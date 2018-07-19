Colin Firth

Patrick Schwarzenegger Was 'Almost Speechless' at Colin Firth's Transformation for The Staircase
Reflecting on HBO Max's true crime shocker, Schwarzenegger tells PEOPLE his "career is just really starting" and that he'll "forever be grateful" for Firth's mentorship on and off screen
Revisit PEOPLE's 2002 Conversation with Michael Peterson, Whose Wife's Death Inspired HBO Max's The Staircase
When Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the base of her staircase, police quickly suspected foul play. While theories swirled about what happened, PEOPLE spoke to her husband about their relationship
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Makes a Cheeky Comment While Viewing Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy Shirt
Camilla, who counts literacy among one of the key causes in her royal life, visited the former home of Jane Austen
Christine Baranski Says Getting the Men to Sing and Dance in Mamma Mia 2 Was 'Like Rocket Science'
"To get them to sing the song and put one foot in front of another ... it was like rocket science," jokes Christine Baranski of her Mamma Mia 2 costars
Friendly Exes! Livia Firth Wishes Ex Colin Firth a Happy Birthday with Fun Throwback
Livia Firth once again shared a picture of her ex-husband Colin Firth dressed as Elton John for his birthday
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Blake Lively, Beyonce, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon and more were born under the earth sign, the sixth of the zodiac calendar
Stanley Tucci on His 20-Year Friendship with Colin Firth and Their New Drama Supernova: 'He Is a Joy'
"There's so much trust that has to be there," Stanley Tucci says of filming Supernova with friend and costar Colin Firth
Colin Firth's Estranged Wife Livia Calls Him the 'Best Partner in Crime' in Tribute for His 60th Birthday
Colin and Livia Firth announced their split in December after 22 years of marriage
Ben Affleck Speaks Spanish, Plus 10 Other Hollywood Heartthrobs Who Speak More Than One Language
Watch Magic Come to Life in First Trailer for Adapted Classic The Secret Garden
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Step Out Together to Host Film Screening Weeks After Announcing Split
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Spend New Year's Eve Together Amid Split
Why Colin Firth and Wife Split 2 Years After Her Affair: 'It Was Time to Move on'

The Oscar winner and his wife recently announced they were separating after 22 years of marriage

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — Meet the Young New Cast and See Who They Play
Movies // July 19, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Settle with Her Ex-Lover in Stalking Scandal Case
Movies // July 05, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Attend Met Gala 2 Months After Revealing Affair and Stalking Scandal
Style // May 07, 2018
Colin Firth's Wife's Ex-Lover Charged with Stalking Her After Affair
Movies // May 03, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Step Out for First Time Since Affair and Stalking Controversy
Movies // March 23, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife 'Worked Through' Affair and Now 'Have a Solid Commitment': Sources
Movies // March 12, 2018
Colin Firth's Wife's Ex-Lover Calls Stalking Claim 'Absurd': 'I Have Never Threatened' Her 
Movies // March 12, 2018
A Look Back at Colin Firth's Surprisingly Colorful Love Life
Movies // March 09, 2018
Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Admits to Having an Affair with the Couple's Alleged Stalker
Movies // March 09, 2018
Colin Firth Says He Will Not Work with Director Woody Allen Again
Movies // January 18, 2018
Meet the New Breakout Star of The Watcher in the Woods: 5 Things to Know About Tallulah Evans
Movies // November 28, 2017
Channing, Halle and…Elton! First Look at the Full Cast of Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Movies // August 30, 2017
Meg Tilly Hated Being Hit On in Hollywood: Why Her Quiet Life Now (on an Island!) Couldn't Be More Different
Movies // June 06, 2017
Meg Tilly on Her Ex — and 'Best Friend' — Colin Firth: 'He's a Wonderful Father to Our Son'
Movies // June 02, 2017
Doris Day Looks Back on Her Legendary Life
Movies // April 03, 2017
Secrets Spilled! 6 New Things Entertainment Weekly Uncovered About Love Actually
Movies // March 31, 2017
Watch Hugh Grant Shake His Bum to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' and More from the Love Actually Reunion
Movies // March 24, 2017
The Steamiest, Most Scandalous Books to Heat Up the Big Screen
Books // February 10, 2017
Renée Zellweger Reveals All About Bridget Jones' Unplanned Pregnancy
Movies // October 04, 2016
How Renée Zellweger Reacted to Bridget Jones's Unplanned Pregnancy
Celebrity // October 04, 2016
Bridget Jones's Baby Review: Renée Zellweger's Third Turn is a Charm
Movies // September 14, 2016
Renée Zellweger Reveals the True Romance in Bridget Jones's Baby: 'Bromance Between Colin and Patrick'
Movies // September 13, 2016
Patrick Dempsey Takes Wife Jillian and Kids to Bridget Jones's Baby Premiere After Reconciling
Movies // December 02, 2020
Renée Zellweger on Returning to Hollywood: 'I Was Craving a Little Normalcy'
Movies // September 05, 2016
Who's the Dad? Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Bridget Jones's Baby
Movies // October 05, 2016
