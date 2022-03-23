Who is Colton Underwood dating?

In February 2022, PEOPLE reported that Colton Underwood became engaged to Jordan C. Brown, a political strategist. The couple has been dating since summer 2021.

Who did Colton Underwood pick on 'The Bachelor'?

On the 23rd season finale of 'The Bachelor,' Colton Underwood choose contestant Cassie Randolph. PEOPLE reported that the couple broke up in May 2020.

What NFL team did Colton Underwood play for?

After graduating from Illinois State University in 2014, Colton Underwood was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers. He was then signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. He returned to the Chargers' practice squad, then had his final stint in the NFL on the Oakland Raider's practice squad.

Who has Colton Underwood dated?

Prior to dating his fiancé Jordan C. Brown, Colton Underwood dated gymnast Aly Raisman and 'The Bachelor' contestant Cassie Randolph.

Where does Colton Underwood live?

In January 2022, Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown purchased a home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

Where did Colton Underwood go to high school?

Colton Underwood graduated from Washington Community High School in Washington, Illinois in 2010.

Why did Colton Underwood leave football?

Colton Underwood left the NFL after being released from the Oakland Raiders' practice squad in August 2016.

How tall is Colton Underwood?