Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse is an American actor. He rose to fame starring alongside twin brother Dylan Sprouse on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008 and its spin-off series, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011. He has also starred on The CW's Riverdale since 2017.
Cole Sprouse
Full Name
Cole Mitchell Sprouse
Hometown
Tuscany, Italy
twitter
colesprouse
instagram
colesprouse
Notable Projects
Riverdale
Born
08/04/1992
Age
29

FAQs

Who is Cole Sprouse dating?

Cole Sprouse is currently dating model Ari Fournier. The couple was first linked in February 2021.

What is Cole Sprouse's zodiac sign?

Cole Sprouse is a Leo. He was born on August 4, 1992.

Why did Cole Sprouse leave 'Riverdale?'

Cole Sprouse has not left 'Riverdale.' He has played beloved comic book character Jughead Jones for the entirety of the show's run.

How old was Cole Sprouse in 'Big Daddy?'

Cole Sprouse and twin brother Dylan were 6 years old when they starred alongside Adam Sandler in 1999's 'Big Daddy.' The siblings shared the role of Julian "Frankenstein" McGrath in the movie.

Most Recent

Cole Sprouse Says Childhood Fame Is 'Trauma' — But He Can't 'Compare' His Journey to Young Women
"Every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience," Cole Sprouse said
Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale Cast Is Ready for Show to End: 'Wrap It Up with a Bow'
"We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot," Cole Sprouse said of working on Riverdale as he commented on the show's future
Cole Sprouse Calls Past Relationship with Lili Reinhart 'As Real As It Gets'
Cole Sprouse made rare comments about his former relationship with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart in a new GQ profile
Moonshot's Cole Sprouse Says 'I Really Admire' Big Daddy Costar Adam Sandler's Career
"He's got a really, really wonderful balance between art and commerce that I think is the currency of a real working actor," Sprouse tells PEOPLE of the former Saturday Night Live cast member
Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Get Competitive While Answering Food Trivia
The Riverdale and To All the Boys I've Loved Before actors costar in Moonshot, a new HBO Max rom-com set in space
Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Find Love on Another Planet in HBO Max's 'Unique' Rom-Com Moonshot
Lana Condor tells PEOPLE about her new rom-com Moonshot, which also stars Cole Sprouse, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff
Advertisement

More Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Jokes About New Versace Campaign: 'They Shaved My Nipples for This'
The Riverdale star shared a trio of photos from the new eyewear collection with the Italian fashion house
Cole Sprouse Goes Back to His Blond Roots — and Bares Some Skin — for Versace Eyewear Campaign
"They all welcomed me with open arms, and a bit of that warmth I wear with me now whenever I put on an article of Versace,” the Riverdale star said of collaborating with the Italian fashion label
Cole Sprouse Shares Candid Photos from Riverdale Costar Casey Cott's 'Winter Wedding'
Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Late Costar Luke Perry While Celebrating 100 Episodes of Riverdale
Cole Sprouse Celebrates Riverdale's 100th Episode: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'
Cole Sprouse Shares Goofy Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier for Her 23rd Birthday
Friends Reunion Director Explains Why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse Did Not Makes Cameos

Paul Rudd played Lisa Kudrow's onscreen husband Mike, and Cole Sprouse made appearances as David Schwimmer's TV son Ben

All Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart on Writing About Anxiety and Heartbreak in New Poetry Book Swimming Lessons
TV // September 29, 2020
Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Split for the First Time, Wishes Her 'Love and Happiness'
TV // August 19, 2020
Dylan and Cole Sprouse Wish Each Other Happy Birthday with Hilarious Instagram Tributes
TV // August 05, 2020
Cole Sprouse Returns to Social Media After Taking a 'Much Needed Mental Health Break'
TV // July 30, 2020
Obsessed with Animal Crossing: New Horizons? These Celebs Are, Too
Celebrity // July 21, 2020
Camila Mendes Calls Apparently Fabricated Allegations Against Riverdale Costars 'Destructive'
TV // July 06, 2020
Camila Mendes Defends Riverdale Costars Against Apparently Fabricated Assault Allegations
TV // June 23, 2020
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Deny Anonymous 'False Stories' About the Cast on Twitter
TV // June 22, 2020
Lili Reinhart Comes Out as 'Proud Bisexual Woman' Ahead of Attending Black Lives Matter Protest
TV // June 03, 2020
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split Again, Source Says
TV // May 25, 2020
Cole Sprouse Hilariously Claps Back at Costar Casey Cott for Calling His Beard 'Awful'
TV // May 22, 2020
Cole Sprouse Jokes He's in a 'Violent' Mustache Competition with Twin Brother Dylan
Style // May 20, 2020
Lili Reinhart Speaks Out amid Rumors She Split from Cole Sprouse, Slamming 'Toxic' Social Media Users
TV // April 23, 2020
Cole Sprouse Slams 'Baseless Accusations' and 'Death Threats' from Fans: 'Choose Humanity'
TV // April 20, 2020
Dylan Sprouse on Developing a 'Self-Aware' Project with Twin Brother Cole — and New Movie Banana Split
Movies // March 27, 2020
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Turns 15! See Dylan Sprouse and Brenda Song's Sweet Tributes
TV // March 19, 2020
See the Cutest Throwback Photos of Stars Dylan & Cole Sprouse, in Honor of Their 28th Birthdays
TV // August 04, 2020
Selena Gomez Jokes About First On-Camera Kiss with Dylan Sprouse: 'One of the Worst Days of My Life'
TV // March 07, 2020
Riverdale Finally Reveals the Truth About Jughead's Apparent Death
TV // March 05, 2020
Riverdale: Is Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones Dead?
TV // February 27, 2020
From Finstas to Lurker Accounts: 15 Celebs Who Have Secret Social Media Handles
Celebrity // January 03, 2020
Celebrities Including Bette Midler, Cole Sprouse & More React After President Trump Is Impeached
Politics // December 19, 2019
Big Daddy Reunion! Cole Sprouse Supports Movie Dad Adam Sandler at Uncut Gems Premiere
Movies // December 12, 2019
Celebrity Siblings Who've Played Siblings On Screen
Celebrity // December 11, 2019
How Riverdale Wrote Off Luke Perry's Character Fred Andrews After Actor's Sudden Death
TV // October 09, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com