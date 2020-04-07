Courts and Trials

Johnny Depp Denies He Slapped Amber Heard After She Laughed at His Winona Ryder Tattoo
"I did not hit Ms. Heard and furthermore I have never hit Ms. Heard," Johnny Depp said in court Wednesday
Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Had 'an Agenda' in Marrying Him as He Takes Stand in Libel Trial
The actor said in court on Tuesday that he feels Amber Heard pursued a romance with him in order to "progress her own career"
Judge Sides with Publisher of Trump Niece's Tell-All — with Final Ruling on Book's Fate Still to Come
"The legitimate interest in preserving family secrets may be one thing for the family of a real estate developer, no matter how successful," the judge wrote. "It is another matter for the family of the President of the United States"
Court Documents Reveal How 'Revelatory' Trump Family Tell-All Came Together — and Confirm Niece Leaked to NYT
The president's younger brother, Robert Trump, sued Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster seeking to block her book, citing a confidentiality agreement Mary had signed
Trump Niece's Tell-All Temporarily Blocked by a Judge Ahead of July Hearing as She Vows Appeal
The president's brother has called the book a "disgrace," though Mary Trump's publisher says it describes "a nightmare of traumas" in her family
NY Dad Who Left Twins in Hot Car, Thinking He'd Already Dropped Them at Day Care, Pleads Guilty
Juan Rodriguez won't serve prison time for the deaths of his 1-year-old twins, who died from hyperthermia in the July 2019 incident