Courtney Stodden is a model, singer-songwriter and media personality. They came to attention after marrying The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison in Las Vegas at the age of 16. The former pageant contestant signed up for online acting classes taught by Hutchison, and the two started dating before tying the knot in 2011. Stodden and then-husband Hutchison were featured on VH1's reality TV show Couples Therapy in 2012. Stodden also appeared on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, Million Dollar Matchmaker and Dr. Phil, and they made their independent film debut in Love Addict in 2016. Stodden came out as non-binary in April 2021, announcing their new pronouns on social media as "they" and "them."
Full Name
Courtney Alexis Stodden
Hometown
Tacoma, WA
instagram
courtneyastodden
twitter
CourtneyStodden
Born
08/29/1994
Age
27

FAQs

Who did Courtney Stodden marry?

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011 after taking his online acting classes. Their union was shrouded in controversy, considering Stodden was 16 and Hutchison was 50 when they wed. Eventually, they separated in 2017 before finalizing their divorce in March 2020.

What did Chrissy Teigen say to Courtney Stodden?

Stodden revealed that 'Lip Synch Battle' co-host Chrissy Teigen bullied her online about her infamous marriage to Hutchison. Teigen publicly tweeted and allegedly sent Stodden private messages telling them, "I can't wait for you to die," as well as posting take a "dirt nap" and that Stodden had "rabies" and was like a "bad madlib." Teigen issued a public apology to Stodden in a series of tweets in May 2021.

Is Courtney Stodden engaged?

Yes, Stodden is engaged to movie producer and entrepreneur Chris Sheng. The pair have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017, amid Stodden's separation with ex-husband Hutchison. Sheng proposed on May 28, 2021.

Why is Courtney Stodden called "they?"

In April 2021, Stodden came out as non-binary, announcing their preferred pronouns on social media as they/them. They posted: "They/them/theirs. I don't Identify as she or her. I've never felt like I ever fit in anywhere."

