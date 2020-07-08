Crime News

Robert Fuller's Death Ruled a Suicide After Month-Long Investigation

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, on June 10
Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Seen with Son Josey as Police Search for Glee Star in Lake

Authorities announced Thursday that they have presumed Naya Rivera to be dead after she was reported missing during a trip to the lake with her son, who was found sleeping alone on board
Comedian Rickey Smiley's Daughter, 19, Says She's 'Okay' After Being Shot: 'I'm Happy to Be Alive'

Aaryn Smiley was injured in a shooting in Houston on Sunday night
Michael Cohen Back in Custody For Violating Home-Confinement Terms After Early Prison Release

Michael Cohen was released on furlough from prison early in May amid fears of the coronavirus
The Tragic History of Lake Piru, Where Naya Rivera Went Missing

There have been several drownings on the lake where the Glee actress disappeared Wednesday due to its dangerous conditions.
Rudy Giuliani Says He Called NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen

The bearded man who showed up in a bikini derailed an interview that the Trump adviser says he'd granted to discuss COVID-19
Calif. Girl, 13, Was Allegedly Killed After Resisting Sexual Advances of Man She Talked to Online

Armando Cruz is accused of raping and killing Patricia Alatorre, 13, and lighting her corpse on fire in one of the "worst cases" Bakersfield police have ever seen
George Floyd Told Officers 'I Can’t Breathe' More than 20 Times Before He Died, Transcript Reveals

The new transcript drawn from police body cam footage provides chilling detail about George Floyd's final minutes in police custody
Naya Rivera’s Son Josey, 4, Is ‘in Good Health’ as Police Search for Glee Star

Ill. Girl, 1, Is Mauled to Death by Dogs at 4th of July Party

Dive Teams Continue Search for Missing Glee Actress Naya Rivera in Lake

Girl, 11, and Dad Were Killed by Neighbor in Dispute that Began When His Now-Euthanized Dog Bit Mom

13-Year-Old Killed When Carjacker Jumps in Vehicle While Parents Got Take-Out at Calif. Restaurant

Isabella Cortes died after she was ejected from her parent's carjacked vehicle

Couple Who Painted Over Black Lives Matter Mural Charged with a Hate Crime

Crime // July 08, 2020
Mary Kay Letourneau's Family Mourns Loss After 'Arduous' Cancer Battle: 'We Are Deeply Saddened'

Crime // July 08, 2020
Fla. Jogger Discovers 'Badly Decomposed' Human Head on Side of Road

Crime // July 08, 2020
Mary Kay Letourneau Dies of Cancer at the Age of 58

Crime // July 08, 2020
Tyler Perry to Pay for Funeral of Girl, 8, Who Was Fatally Shot Near Scene of Rayshard Brooks' Death

Movies // July 07, 2020
Vanessa Guillen Case: What We Know About Killing of Fort Hood Soldier

Crime // July 07, 2020
Black Man Says Group Assaulted Him, Said 'Get a Noose' — and 2 People Hit with Car at Protest

Crime // July 07, 2020
Ala. Detective Had Restraining Order Against Ex Who’s Now Accused of Fatally Shooting Her

Crime // July 07, 2020
Pregnant Woman Shot on Minneapolis Street Dies in Hospital Where Baby Is Delivered

Crime // July 07, 2020
2 Teenagers Filming TikTok Video Discovered Wash. Couple's Remains Stuffed in Suitcases

Crime // July 07, 2020
Comedian Rickey Smiley's Daughter, 19, Undergoes Surgery After She Was Shot Multiple Times in Houston

Crime // July 07, 2020
Police Looking for 2 People After Viral Video Showed Woman Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural

Politics // July 06, 2020
Shooting Death of Fla. Transgender Woman Spotlights Rampant Violence Against Community

Crime // July 06, 2020
Calif. Girl, 13, Went Missing Last Week, and Suspect Is Arrested on Murder, Sex Assault Charges

Crime // July 06, 2020
Actress Alicia Arden Says Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Assaulted Her in 1997: 'Let Me Manhandle You'

Crime // July 06, 2020
At Least 5 Children Killed by Gun Violence Over 4th of July Weekend

Crime // July 06, 2020
Atlanta Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot Near Burned Wendy's that Was Being Barricaded by Armed Civilians

Crime // July 06, 2020
7 Men Allegedly Taunted Black Family on Ore. Beach with Nazi Salutes During 4th of July Celebration

Crime // July 06, 2020
Fla. Store Owner Was Killed 21 Years Ago in Robbery — and Former Detective Arrested in Cold Case

Crime // July 06, 2020
Breonna Taylor Killing Stemmed from Gentrification Plan that 'Misled' Cops into Targeting Home: Suit

Crime // July 06, 2020
Vanessa Guillen's Remains Identified — and She Planned to File Harassment Complaint, Says Lawyer

Crime // July 06, 2020
Seattle Protester Struck by a Driver During Demonstration on a Closed Freeway Dies at 24

Crime // July 05, 2020
Third Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released from Jail

Crime // July 05, 2020
7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Her Family's Fourth of July Party in Chicago

Crime // July 05, 2020
2 Killed, At Least 8 Injured After Shooting at South Carolina Club Hosting 'Very Large Crowd' for Concert

Crime // July 05, 2020
