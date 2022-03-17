Ciara

Ciara is a singer-songwriter, dancer, model and actress. A military brat, the R&B star came to prominence in 2004 with her hit single, "Goodies," and her debut album of the same name. It became her first No. 1 single and topped Billboard's Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. In 2006, she won her first Grammy for best short-form music video for the single "Lose Control," featuring Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop. She also launched the Why Not You Foundation in 2014 with her husband, Russell Wilson, to fight poverty, and in 2016, she signed with IMG Models agency.
Ciara
Full Name
Ciara Princess Harris-Wilson
Hometown
Fort Hood, TX
instagram
ciara
twitter
ciara
Born
10/25/1985
Age
36

FAQs

Who is Ciara’s husband?

Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March 2022. The couple tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, on July 6, 2016, with celebrity guests in attendance, including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony.

How did Ciara and Russell Wilson meet?

The pair met in March 2015 at a Wisconsin basketball game, and Wilson asked Ciara on a dinner date. They were spotted together throughout April 2015 at different events, including a Mariners game in Seattle. However, it wasn't until the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28, 2015, that they made their first public appearance together, and the singer confirmed their relationship in June 2015.

How many kids does Ciara have?

Ciara has three children. She shares her oldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn (born May 19, 2014), with her ex, Future. On April 28, 2017, she welcomed daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson, and the couple had their son Win Harrison on April 14, 2020.

How tall is Ciara?

Although Ciara told World Entertainment News Network (WENN) in 2009 that she is 5 feet, 9 inches, she later revealed to Refinery29 in 2016 that she is actually 5 feet, 7 inches. "I'm only 5-foot-7," she said. "People always think I'm way taller than I am."

