Who won the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout (TKO) in the first round of the UFC 264. The longtime rivals faced off in July 2021 in Las Vegas, marking their third match-up.

How tall is Conor McGregor?

According to his UFC bio, McGregor stands 5 feet, 8 inches. He also has a reach of 74 inches.

What happened to Conor McGregor?

He suffered a leg break from his UFC 264 fight against Poirier in July 2021. He underwent surgery the next day and is recovering and, reportedly, developing a different fighting style.

Where does Conor McGregor live?

He currently has a home, or McMansion as he refers to it, in Dublin, Ireland. He also owns properties in Las Vegas and Marbella, Spain.

Is Conor McGregor in a relationship?