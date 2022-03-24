Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is an English actress, producer and singer-songwriter. She rose to fame in 2015 with her Broadway debut as Celie in The Color Purple, earning a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance. Erivo has also successfully transitioned into film and music, receiving two Oscar nominations for her star-turning role as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, including a nod for best original song for the film's anthem "Stand Up." She has also appeared in Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and TV series Genius celebrating Aretha Franklin's life and legacy. She will appear as Elphaba in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked.
Why does it matter that Cynthia Erivo was cast in ‘Wicked’ as Elphaba?

Originally played by Idina Menzel, the character of Elphaba is a social outcast who experiences hardships, discrimination and oppression both economically and socially. Despite this, most of the women who have portrayed Elphaba are white, and Erivo would be the second woman of color, second to Alexia Khadime. "Anyone who is of an ethnic minority, who is Black or Jewish or gay, or a woman feeling she grew up in a man's world...will identify with Elphaba," said composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz in the biography, 'Defying Gravity.'

Who is Cynthia Erivo dating?

The 'Harriet' star was previously in a relationship with actor Mario Martinez, whom she met after winning the Tony in 2016 and started reportedly dating in 2017. She revealed to Vanity Fair in 2019 that they had been together for two years and also posted a now-deleted photo of her and Martinez on Valentine's Day 2019. Erivo also dated British actor Dean John-Wilson, whom she attended the 2016 'Aladdin' premiere with, although Erivo has never shared when they started dating or how they met.

What nationality is Cynthia Erivo?

Erivo's nationality is British-Nigerian. Her parents are Nigerian, and she was born in the Stockwell district of London, England.

