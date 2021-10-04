Who did Courtney Stodden marry?

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011 after taking his online acting classes. Their union was shrouded in controversy, considering Stodden was 16 and Hutchison was 50 when they wed. Eventually, they separated in 2017 before finalizing their divorce in March 2020.

What did Chrissy Teigen say to Courtney Stodden?

Stodden revealed that 'Lip Synch Battle' co-host Chrissy Teigen bullied her online about her infamous marriage to Hutchison. Teigen publicly tweeted and allegedly sent Stodden private messages telling them, "I can't wait for you to die," as well as posting take a "dirt nap" and that Stodden had "rabies" and was like a "bad madlib." Teigen issued a public apology to Stodden in a series of tweets in May 2021.

Is Courtney Stodden engaged?

Yes, Stodden is engaged to movie producer and entrepreneur Chris Sheng. The pair have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017, amid Stodden's separation with ex-husband Hutchison. Sheng proposed on May 28, 2021.

Why is Courtney Stodden called "they?"