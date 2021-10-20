Conor McGregor

HConor McGregor is a professional mixed martial artist. Nicknamed "The Notorious," he is known for competing in the lightweight and featherweight categories. He started boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club at the age of 12 and made his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in April 2013, defeating Marcus Brimage in 67 seconds by technical knockout (TKO). In 2017, he competed against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in a crossover boxing match in Las Vegas, and it became one of the most lucrative fights in combat sports history. He is the first fighter to win two UFC titles in two different divisions simultaneously.
Conor McGregor
Full Name
Conor Anthony McGregor
Hometown
Dublin, Ireland
instagram
thenotoriousmma
twitter
TheNotoriousMMA
facebook
Conor McGregor
Notable Projects
UFC
Born
07/14/1988
Age
33

FAQs

Who won the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout (TKO) in the first round of the UFC 264. The longtime rivals faced off in July 2021 in Las Vegas, marking their third match-up.

How tall is Conor McGregor?

According to his UFC bio, McGregor stands 5 feet, 8 inches. He also has a reach of 74 inches.

What happened to Conor McGregor?

He suffered a leg break from his UFC 264 fight against Poirier in July 2021. He underwent surgery the next day and is recovering and, reportedly, developing a different fighting style.

Where does Conor McGregor live?

He currently has a home, or McMansion as he refers to it, in Dublin, Ireland. He also owns properties in Las Vegas and Marbella, Spain.

Is Conor McGregor in a relationship?

Yes. He is engaged to Dee Devlin, who he has dated since 2008. They have two children: Conor Jack Jr., born in May 2017, and Croia, born in January 2019. The UFC star proposed on Aug. 8, 2020, on Devlin's 33rd birthday.

