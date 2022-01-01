Courteney Cox

Every Time Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's Mother-Daughter Bond Melted Our Hearts
Scream star Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette have a mother-daughter bond that's tighter than ever. Between their musical duets and their TikTok dances, here are the dynamic duo's sweetest moments together through the years
Courteney Cox on Her Biggest Challenge as Mom to a Teenager: 'I'm Not Always Good with Boundaries'
"You've got to pick your battles and decide what's important," says Courteney Cox, who is launching her new home-care product line Homecourt
Courteney Cox Launches Her New Home-Care Line Homecourt: 'They're Beauty Products for the Home'
Much like her beloved Friends character Monica, Cox is a self-described neat-freak: "I care about the way everything looks, which is a blessing and a curse."
Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her 8-Year Romance with Johnny McDaid: 'Love Is Precious'
"He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous," Courteney Cox, who is launching her home-care product line Homecourt, tells PEOPLE about her partner Johnny McDaid
On the Fringe! The Best, Worst and Most Influential Bangs in Pop Culture
A look back at the good, the bad and the "oh no, did you cut those yourself?" 
Jack Quaid Says the Scream Cast 'Never Knew' the Killer's Identity: 'We Had Different Scripts'
Scream star Jack Quaid opens up to PEOPLE about making the new film and its super-secretive filming process
More Courteney Cox

David Arquette Says Scream Director Wes Craven Encouraged Him to Date Courteney Cox: 'He Had a Real Impact'
"He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life," the actor tells PEOPLE
Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear Look to Start Anew by Moving into Old Mansion in Shining Vale First Look
Shining Vale premieres on March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on Starz
Amazing Throwback Photos from the 1996 Premiere of Scream
Everything We Know About the Latest Installment of Scream, Including the Returning Cast and Plot
David Arquette Coaches New Generation on 'Rules' to Survive a Horror Movie in Final Scream Trailer
Courteney Cox Says Daughter Coco Only Saw 'Part' of Scream, 'Doesn't Like to Watch' Parents' Films
Courteney Cox Says There Was 'Nothing Worse' Than Her Infamous Scream 3 Baby Bangs

The super-short faux fringe Courteney Cox wore in Scream 3 still haunts her to this day

Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video
Style // January 01, 2022
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, More Scream Stars Remember Late Director Wes Craven: 'Like a Father'
Movies // December 20, 2021
Kristin Davis Reveals She Previously Auditioned for the Role of Monica Geller on Friends
TV // December 17, 2021
New Scream Posters Show Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette 25 Years After Original
Movies // December 03, 2021
Courteney Cox and Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy Date Night in Malibu
TV // November 24, 2021
David Arquette on Shooting Scream with Ex Courteney Cox: 'I Got a Baby Out of It'
Parents // November 18, 2021
Friends' Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Share Tributes to Late Costar James Michael Tyler
TV // October 25, 2021
Scream Costars Courteney Cox and Melissa Barrera Spoof Friends: 'Some Things Are Off Limits'
Movies // October 20, 2021
Scream Returns: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Are Back in New Trailer
Movies // October 12, 2021
See Courteney Cox, Daughter Coco and Natasha Bedingfield Perform Powerful Rendition of 'Unwritten'
TV // October 11, 2021
Courteney Cox Surprises Friends Fans on Warner Bros. Studio Tour By Serving Coffee at Central Perk
TV // October 01, 2021
Courteney Cox Marks the 27th Anniversary of Friends Premiere: 'When It All Started'
TV // September 24, 2021
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Food // September 22, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Says Filming the Friends Reunion Was More 'Melancholy' Than the Cast Expected
TV // September 15, 2021
Courteney Cox Drops Off Daughter Coco at High School for Her First Day as a Senior
Parents // September 01, 2021
Courteney Cox Dedicates Performance with Natasha Bedingfield to Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
TV // August 24, 2021
Courteney Cox Sends Matthew Perry Birthday Wishes: 'One of the Funniest People I Know'
TV // August 20, 2021
Courteney Cox Touches Up with Root Powder Instead of Face Powder, Agrees to 'Leave It to the Professionals'
Style // August 18, 2021
Courteney Cox Takes Over Warner Bros. Tour and Drives Fans Past the Studio Where Friends Filmed
TV // August 12, 2021
Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco, 17, Perform Cover of Adele's 'Chasing Pavements'
TV // August 05, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Models New Friends Merch and Sets the Record Straight: 'We Were SO Not on a Break'
Style // August 02, 2021
Lisa Kudrow Receives Birthday Wishes from Friends Costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston: 'Love You'
TV // July 30, 2021
Courteney Cox Celebrates Johnny McDaid's 45th Birthday on Friends Set: 'My Best Friend and Love'
TV // July 24, 2021
Courteney Cox Admits Nomination for Friends Reunion Is 'Not Exactly the Emmy I Was Looking for'
TV // July 22, 2021
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Reveals If She Would Date 'Young Joey or Young Chandler' in Trivia Game with Mom
Parents // July 15, 2021
