N.H. Girl's Father Found Dead

Kelsey Small, 27, was found dead in a hotel room on March 13

All Dakota Johnson

Barefoot in the Park Actor Scoey Mitchell Dead at 92
TV // 4 minutes ago
Chrissy Teigen Just Stepped Out in the Perfect Spring Boot
Style // 22 minutes ago
Texas Mom Shot and Killed While Visiting Late Son's Grave on His Birthday: 'Amazing Angel'
Crime // 23 minutes ago
It Was 'Love at First Wear' for Amazon Shoppers with These Comfortable $30 Sandals
Style // an hour ago
Naomi Osaka Celebrates Her Win in Miami, Plus Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe, Winnie Harlow and More
Celebrity // 2 hours ago
Kate Spade's Spring Sale Is Brimming with Massive Deals
Fashion // 2 hours ago
Amazon Shoppers in Search of the 'Perfect Pillow' Have Landed on This Set — and It's 34% Off Right Now
Home // 3 hours ago
Donald Glover Says He Almost Got 'Big Fan' Ryan Gosling to Be on Atlanta: 'The Part Was So Great'
TV // 7 hours ago
Aspiring Model Who Lost Her Legs Due to COVID-19 Complications Is Home: 'Grateful'
Human Interest // 8 hours ago
Nike and Vanessa Bryant Announce They Are Once Again Partnering Up to Produce Kobe Sneakers
Style // 8 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of Hannah Montana Premiere: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Music // 9 hours ago
Will Smith Surprises King Richard Costar Aunjanue Ellis at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards
Movies // 9 hours ago
Harmony Montgomery Update: Girlfriend of Missing N.H. Girl's Father Found Dead
Crime // 9 hours ago
Kate Middleton Just Reminded Us of These Comfy Summer Shoes Royals Have Been Wearing for Years
Style // 9 hours ago
Grey's Anatomy: Jo Wilson Finds a New Love Interest While Meredith Contemplates Leaving Grey Sloan
TV // 9 hours ago
Katie Maloney Reveals Date She Separated from Tom Schwartz and What Caused Divorce in New Docs
TV // 10 hours ago
Flint School Board Member Removed from Presidency After Allegedly 'Brutally' Assaulting Colleague
Crime // 10 hours ago
Whoa: Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings Are Just $15 Right Now
Style // 10 hours ago
Olivia Munn Shares New Photo of 'Happiest, Chillest Baby' Malcolm to Mark 4 Months Since His Birth
Parents // 11 hours ago
Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Catches on Fire in Seated and Suite Areas
Sports // 11 hours ago
John Stamos Helps Young Fan Surprise Her Mom in Hilarious Video: 'The Man of Her Dreams'
TV // 11 hours ago
Ayesha Curry Glows in Glam Coverup While Celebrating 33rd Birthday: 'Let's Do This!'
Food // 11 hours ago
The Batman Deleted Scene Reveals Barry Keoghan's Joker Facing Off Against the Caped Crusader
Movies // 11 hours ago
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Fall Trend That Should Actually Be a Spring Closet Staple, Too
Style // 11 hours ago
Florida Man, 59, Killed in Car Crash After Colliding with 11-Foot Alligator in Roadway
Human Interest // 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com