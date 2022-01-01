Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
People.com
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Every Time Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's Mother-Daughter Bond Melted Our Hearts
Scream
star Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette have a mother-daughter bond that's tighter than ever. Between their musical duets and their TikTok dances, here are the dynamic duo's sweetest moments together through the years
Courteney Cox on Her Biggest Challenge as Mom to a Teenager: 'I'm Not Always Good with Boundaries'
"You've got to pick your battles and decide what's important," says Courteney Cox, who is launching her new home-care product line Homecourt
Courteney Cox Launches Her New Home-Care Line Homecourt: 'They're Beauty Products for the Home'
Much like her beloved
Friends
character Monica, Cox is a self-described neat-freak: "I care about the way everything looks, which is a blessing and a curse."
Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her 8-Year Romance with Johnny McDaid: 'Love Is Precious'
"He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous," Courteney Cox, who is launching her home-care product line Homecourt, tells PEOPLE about her partner Johnny McDaid
On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
A look back at the good, the bad and the "oh no, did you cut those yourself?"
Jack Quaid Says the
Scream
Cast 'Never Knew' the Killer's Identity: 'We Had Different Scripts'
Scream
star Jack Quaid opens up to PEOPLE about making the new film and its super-secretive filming process
More Courteney Cox
David Arquette Says
Scream
Director Wes Craven Encouraged Him to Date Courteney Cox: 'He Had a Real Impact'
"He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life," the actor tells PEOPLE
Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear Look to Start Anew by Moving into Old Mansion in
Shining Vale
First Look
Shining Vale
premieres on March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on Starz
Amazing Throwback Photos from the 1996 Premiere of
Scream
Everything We Know About the Latest Installment of
Scream
, Including the Returning Cast and Plot
David Arquette Coaches New Generation on 'Rules' to Survive a Horror Movie in Final
Scream
Trailer
Courteney Cox Says Daughter Coco Only Saw 'Part' of
Scream
, 'Doesn't Like to Watch' Parents' Films
Courteney Cox Says There Was 'Nothing Worse' Than Her Infamous
Scream 3
Baby Bangs
The super-short faux fringe Courteney Cox wore in
Scream 3
still haunts her to this day
Drew Barrymore Reunites with
Scream
Costars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell on Her Show
Drew Barrymore Announces
Scream
Reunion with Phone Call from Ghostface
Scream
First Reactions Say 'Razor-Sharp' Reboot 'Delivers': 'Avoid Spoilers at All Costs'
David Arquette Says It Was a 'Cathartic Experience' to Act in
Scream
with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox
David Arquette Couldn't See Daughter Coco on Christmas as She Was in Quarantine: 'It's Really Sad'
All Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video
Style
//
January 01, 2022
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, More
Scream
Stars Remember Late Director Wes Craven: 'Like a Father'
Movies
//
December 20, 2021
Kristin Davis Reveals She Previously Auditioned for the Role of Monica Geller on
Friends
TV
//
December 17, 2021
New
Scream
Posters Show Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette 25 Years After Original
Movies
//
December 03, 2021
Courteney Cox and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy Date Night in Malibu
TV
//
November 24, 2021
David Arquette on Shooting
Scream
with Ex Courteney Cox: 'I Got a Baby Out of It'
Parents
//
November 18, 2021
Friends
' Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Share Tributes to Late Costar James Michael Tyler
TV
//
October 25, 2021
Scream
Costars Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera Spoof
Friends
: 'Some Things Are Off Limits'
Movies
//
October 20, 2021
Scream
Returns: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Are Back in New Trailer
Movies
//
October 12, 2021
See Courteney Cox, Daughter Coco and Natasha Bedingfield Perform Powerful Rendition of 'Unwritten'
TV
//
October 11, 2021
Courteney Cox Surprises
Friends
Fans on Warner Bros. Studio Tour By Serving Coffee at Central Perk
TV
//
October 01, 2021
Courteney Cox Marks the 27th Anniversary of
Friends
Premiere: 'When It All Started'
TV
//
September 24, 2021
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Food
//
September 22, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Says Filming the
Friends
Reunion Was More 'Melancholy' Than the Cast Expected
TV
//
September 15, 2021
Courteney Cox Drops Off Daughter Coco at High School for Her First Day as a Senior
Parents
//
September 01, 2021
Courteney Cox Dedicates Performance with Natasha Bedingfield to Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
TV
//
August 24, 2021
Courteney Cox Sends Matthew Perry Birthday Wishes: 'One of the Funniest People I Know'
TV
//
August 20, 2021
Courteney Cox Touches Up with Root Powder Instead of Face Powder, Agrees to 'Leave It to the Professionals'
Style
//
August 18, 2021
Courteney Cox Takes Over Warner Bros. Tour and Drives Fans Past the Studio Where
Friends
Filmed
TV
//
August 12, 2021
Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco, 17, Perform Cover of Adele's 'Chasing Pavements'
TV
//
August 05, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Models New
Friends
Merch and Sets the Record Straight: 'We Were SO Not on a Break'
Style
//
August 02, 2021
Lisa Kudrow Receives Birthday Wishes from
Friends
Costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston: 'Love You'
TV
//
July 30, 2021
Courteney Cox Celebrates Johnny McDaid's 45th Birthday on
Friends
Set: 'My Best Friend and Love'
TV
//
July 24, 2021
Courteney Cox Admits Nomination for
Friends
Reunion Is 'Not Exactly the Emmy I Was Looking for'
TV
//
July 22, 2021
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Reveals If She Would Date 'Young Joey or Young Chandler' in Trivia Game with Mom
Parents
//
July 15, 2021
Courteney Cox
