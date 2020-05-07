Coco Austin
- Full Name
- Nicole Natalie Austin
- Hometown
- Palos Verdes, California
- Born
- 03/17/1979
- Age
- 43
FAQs
- How did Coco Austin and Ice T meet?
Coco Austin met Ice-T when they were on a music video set in 2001. Ice-T told Mario Lopez: One on One that he was in a bad mood and that a friend brought Coco over to make conversation and cheer him up.
- How tall is Coco Austin?
Coco Austin said in her Instagram bio that she is 5 foot, two inches.
- Coco Austin was on which season and episode of Law and Order: SVU?
Coco Austin appeared on season 5's "Head," season 9's "Fight," and season 13's "Theatre Trick."