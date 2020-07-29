California Pizza Kitchen Files for Bankruptcy amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Jim Hyatt, CEO of CPK, said on the company website that the chain had already closed some of its locations prior to filing for bankruptcyRead More
TikTok Star with Coronavirus Warns Followers from His Hospital Bed: 'This Isn't Fun and Games'
Karim Salmen, a 23-year-old TikTok user with more than 180k followers, has been documenting his hospitalization while fighting coronavirusRead More
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 and Recovered: 'Keep Wearing the Damn Mask'
"I was one of the lucky ones," Bryan Cranston said of surviving the coronavirusRead More
Garth Brooks Reveals Daughter Allie Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Urges Others to Follow 'the Guidelines'
Garth Brooks said he and his wife Trisha Yearwood had to quarantine themselves after the diagnosisRead More
Nurse Heads Home After 117-Day Hospitalization Over COVID-19: 'It Feels Great'
Sharon Tapp was placed in a medically induced coma for two months and battled setbacks including heart and lung failureRead More
New York German Shepherd, the First Dog to Test Positive for Coronavirus in the U.S., Has Died
Buddy, who lived in Staten Island with his owners, died on July 11thRead More