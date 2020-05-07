Dakota Johnson
- Full Name
- Dakota Mayi Johnson
- Hometown
- Austin, Texas
- dakotajohnson
- Notable Projects
- Fifty Shades of Grey , Fifty Shades Freed , Fifty Shades Darker
- Born
- 10/04/1989
- Age
- 32
FAQs
- Who is Dakota Johnson dating?
Dakota Johnson has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since 2017.
- What did Dakota Johnson say to Ellen DeGeneres?
After Ellen DeGeneres said on her talk show that she wasn't invited to Dakota Johnson's birthday party, Johnson responded, "Actually, no. That's not the truth, Ellen." Johnson insisted during the awkward exchange that DeGeneres was invited but didn't show up.
- Who is Dakota Johnson's neighbor?
Dakota Johnson lives next to Jimmy Kimmel. In 2020, Kimmel interviewed Johnson for his talk show while they stood in their own yards.