Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former Bachelorette Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'
TV // January 10, 2022
Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut: 'Had a Front Row Seat Since Day One'
TV // December 15, 2021
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Found Peace' After Dale Moss Split: 'A Great Therapist Helps'
TV // November 19, 2021
Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reflects on 'Messy' Breakup with Dale Moss: 'He Knows the Truth'
TV // October 21, 2021
Dale Moss Addresses Clare Crawley Split amid Cheating Rumors, Says She Recently Blocked Him
TV // October 04, 2021
Clare Crawley Says She Refuses to 'Stay Down' Despite Hard Time Following Dale Moss Split
TV // October 03, 2021
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Focused on Grieving, Healing and Being Present' amid Split from Dale Moss
TV // September 30, 2021
Clare Crawley on How Now-Ex Dale Moss Helped Her Through the Trauma of Her Childhood Abuse
TV // September 30, 2021
Clare Crawley on Surviving Childhood Abuse and How It Affected Her Relationship with Her Mom
TV // September 30, 2021
Clare Crawley Speaks Out About Being Sexually Abused by a 'Predator' Catholic Priest
TV // September 29, 2021
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up Again: 'It Was Mutual,' Source Says
TV // September 28, 2021
Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Jokes About Hanging Out with Fiancé Blake Moynes' 'Ex' Clare Crawley 
TV // September 10, 2021
Clare Crawley Was Dealing with 'Crazy Health Problems' Before Getting Her Breast Implants Removed
Health // August 02, 2021
Clare Crawley Undergoes Surgery to Remove Breast Implants: 'On the Road to Healing'
Health // July 31, 2021
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary: 'Love You with All My Heart'
TV // July 28, 2021
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Learned to Love Herself Deeply' Through Therapy After Past Sexual Abuse
TV // July 28, 2021
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Made Sure 'They Were on the Same Page' When They Got Back Together: Source
TV // July 07, 2021
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Recall Meeting Almost a Year Ago as They Celebrate July 4 Together
TV // July 06, 2021
Clare Crawley Says She Is Removing Her Breast Implants for Health Reasons: 'My Body Is Fighting'
Health // July 05, 2021
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Cuddle Up in New Pic: 'Life Has a Funny Way of Working Things Out'
TV // June 14, 2021
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are All Smiles as They Pose in Matching Hats: 'Rooftop Fedora Party'
TV // June 07, 2021
Dale Moss Shares Couple Pic from Hawaii Trip with Clare Crawley — Featuring Her Engagement Ring
TV // May 28, 2021
Clare Crawley Says Her Mom's Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Has Left a 'Hole': 'Memories Fade Away'
TV // May 10, 2021
Dale Moss Says He's 'in a Good Place' with Clare Crawley: 'We Love Each Other Tremendously'
TV // April 15, 2021
Clare Crawley Plays Coy About Her Relationship Status amid Apparent Dale Moss Reconciliation
TV // April 15, 2021
