Colin Firth

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Share
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Patrick Schwarzenegger Was 'Almost Speechless' at Colin Firth's Transformation for
The Staircase
Reflecting on HBO Max's true crime shocker, Schwarzenegger tells PEOPLE his "career is just really starting" and that he'll "forever be grateful" for Firth's mentorship on and off screen
Read More
Revisit PEOPLE's 2002 Conversation with Michael Peterson, Whose Wife's Death Inspired HBO Max's
The Staircase
When Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the base of her staircase, police quickly suspected foul play. While theories swirled about what happened, PEOPLE spoke to her husband about their relationship
Read More
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Makes a Cheeky Comment While Viewing Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy Shirt
Camilla, who counts literacy among one of the key causes in her royal life, visited the former home of Jane Austen
Read More
Christine Baranski Says Getting the Men to Sing and Dance in
Mamma Mia 2
Was 'Like Rocket Science'
"To get them to sing the song and put one foot in front of another ... it was like rocket science," jokes Christine Baranski of her
Mamma Mia 2
costars
Read More
Friendly Exes! Livia Firth Wishes Ex Colin Firth a Happy Birthday with Fun Throwback
Livia Firth once again shared a picture of her ex-husband Colin Firth dressed as Elton John for his birthday
Read More
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Blake Lively, Beyonce, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon and more were born under the earth sign, the sixth of the zodiac calendar
Read More
Advertisement
More Colin Firth
Stanley Tucci on His 20-Year Friendship with Colin Firth and Their New Drama
Supernova
: 'He Is a Joy'
"There's so much trust that has to be there," Stanley Tucci says of filming
Supernova
with friend and costar Colin Firth
Colin Firth's Estranged Wife Livia Calls Him the 'Best Partner in Crime' in Tribute for His 60th Birthday
Colin and Livia Firth announced their split in December after 22 years of marriage
Ben Affleck Speaks Spanish, Plus 10 Other Hollywood Heartthrobs Who Speak More Than One Language
Watch Magic Come to Life in First Trailer for Adapted Classic The Secret Garden
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Step Out Together to Host Film Screening Weeks After Announcing Split
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Spend New Year's Eve Together Amid Split
Why Colin Firth and Wife Split 2 Years After Her Affair: 'It Was Time to Move on'
The Oscar winner and his wife recently announced they were separating after 22 years of marriage
Colin Firth's Ex Livia Ducks for Cover in Instagram Post a Day After They Announce Their Split
Inside Colin Firth and Ex Livia Giuggiolo's Affair Scandal That Occurred 2 Years Before Split
Colin Firth and His Wife of 22 Years Split Almost 2 Years After Affair and Stalking Scandal
20 Throwback Photos of Colin Firth That Will Make You Wish You Could Time Travel
Colin Firth Admits He Was 'Awestruck' Watching Cher in
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
All Colin Firth
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
— Meet the Young New Cast and See Who They Play
Movies
//
July 19, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Settle with Her Ex-Lover in Stalking Scandal Case
Movies
//
July 05, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Attend Met Gala 2 Months After Revealing Affair and Stalking Scandal
Style
//
May 07, 2018
Colin Firth's Wife's Ex-Lover Charged with Stalking Her After Affair
Movies
//
May 03, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife Livia Step Out for First Time Since Affair and Stalking Controversy
Movies
//
March 23, 2018
Colin Firth and Wife 'Worked Through' Affair and Now 'Have a Solid Commitment': Sources
Movies
//
March 12, 2018
Colin Firth's Wife's Ex-Lover Calls Stalking Claim 'Absurd': 'I Have Never Threatened' Her
Movies
//
March 12, 2018
A Look Back at Colin Firth's Surprisingly Colorful Love Life
Movies
//
March 09, 2018
Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Admits to Having an Affair with the Couple's Alleged Stalker
Movies
//
March 09, 2018
Colin Firth Says He Will Not Work with Director Woody Allen Again
Movies
//
January 18, 2018
Meet the New Breakout Star of
The Watcher in the Woods
: 5 Things to Know About Tallulah Evans
Movies
//
November 28, 2017
Channing, Halle and…Elton! First Look at the Full Cast of
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Movies
//
August 30, 2017
Meg Tilly Hated Being Hit On in Hollywood: Why Her Quiet Life Now (on an Island!) Couldn't Be More Different
Movies
//
June 06, 2017
Meg Tilly on Her Ex — and 'Best Friend' — Colin Firth: 'He's a Wonderful Father to Our Son'
Movies
//
June 02, 2017
Doris Day Looks Back on Her Legendary Life
Movies
//
April 03, 2017
Secrets Spilled! 6 New Things Entertainment Weekly Uncovered About
Love Actually
Movies
//
March 31, 2017
Watch Hugh Grant Shake His Bum to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' and More from the
Love Actually
Reunion
Movies
//
March 24, 2017
The Steamiest, Most Scandalous Books to Heat Up the Big Screen
Books
//
February 10, 2017
Renée Zellweger Reveals All About Bridget Jones' Unplanned Pregnancy
Movies
//
October 04, 2016
How Renée Zellweger Reacted to
Bridget Jones's
Unplanned Pregnancy
Celebrity
//
October 04, 2016
Bridget Jones's Baby
Review: Renée Zellweger's Third Turn is a Charm
Movies
//
September 14, 2016
Renée Zellweger Reveals the True Romance in
Bridget Jones's Baby
: 'Bromance Between Colin and Patrick'
Movies
//
September 13, 2016
Patrick Dempsey Takes Wife Jillian and Kids to
Bridget Jones's Baby
Premiere After Reconciling
Movies
//
December 02, 2020
Renée Zellweger on Returning to Hollywood: 'I Was Craving a Little Normalcy'
Movies
//
September 05, 2016
Who's the Dad? Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of
Bridget Jones's Baby
Movies
//
October 05, 2016
Load More
Colin Firth
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.