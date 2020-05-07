Most Recent
Olympia Dukakis Stars in Moving Trailer for Her Final Film Not to Forget: WATCH
Olympia Dukakis plays a judge in her final film, Not to Forget, out in theaters on Nov. 26 Read More
More Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman Called Family the 'Center of My Existence' — Read Her 1974 PEOPLE Interview
The actress, who died Wednesday of natural causes, had five children with producer George Englund
'Love Is All Around': Mary Tyler Moore Show Costars React to Their Beloved Friend & Cast Mate's Death
After acting alongside her for seven seasons on the award-wining Mary Tyler Moore Show, cast members from the hit CBS sitcom are speaking out about the death of their beloved friend
