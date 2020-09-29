Cole Sprouse
- Full Name
- Cole Mitchell Sprouse
- Hometown
- Tuscany, Italy
- colesprouse
- Notable Projects
- Riverdale
- Born
- 08/04/1992
- Age
- 29
FAQs
- Who is Cole Sprouse dating?
Cole Sprouse is currently dating model Ari Fournier. The couple was first linked in February 2021.
- What is Cole Sprouse's zodiac sign?
Cole Sprouse is a Leo. He was born on August 4, 1992.
- Why did Cole Sprouse leave 'Riverdale?'
Cole Sprouse has not left 'Riverdale.' He has played beloved comic book character Jughead Jones for the entirety of the show's run.
- How old was Cole Sprouse in 'Big Daddy?'
Cole Sprouse and twin brother Dylan were 6 years old when they starred alongside Adam Sandler in 1999's 'Big Daddy.' The siblings shared the role of Julian "Frankenstein" McGrath in the movie.