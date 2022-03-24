Why does it matter that Cynthia Erivo was cast in ‘Wicked’ as Elphaba?

Originally played by Idina Menzel, the character of Elphaba is a social outcast who experiences hardships, discrimination and oppression both economically and socially. Despite this, most of the women who have portrayed Elphaba are white, and Erivo would be the second woman of color, second to Alexia Khadime. "Anyone who is of an ethnic minority, who is Black or Jewish or gay, or a woman feeling she grew up in a man's world...will identify with Elphaba," said composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz in the biography, 'Defying Gravity.'

Who is Cynthia Erivo dating?

The 'Harriet' star was previously in a relationship with actor Mario Martinez, whom she met after winning the Tony in 2016 and started reportedly dating in 2017. She revealed to Vanity Fair in 2019 that they had been together for two years and also posted a now-deleted photo of her and Martinez on Valentine's Day 2019. Erivo also dated British actor Dean John-Wilson, whom she attended the 2016 'Aladdin' premiere with, although Erivo has never shared when they started dating or how they met.

What nationality is Cynthia Erivo?