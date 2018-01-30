Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
People.com
Cory Monteith
Cory Monteith
Cory Monteith
Cory Monteith
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Late Cory Monteith 8 Years After
Glee
Costar's Death
Cory Monteith was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013
Read More
Cory Monteith's Mom Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera, Says Late Son 'Loved' His
Glee
Costar 'So Much'
"He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know," Cory Monteith's mom wrote
Read More
Naya Rivera's Body Was Found Shortly After
Glee
Costars 'Prayed for Her' at Lake's Edge: Police
The former
Glee
star was reported missing on Wednesday following an outing to Lake Piru with her young son
Read More
Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Late
Glee
Costars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith
Naya Rivera's body was discovered on Monday, July 13, which marked the 7-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's death
Read More
Naya Rivera's Body Found on the 7th Anniversary of
Glee
Costar Cory Monteith's Death
Fans have begun circulating a clip of Naya Rivera's cover of "If I Die Young" by the The Band Perry, which she performed in
Glee
's tribute episode following Cory Monteith's death
Read More
Lea Michele Says She Gets Emotional Rewatching Glee Nearly 7 Years After Cory Monteith's Death
"We were really having the time of our lives," Lea Michele recalled of the early days with cast members on
Glee
Read More
More Cory Monteith
Lea Michele Says 'The Light Always Remains' in Tribute to Ex Cory Monteith 6 Years After His Death
Glee costars Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris and Amber Riley also paid tribute to Cory Monteith
Lea Michele Shows Off Her 'Finn' Tattoo Commemorating Cory Monteith
The tattoo is at least the second Lea Michele has gotten in honor of former boyfriend Cory Monteith, who died of a heroin overdose in July 2013, at age 31
Matthew Morrison Honors Late
Glee
Costar Cory Monteith on What Would've Been His 37th Birthday
Matthew Morrison on 10 Years Since
Glee
Premiered: 'It Was a Hard Show with the Tragedies'
Cory Monteith's Mom Opens Up About His Drug Addiction and Failed Rehab Stays
WWE Superstars Mike and Maryse Mizanin Open Up About Life After Welcoming Daughter Live on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Cory Monteith's Mom Says Lea Michele Broke the News of His Death: 'She Was Screaming'
"She was yelling, 'Is it true, is it true about Cory?'" Ann McGregor tells PEOPLE
Cory Monteith's Mom Says He Was on Pain Meds for Dental Work Weeks Before His Tragic Overdose
Lea Michele Shares Inspirational Message on the 5-Year Anniversary of Cory Monteith's Death
Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and the Cast of
Glee
Reunite After Mark Salling's Death
Inside Mark Salling's Time on
Glee
— and His 'Stormy' Relationship with Naya Rivera
Glee
's Matthew Morrison Remembers Mark Salling in Touching Photo with Late Costar Cory Monteith
All Cory Monteith
WATCH: Mark Salling and Cory Monteith's Haunting
Glee
Duet
TV
//
January 30, 2018
From Tragedy to Continued Success, the Cast of
Glee
Then & Now
TV
//
July 13, 2020
Lea Michele Remembers Late Ex-Boyfriend Cory Monteith on 4-Year Anniversary of His Death: 'Love You More'
TV
//
July 13, 2017
Remembering Cory Monteith's Life in Photos
TV
//
May 11, 2022
Feeling Nostalgic: Lea Michele Cuddles with Late Love Cory Monteith in Mysterious New Photo
Celebrity
//
January 23, 2017
Glee
Creator Ryan Murphy Reveals the Last Words Cory Monteith Said to Him Before Tragic Heroin Overdose
TV
//
September 23, 2016
Lea Michele Reveals 'Finn' Tattoo When She Strips Down for Nude Photo Shoot
TV
//
August 01, 2016
Cory Monteith's
Glee
Costars Send Touching Tributes on the Third Anniversary of His Death
TV
//
July 13, 2016
Lea Michele Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo of
Glee
Cast on 7-Year Anniversary
TV
//
May 20, 2016
Lea Michele Breaks Out Her White Bikini for a 'Girls Trip' to Coachella with Friends
Celebrity
//
April 17, 2016
Lea Michele Pays Tribute to 'My Quarterback' Cory Monteith and Her Late Grandmother with Two New Tattoos
TV
//
April 12, 2016
Newly Single Lea Michele Shows Some Skin on the Red Carpet Following Matthew Paetz Split
TV
//
February 24, 2016
Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves at Lakers Game
Celebrity
//
January 06, 2016
Lea Michele on Fan Backlash from Finding Love Again After Cory Monteith's Death: It's 'Really Hard'
TV
//
January 05, 2016
How Lea Michele Found Love After Cory Monteith's Death: 'I Wanted to Make Sure That I Was a Whole Person Again'
TV
//
August 27, 2015
Lea Michele Thanks Boyfriend Matthew Paetz for 'Making Me Smile Again'
TV
//
May 18, 2015
Ryan Murphy on Cory Monteith: 'I Think About Him Every Day'
TV
//
May 12, 2015
Lea Michele Commemorates Cory Monteith's Birthday – See Her Sweet Message
TV
//
October 05, 2016
Lea Michele Celebrates One Year Since She Met Boyfriend Matthew Paetz
Celebrity
//
April 19, 2015
Glee
Series Finale Recap: The New Directions Don't Stop Believin' for One Minute
TV
//
March 20, 2015
Glee
Finale: Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison and More Tweet Final Memories
TV
//
March 20, 2015
Nickelodeon Star Denyse Tontz, All Grown Up, Talks Music & Mark Salling Romance
Celebrity
//
December 08, 2014
Mark Salling: Cory Monteith's Death Leaves a 'Big Hole' in
Glee
's Final Season
TV
//
November 24, 2014
Glee
's Matthew Morrison Talks Newlywed Life, Missing Cory Monteith
Celebrity
//
November 12, 2014
Glee
Star Becca Tobin Opens Up About Boyfriend Matt Bendik's Death
Celebrity
//
August 03, 2014
Cory Monteith
