Christopher Reeve
- Full Name
- Christopher D'Olier Reeve
- Hometown
- New York
- Born
- 09/25/1952
- Died
- 10/10/2004 (Age: )
FAQs
- What happened to Christopher Reeve?
He suffered a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He became a worldwide advocate for spinal cord research following the accident.
- How tall was Christopher Reeve?
He was 6 foot 4 inches.
- Why was Christopher Reeve in a wheelchair?
He was in a wheelchair due to a horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed.