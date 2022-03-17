Who is Ciara’s husband?

Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March 2022. The couple tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, on July 6, 2016, with celebrity guests in attendance, including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony.

How did Ciara and Russell Wilson meet?

The pair met in March 2015 at a Wisconsin basketball game, and Wilson asked Ciara on a dinner date. They were spotted together throughout April 2015 at different events, including a Mariners game in Seattle. However, it wasn't until the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28, 2015, that they made their first public appearance together, and the singer confirmed their relationship in June 2015.

How many kids does Ciara have?

Ciara has three children. She shares her oldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn (born May 19, 2014), with her ex, Future. On April 28, 2017, she welcomed daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson, and the couple had their son Win Harrison on April 14, 2020.

How tall is Ciara?