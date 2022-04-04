Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni is an American actor. He began playing Detective Elliot Stabler on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999 and reprised the Emmy-nominated role after 10 years away in 2021. Meloni also is famous for his role as murderer Chris Keller on HBO's Oz from 1998 to 2003. Meloni and Sherman Williams married in 1995 and share two children, Sofia and Dante.
Christopher Meloni
Full Name
Christopher Peter Meloni
Hometown
Washington D.C.
twitter
chris_meloni
instagram
chris_meloni

FAQs

Why did Christopher Meloni leave SVU?

Christopher Meloni told Men's Health that he left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011 over a contract dispute. He said he and the show weren't able to agree on a salary or the number of episodes he would appear in.

Where does Christopher Meloni live?

Christopher Meloni has owned homes around the country. The New York Post reported that he purchased property in Manhattan in 2021.

Most Recent

Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Christopher Meloni's 61st Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
The Law & Order: SVU stars have maintained a close friendship for more than two decades
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason SVU Changed Its Original Title
"Nobody will watch a show called Sex Crimes," Hargitay said of the NBC crime drama, which she has starred in since 1999
Mariska Hargitay on If Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Will Ever Be a Couple: She 'Loves Him'
"These two people love each other," Mariska Hargitay tells PEOPLE of her and Christopher Meloni's Law & Order characters, commenting on their potential romance
Christopher Meloni Posts Photos from Cupping Therapy: 'Let's Get Ready for Some Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni reprises his role of Elliot Stabler on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime
Christopher Meloni Says Viral Photo of His 'Asset' Was 'Warm Welcome' Back to Law & Order Universe
The Organized Crime star went viral last year after a fan snapped a picture of his butt on set 
Mariska Hargitay Confirms Law and Order's Olivia Has 'Been in Love' with Elliot for 'Many a Year'
The former Law and Order: SUV partners could spark a romance on NBC's Organized Crime spinoff
Advertisement

More Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay on Her 'Meaningful' Friendship with Christopher Meloni: He's 'Seen It All'
Christopher Meloni presented Mariksa Hargitay with the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award on Monday
Isabel Gillies Reacts to Online Hate Aimed at SVU Character Kathy Stabler: 'Take It Down a Notch'
Isabel Gillies played Kathy Stabler for 12 seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 
Original Law & Order to Return After 11 Years and 'Will Continue Where the Show Left Off'
Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Troll Fans with Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Pic: 'Rehearsing What?'
Christopher Meloni Opens Up About the Contract Negotiations That Led to His Law & Order: SVU Exit
Christopher Meloni Talks Social Media's Obsession with His Butt: 'I'm Clever with My A-- Cheeks'

Christopher Meloni recently commented on the growing social media obsession with his butt in an interview for the September cover of Men's Health

All Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Christopher Meloni's 61st Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
TV // April 04, 2022
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Christopher Meloni's Mom Was the Reason SVU Changed Its Original Title
TV // March 29, 2022
Mariska Hargitay on If Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Will Ever Be a Couple: She 'Loves Him'
TV // February 17, 2022
Christopher Meloni Posts Photos from Cupping Therapy: 'Let's Get Ready for Some Organized Crime'
Health // February 07, 2022
Christopher Meloni Says Viral Photo of His 'Asset' Was 'Warm Welcome' Back to Law & Order Universe
TV // January 31, 2022
Mariska Hargitay Confirms Law and Order's Olivia Has 'Been in Love' with Elliot for 'Many a Year'
TV // January 21, 2022
Mariska Hargitay on Her 'Meaningful' Friendship with Christopher Meloni: He's 'Seen It All'
TV // November 09, 2021
Isabel Gillies Reacts to Online Hate Aimed at SVU Character Kathy Stabler: 'Take It Down a Notch'
TV // October 05, 2021
Original Law & Order to Return After 11 Years and 'Will Continue Where the Show Left Off'
TV // September 28, 2021
Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses
TV // September 11, 2021
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Troll Fans with Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Pic: 'Rehearsing What?'
TV // August 21, 2021
Christopher Meloni Opens Up About the Contract Negotiations That Led to His Law & Order: SVU Exit
TV // August 04, 2021
Christopher Meloni Talks Social Media's Obsession with His Butt: 'I'm Clever with My A-- Cheeks'
Health // August 04, 2021
Christopher Meloni Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage with Wife Sherman Williams: 'Partner in Crime'
TV // July 01, 2021
Christopher Meloni Receives Hilarious Father's Day Present from His Daughter: 'Best Gift Ever'
TV // June 28, 2021
Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott Tease What's to Come on Organized Crime: 'A Barn Burner'
TV // May 13, 2021
Chris Meloni on Filming Law & Order with Mariska Hargitay: 'She Brought Her Game, I Brought Mine'
TV // May 13, 2021
Cher Opens Up About Recent Tweet Calling Christopher Meloni 'Excellent' and a 'Charismatic Actor'
Music // April 22, 2021
Christopher Meloni on a Potential Stabler and Benson Romance: 'There's a World of Possibility'
TV // April 09, 2021
Law & Order: Organized Crime Producers Talk Season 2 and Whether There Will Be More SVU Crossovers
TV // April 08, 2021
Christopher Meloni Wasn't 'Prepared' for Fan Reaction to His Law & Order Return: 'It's Wonderful'
TV // April 07, 2021
Law & Order: Organized Crime Has Arrived — See Exclusive Trailer Teasing Series' First Season
TV // April 02, 2021
Stabler Returns in the Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime Crossover Event: Recap
TV // April 01, 2021
Christopher Meloni on Working with Law & Order: SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay Again: 'Effortless'
TV // March 26, 2021
Christopher Meloni Is Rooting for Late 42 Costar Chadwick Boseman at Golden Globes: 'Special Human'
TV // February 28, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com