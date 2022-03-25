Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon
The Best Street Style of the And Just Like That... Cast
Wait, the cameras weren't rolling? Just as chic off screen as they are on, these looks are getting us excited for the style we might see in season 2 of And Just Like That...
Sarah Jessica Parker's AJLT Costars Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone Celebrate Her 57th Birthday
"Old friend, I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are," Cynthia Nixon wrote to Sarah Jessica Parker on her Sex and the City costar's 57th birthday
Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That… Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'
HBO Max announced the second season renewal news on Tuesday
And Just Like That Cast Responds to Meghan McCain's Criticism of Show's 'Wokeness'
"Comments like that say more about the person saying them," Nicole Ari Parker said of Meghan McCain's AJLT criticism
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Samantha's Presence in And Just Like That 'Felt Really Right'
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and their And Just Like That costars also revealed whether Kim Cattrall had reached out to them about the show
Cynthia Nixon Thinks Criticism of Miranda on And Just Like That… Is 'Bizarre': She's 'Brave'
"She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere," Cynthia Nixon said of her character
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at The Music Man Opening
Hugh Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, told PEOPLE that their house was "very quiet, very calm" before the long-awaited first show
Mario Cantone on the Moment Willie Garson Shared His Cancer Prognosis: 'We Both Cried and It Was Horrible'
Mario Cantone opened up about the highs and lows of the first season of And Just Like That... in an interview with PEOPLE
John Corbett Was Never Supposed to Appear on And Just Like That, Series Writers Claim
And Just Like That: Cynthia Nixon Suggested Miranda Be with Che Diaz Over 'Fumbling' Original Plan
Miranda Returns to Red Hair on And Just Like That Finale — and Son Brady's Reaction Is Priceless!
PEOPLE Critic Reviews And Just Like That: An 'Envelope-Pushing' Departure from Sex and the City
Chris Noth Does Not Appear in And Just Like That... Documentary amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth briefly reprised his role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City revival

