California Pizza Kitchen Files for Bankruptcy amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jim Hyatt, CEO of CPK, said on the company website that the chain had already closed some of its locations prior to filing for bankruptcy
TikTok Star with Coronavirus Warns Followers from His Hospital Bed: 'This Isn't Fun and Games'

Karim Salmen, a 23-year-old TikTok user with more than 180k followers, has been documenting his hospitalization while fighting coronavirus
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 and Recovered: 'Keep Wearing the Damn Mask'

"I was one of the lucky ones," Bryan Cranston said of surviving the coronavirus
Garth Brooks Reveals Daughter Allie Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Urges Others to Follow 'the Guidelines'

Garth Brooks said he and his wife Trisha Yearwood had to quarantine themselves after the diagnosis
Nurse Heads Home After 117-Day Hospitalization Over COVID-19: 'It Feels Great'

Sharon Tapp was placed in a medically induced coma for two months and battled setbacks including heart and lung failure
New York German Shepherd, the First Dog to Test Positive for Coronavirus in the U.S., Has Died

Buddy, who lived in Staten Island with his owners, died on July 11th
Nurse, Mother of 5 Has Traveled to Four Coronavirus Hotspots Treating Infected Dialysis Patients

Nurse and Mom of 5 Travels to Coronavirus Hotspots to Help Patients with COVID-19 Kidney Damage

PEOPLE's Voices from the Coronavirus Crisis will share firsthand accounts of the people facing unique challenges during a global pandemic
Ice-T Says His Father-in-Law's Lungs Are 'Damaged Indefinitely' After Contracting COVID-19

Last month, the rapper revealed that his wife Coco Austin's father was hospitalized in Arizona due to the coronavirus
School Closings in March Likely Prevented 1 Million Coronavirus Cases and Saved 40,000 Lives

Woman's COVID-19 Diagnosis Leads Her to Surprise Reunion with Long-Lost Sister After 50 Years

Herman Cain Mourned by Trump, Onetime Rival Mitt Romney, Sean Hannity and More: 'Huge Loss'

Why Ayesha Curry Took Daughter Riley, 8, to a (7-Mile!) Black Lives Matter Protest: 'Not Sugarcoating What's Going on'

First COVID-19 Patient in the U.S. to Undergo Double-Lung Transplant Returns Home

Mayra Ramirez, 28, contracted COVID-19 in April and was on a ventilator for six weeks before receiving a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago

N.Y. Giants' Nate Solder Opts Out of NFL Season amid Son's Cancer Struggle: 'Our Children's Health Comes Before Football'

N.Y. Giants' Nate Solder Opts Out of Season amid Son's Cancer Struggle

Donald Trump Calls Doctor in Debunked COVID-19 Video 'Very Impressive'

One-Third of Coronavirus Patients — Who Weren’t Hospitalized — Have Lingering Illness Weeks Later

Mom of 4 Loses 'Magnetic' Husband to COVID-19: 'My Kids Are Being Cheated of Their Dad'

COVID-19 Likely Developed from Viruses ‘Circulating Unnoticed’ in Bats for Decades

Married at First Sight's Season 11 Couples Grapple with the COVID-19 Pandemic in Dramatic Supertease

Ciara Is Ready for Challenge of 2 Young Kids - and a Newborn - at Home: 'House Full of Love'

Trump Wonders Why His Approval Rating Isn't as High as Dr. Fauci's: 'It Can Only Be My Personality'

AGT: Simon Cowell Breaks Down the Pros and Cons of Filming Judge Cuts During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune Set to Resume Production with Social Distancing Measures

ICU Doctor, Whose Husband Begged Him to Stay Home, Dies of Coronavirus: He Dedicated His Life to Caring for the Sickest Patients'

Three-Quarters of Recovered Coronavirus Patients Have Heart Damage Months Later, Study Finds

Why Kristin Davis Chants 'Black Lives Matter' with Her Kids: I 'Want Them to Feel Empowered'

Miami Marlins Temporarily Suspend Season After Multiple Players, Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to Open Internationally Before U.S. Debut Due to Coronavirus Closures

McDonald’s Permanently Closing 200 U.S. Locations Due to Pandemic

29-Year-Old Fla. Man Who Got $4M in COVID-19 Relief Funds Buys $318K Lamborghini: Officials

40 Members of Alabama Church Get Coronavirus After Revival: ‘The Whole Church Has Got It’

Herman Cain Still Hospitalized More Than 3 Weeks After COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Long and Slow Process'

Dogs Are Able to Detect Presence of Coronavirus by Sniffing Human Saliva, New Study Finds

Caleb Brantley Is the First Player to Take NFL’s High-Risk Opt-Out of Season During COVID-19

Child COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Spike in Florida Ahead of Mandate to Reopen Schools

Andrew Cuomo Condemns 'Illegal and Reckless' Chainsmokers Drive-in Concert: 'I Am Appalled'

Summer House Is Beginning Production on Season 5 — with Some New Cast Members!

Hospital Worker's Daughter Urges Texas Governor to Attend Her COVID-19 Funeral: 'My Mother Mattered'

