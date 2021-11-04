Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve was an actor and activist. He was best known as the star of Superman and died of heart failure in 2004, nine years after a horse-riding accident left him paralyzed.
Christopher Reeve
Full Name
Christopher D'Olier Reeve
Hometown
New York
Born
09/25/1952
Died
10/10/2004 (Age: )

FAQs

What happened to Christopher Reeve?

He suffered a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He became a worldwide advocate for spinal cord research following the accident.

How tall was Christopher Reeve?

He was 6 foot 4 inches.

Why was Christopher Reeve in a wheelchair?

He was in a wheelchair due to a horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed.

Most Recent

Will Reeve Will Be 'Thinking' of Parents Dana and Christopher Crossing N.Y.C. Marathon Finish Line
"I feel that pride and love from them all the time," the ABC News correspondent tells PEOPLE
Google Honors Late Superman Actor Christopher Reeve with Doodle Commemorating His Birthday
Google is celebrating the life of Superman actor and activist Christopher Reeve on what would have been his 69th birthday
Will Reeve Remembers Late Dad Christopher Reeve on Father's Day: He 'Gave Me Everything'
Will Reeve pens touching tribute to his late father Christopher Reeve, reflecting on their shared interests for Father's Day
Christopher Reeve's Son Goes Pantsless While Reporting GMA Segment: 'They're Shorts I Promise'
"I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon," the ABC reporter joked on Twitter
Christopher Reeve's Son Remembers Dad 15 Years After His Death: His Legacy 'Will Always Live On'
"I think his legacy is never going to go away," the late actor's son Will Reeve tells PEOPLE
Christopher Reeve's Look-a-Like Son Is All Grown Up at Charity Gala
The 25-year-old made an appearance at the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation "A Magical Evening" Gala in New York City on Thursday
Advertisement

More Christopher Reeve

Nicolas Cage Says Lost Superman Movie Is 'More Powerful' Than the Actual Films
Before Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill picked up the Man of Steel moniker from Christopher Reeve, there was a point when Nicolas Cage might have become Superman
5 Things to Know About Will Reeve Ahead of His PEOPLE's List Appearance
Will has interned at Good Morning America and has earned a spot on ESPN's SportsCenter
Will Reeve Opens Up About His Superman Dad on PEOPLE's List
Christopher Reeve's Son Announces Creation of Accessible Toys: 'Everyone Deserves the Chance to Play'
Christopher Reeve's Sons on How They Honor Their Dad: 'We Try to Celebrate Him' Every Day
Five Years After Being Paralyzed from the Chest Down, Dustin Shillcox Completes the New York Marathon
Here's the Batman v. Superman Trailer Recut with Adam West and Christopher Reeve (VIDEO)

The clip is the work of filmmaker and YouTuber Bobby Burns

All Christopher Reeve

Will Reeve Will Be 'Thinking' of Parents Dana and Christopher Crossing N.Y.C. Marathon Finish Line
Sports // November 04, 2021
Google Honors Late Superman Actor Christopher Reeve with Doodle Commemorating His Birthday
Movies // September 24, 2021
Will Reeve Remembers Late Dad Christopher Reeve on Father's Day: He 'Gave Me Everything'
Movies // June 21, 2021
Christopher Reeve's Son Goes Pantsless While Reporting GMA Segment: 'They're Shorts I Promise'
Style // April 28, 2020
Christopher Reeve's Son Remembers Dad 15 Years After His Death: His Legacy 'Will Always Live On'
Movies // November 15, 2019
Christopher Reeve's Look-a-Like Son Is All Grown Up at Charity Gala
Movies // November 17, 2017
Nicolas Cage Says Lost Superman Movie Is 'More Powerful' Than the Actual Films
Movies // September 11, 2017
5 Things to Know About Will Reeve Ahead of His PEOPLE's List Appearance
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Will Reeve Opens Up About His Superman Dad on PEOPLE's List
Celebrity // June 16, 2016
Christopher Reeve's Son Announces Creation of Accessible Toys: 'Everyone Deserves the Chance to Play'
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Christopher Reeve's Sons on How They Honor Their Dad: 'We Try to Celebrate Him' Every Day
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Five Years After Being Paralyzed from the Chest Down, Dustin Shillcox Completes the New York Marathon
Sports // a few seconds ago
Here's the Batman v. Superman Trailer Recut with Adam West and Christopher Reeve (VIDEO)
Movies // a few seconds ago
Olympic Swimmer Amy Van Dyken Finds a New Purpose After Paralyzing Accident
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Will Reeve on Getting the Call from ESPN: I Thought 'Wow, This is Big'
TV // a few seconds ago
Will Reeve Joins ESPN's SportsCenter: 'This Is the Fulfillment of a Dream'
TV // a few seconds ago
Will Reeve on Robin Williams: He Loved My Father 'Fiercely'
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Robin Williams's Elder Son Speaks Out: 'We're Trying to Stay Strong'
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Christopher Reeve's Son Gives First Look at Amazing Progress in Spinal Cord Injury Research
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Christopher Reeve's Family Honors Robin Williams for His 'Steadfast Friendship'
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Christopher Reeve's Children Step Out for Father's Cause
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Henry Cavill as Superman: First Look
Movies // a few seconds ago
Stars Run for Fun ... and Good Causes
Celebrity // November 02, 2009
Christopher Reeve's Son to Run for Dad's Foundation
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Christopher Reeve's Children: Love Isn't About the Hugs
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com