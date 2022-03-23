Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood is an American TV personality and former professional football player. He is best known for starring on the 14th season of The Bachelorette in 2018, the 5th season of The Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 and the 23rd season of The Bachelor in 2019 before coming out as gay in 2021.
Full Name
Colton Scott Underwood
Hometown
Indianapolis, Indiana
Notable Projects
The Bachelorette , The Bachelor
Born
01/26/1992
Age
30

FAQs

Who is Colton Underwood dating?

In February 2022, PEOPLE reported that Colton Underwood became engaged to Jordan C. Brown, a political strategist. The couple has been dating since summer 2021.

Who did Colton Underwood pick on 'The Bachelor'?

On the 23rd season finale of 'The Bachelor,' Colton Underwood choose contestant Cassie Randolph. PEOPLE reported that the couple broke up in May 2020.

What NFL team did Colton Underwood play for?

After graduating from Illinois State University in 2014, Colton Underwood was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers. He was then signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. He returned to the Chargers' practice squad, then had his final stint in the NFL on the Oakland Raider's practice squad.

Who has Colton Underwood dated?

Prior to dating his fiancé Jordan C. Brown, Colton Underwood dated gymnast Aly Raisman and 'The Bachelor' contestant Cassie Randolph.

Where does Colton Underwood live?

In January 2022, Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown purchased a home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

Where did Colton Underwood go to high school?

Colton Underwood graduated from Washington Community High School in Washington, Illinois in 2010.

Why did Colton Underwood leave football?

Colton Underwood left the NFL after being released from the Oakland Raiders' practice squad in August 2016.

How tall is Colton Underwood?

According to Colton Underwood's official NFL stats, he is 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Bachelor Alum Cassie Randolph on How She 'Found Out' About Ex Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay
"It was just a shocking kind of thing," Cassie Randolph said
Colton Underwood Shares His Engagement Photos with Fiancé Jordan C. Brown: 'Our Day of Love'
Colton Underwood posted a video on Instagram featuring photos from his engagement photoshoot with fiancé Jordan C. Brown
Colton Underwood Introduces New Rescue Dog Named Scout: 'Our Family Is Growing'
The reality star is already a pet parent to a German shepherd/husky/Labrador mix named Zooka, who he adopted in 2020
Colton Underwood on Advice He'd Give Bachelor Clayton Echard: 'Make Sure You Have a Good Therapist'
"I really hope that Clayton has a good support system by him, especially for after the show," Colton Underwood shares with PEOPLE the post-show tips he'd tell Bachelor Clayton Echard
Colton Underwood Admits to Bringing His Baby Blanket on Beyond the Edge: 'DeeDee Saved the Day'
"I need white noise, I need the air conditioning maxed out, and I need the right pillow to get a good night's sleep," Colton Underwood tells PEOPLE exclusively about the necessities he lacked while surviving the jungle on CBS's Beyond the Edge
Cassie Randolph Says She Experienced 'Déjà Vu' Watching Clayton Echard's Bachelor Finale
"I definitely was having deja vu watching this for sure," Cassie Randolph said
Colton Underwood Doesn't Plan on Signing Prenup with His Fiancé: 'We're in It for the Long Haul'
"I know you guys have opinions on prenups, but… we don't want to put those vibes out there," Colton Underwood said
Colton Underwood Reveals One Thing He'd Change About The Bachelor Franchise
“They really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves,” Colton Underwood said of the hit ABC dating shows
Colton Underwood Says He Doesn't Want a 'Super Long Engagement' with Fiancé Jordan C. Brown
Wells Adams and More Bachelor Nation Stars Congratulate Colton Underwood on His Engagement
Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown: 'I'm Extremely Happy!'
Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, and More Stars Brave the Jungle in CBS' Beyond the Edge Series
Colton Underwood Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown: 'Unforgettable Night'

"I have a good feeling about my 30's," Colton Underwood said

