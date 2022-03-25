Cynthia Nixon

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Share
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
The Best Street Style of the
And Just Like That
... Cast
Wait, the cameras weren't rolling? Just as chic off screen as they are on, these looks are getting us excited for the style we might see in season 2 of
And Just Like That...
Read More
Sarah Jessica Parker's
AJLT
Costars Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone Celebrate Her 57th Birthday
"Old friend, I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are," Cynthia Nixon wrote to Sarah Jessica Parker on her
Sex and the City
costar's 57th birthday
Read More
Sex and the City
Revival
And Just Like That…
Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'
HBO Max announced the second season renewal news on Tuesday
Read More
And Just Like That
Cast Responds to Meghan McCain's Criticism of Show's 'Wokeness'
"Comments like that say more about the person saying them," Nicole Ari Parker said of Meghan McCain's
AJLT
criticism
Read More
Sarah Jessica Parker
Says Samantha's Presence in
And Just Like That
'Felt Really Right'
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and their
And Just Like That
costars also revealed whether Kim Cattrall had reached out to them about the show
Read More
Cynthia Nixon Thinks Criticism of Miranda on
And Just Like That…
Is 'Bizarre': She's 'Brave'
"She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere," Cynthia Nixon said of her character
Read More
Advertisement
More Cynthia Nixon
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at
The Music Man
Opening
Hugh Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, told PEOPLE that their house was "very quiet, very calm" before the long-awaited first show
Mario Cantone on the Moment Willie Garson Shared His Cancer Prognosis: 'We Both Cried and It Was Horrible'
Mario Cantone opened up about the highs and lows of the first season of
And Just Like That...
in an interview with PEOPLE
John Corbett Was Never Supposed to Appear on
And Just Like That
, Series Writers Claim
And Just Like That
: Cynthia Nixon Suggested Miranda Be with Che Diaz Over 'Fumbling' Original Plan
Miranda Returns to Red Hair on
And Just Like That
Finale — and Son Brady's Reaction Is Priceless!
PEOPLE Critic Reviews
And Just Like That
: An 'Envelope-Pushing' Departure from
Sex and the City
Chris Noth Does Not Appear in
And Just Like That
... Documentary amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Chris Noth briefly reprised his role as Mr. Big in the
Sex and the City
revival
Sarah Jessica Parker on Being Only
AJLT
Cast Member Who Knew Willie Garson Was Sick: He Was in 'Pain'
And Just Like That
Finale: Carrie Connects with Samantha Again and Lays Mr. Big to Rest in Paris
Sara Ramírez Says Their
And Just Like That...
Character Che Diaz 'Is Not Here to Be Liked'
And Just Like That
... Unveils Trailer for New Documentary to Be Released Alongside Season Finale
Cynthia Nixon Defends How Miranda Treats Her Husband Steve on
And Just Like That...
All Cynthia Nixon
The Best Street Style of the
And Just Like That
... Cast
Style
//
35 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker's
AJLT
Costars Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone Celebrate Her 57th Birthday
TV
//
March 25, 2022
Sex and the City
Revival
And Just Like That…
Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'
TV
//
March 22, 2022
And Just Like That
Cast Responds to Meghan McCain's Criticism of Show's 'Wokeness'
TV
//
February 21, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker
Says Samantha's Presence in
And Just Like That
'Felt Really Right'
TV
//
February 17, 2022
Cynthia Nixon Thinks Criticism of Miranda on
And Just Like That…
Is 'Bizarre': She's 'Brave'
TV
//
February 15, 2022
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at
The Music Man
Opening
Theater
//
February 11, 2022
Mario Cantone on the Moment Willie Garson Shared His Cancer Prognosis: 'We Both Cried and It Was Horrible'
TV
//
February 04, 2022
John Corbett Was Never Supposed to Appear on
And Just Like That
, Series Writers Claim
TV
//
February 04, 2022
And Just Like That
: Cynthia Nixon Suggested Miranda Be with Che Diaz Over 'Fumbling' Original Plan
TV
//
February 03, 2022
Miranda Returns to Red Hair on
And Just Like That
Finale — and Son Brady's Reaction Is Priceless!
Style
//
February 03, 2022
PEOPLE Critic Reviews
And Just Like That
: An 'Envelope-Pushing' Departure from
Sex and the City
TV
//
February 03, 2022
Chris Noth Does Not Appear in
And Just Like That
... Documentary amid Sexual Assault Allegations
TV
//
February 03, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker on Being Only
AJLT
Cast Member Who Knew Willie Garson Was Sick: He Was in 'Pain'
TV
//
February 03, 2022
And Just Like That
Finale: Carrie Connects with Samantha Again and Lays Mr. Big to Rest in Paris
TV
//
February 03, 2022
Sara Ramírez Says Their
And Just Like That...
Character Che Diaz 'Is Not Here to Be Liked'
TV
//
February 02, 2022
And Just Like That
... Unveils Trailer for New Documentary to Be Released Alongside Season Finale
TV
//
January 31, 2022
Cynthia Nixon Defends How Miranda Treats Her Husband Steve on
And Just Like That...
TV
//
January 28, 2022
Cynthia Nixon on Chris Noth Being Cut from
And Just Like That
amid Sexual Assault Allegations
TV
//
January 20, 2022
And Just Like That
: Carrie Struggles with Being Called 'Ma'am' and Miranda Makes a Major Change
TV
//
January 20, 2022
And Just Like That
's Leading Ladies Are the Same Age as the Characters in
The Golden Girls
TV
//
January 19, 2022
And Just Like That...
Star David Eigenberg's Real-Life Hearing Loss Inspired His Character's Story, Writers Reveal
TV
//
January 14, 2022
Cynthia Nixon Slams COVID Protocols in N.Y.C Schools, Compares Son's Daily Dropoff to
Squid Game
Parents
//
January 10, 2022
Cynthia Nixon Says
AJLT
Guest Star Jonathan Groff Is 'a Real Equal Opportunity Flirter'
TV
//
January 07, 2022
Eagled-Eyed
Sex and the City
Fans Spot Past Actor in a Different Role on
And Just Like That
...
TV
//
January 07, 2022
Load More
Cynthia Nixon
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.