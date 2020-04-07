Courts and Trials

Johnny Depp Denies He Slapped Amber Heard After She Laughed at His Winona Ryder Tattoo

"I did not hit Ms. Heard and furthermore I have never hit Ms. Heard," Johnny Depp said in court Wednesday
Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Had 'an Agenda' in Marrying Him as He Takes Stand in Libel Trial

The actor said in court on Tuesday that he feels Amber Heard pursued a romance with him in order to "progress her own career"
Judge Sides with Publisher of Trump Niece's Tell-All — with Final Ruling on Book's Fate Still to Come

"The legitimate interest in preserving family secrets may be one thing for the family of a real estate developer, no matter how successful," the judge wrote. "It is another matter for the family of the President of the United States"
Court Documents Reveal How 'Revelatory' Trump Family Tell-All Came Together — and Confirm Niece Leaked to NYT

The president's younger brother, Robert Trump, sued Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster seeking to block her book, citing a confidentiality agreement Mary had signed
Trump Niece's Tell-All Temporarily Blocked by a Judge Ahead of July Hearing as She Vows Appeal

The president's brother has called the book a "disgrace," though Mary Trump's publisher says it describes "a nightmare of traumas" in her family
NY Dad Who Left Twins in Hot Car, Thinking He'd Already Dropped Them at Day Care, Pleads Guilty

Juan Rodriguez won't serve prison time for the deaths of his 1-year-old twins, who died from hyperthermia in the July 2019 incident
Bill Cosby Allowed to Appeal His Conviction on Sex Assault Charges, Penn. Supreme Court Rules

In September 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison following his conviction for sexual assault
Supreme Court Stops Trump from Ending DACA, the Obama-Era Immigration Protection Program

The court ruled the administration could try again by providing further explanation for its decision, which was "arbitrary and capricious"
Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Can't Be Fired or Face Job Discrimination Over Their Identity

Lori Loughlin and Husband Enter Guilty Pleas — But Judge Says He Can't Accept Them Yet

Gary Busey Becomes Pet Judge in Wild New Animal Courtroom TV Show

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Pointed a Gun at His Head: 'I Feared for My Life'

Dad Recalls Frantically Trying to Reach Cowgirl Who Was Allegedly Raped, Killed by Rodeo Friend

Bryce Dickey will go to trial for allegedly raping and killing Gabrielle "Britney" Ujlaky

R. Kelly Cites Coronavirus Concerns While Seeking Release from Prison

Music // April 07, 2020
French Montana Sued for Sexual Battery by Woman Who Claims He Drugged Her at His Home

Music // March 27, 2020
What Harvey Weinstein's Victims Said Before Disgraced Movie Mogul Was Sentenced to 23 Years

Crime // March 11, 2020
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be Released from Prison in August After Lawyer Deems Him 'Perfect Model Prisoner'

Music // March 10, 2020
Teens' Parents Say Their Bodies Were Mixed-Up After Deadly Crash and 1 of Them Wrongly Had Organs Removed

Human Interest // March 07, 2020
Golden State Killer Suspect Offers to Plead Guilty to 13 Murder Counts to Be Spared Death Penalty

Crime // March 05, 2020
Tenn. Dance Teacher Gets 9-Month Sentence for Raping Teen Student, Exposing Him to HIV

Crime // March 03, 2020
Gannon Stauch's Stepmother Waives Extradition to Colorado in First Court Appearance

Crime // March 03, 2020
Atlanta Man Pretended to Be Gay So He Could Earn Woman's Trust Before Violently Raping Her

Crime // March 03, 2020
Oregon Man Served Nearly 10 Years in Prison for Murder Conviction that Was Later Overturned

Crime // February 26, 2020
Ariz. Man Killed Wife, 2 Daughters, But Spared 3rd Because She ‘Reminded Him of Himself,’ Not Wife

Crime // February 26, 2020
Harvey Weinstein Survivor Mimi Haleyi Wept After Guilty Verdict: 'They Believed Me'

Crime // February 25, 2020
Pa. Mom on Trial for Allegedly Hanging 2 Kids, Blaming Deaths on Son, 8, She Claimed Was Suicidal

Crime // February 14, 2020
Tiny Mountain Kingdom's First Lady Charged with the Murder of the Previous First Lady: Report

Crime // February 13, 2020
4 Prosecutors Quit After Trump Attacks Sentencing Recommendation for Friend Roger Stone: Reports

Politics // February 12, 2020
Ex-Soldier Convinced Lover to Kill His Wife, and Killer Asked Victim for Forgiveness During Stabbing

Crime // February 11, 2020
Former NFL Player De'von Hall Found Not Guilty of Killing Mom by Reason of Insanity

Crime // February 11, 2020
A Brief History of Some of America's Most Notorious Televised Trials

Crime // April 28, 2020
Kansas Woman Decapitated Ex-Boyfriend's Mom with Steak Knives in Fight Over a Painting

Crime // February 07, 2020
Calif. Mom Left Her Toddler Daughter to Die in Hot Car, Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment

Crime // February 07, 2020
How a Tip From In Pursuit with John Walsh Led to the Arrest of a Fugitive Sex Offender

Crime // February 06, 2020
Joyce Mitchell, Who Helped N.Y. Prisoners Escape in 2015, Released from Custody After Serving 4 Years

Crime // February 06, 2020
Man Who Killed Son for Insurance Money Now Convicted of Doing Same to Wife

Crime // February 05, 2020
W. Va. Mom Asked 2 Daughters to Find Kittens Under Bed but Then Shot Both Girls, Killing 1

Crime // February 04, 2020
Joe Biden's Son Hunter Settles Child Support Case After Woman Sued for Ignoring Their Baby

Politics // January 30, 2020
