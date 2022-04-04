Christopher Meloni
- Full Name
- Christopher Peter Meloni
- Hometown
- Washington D.C.
- chris_meloni
- chris_meloni
FAQs
- Why did Christopher Meloni leave SVU?
Christopher Meloni told Men's Health that he left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011 over a contract dispute. He said he and the show weren't able to agree on a salary or the number of episodes he would appear in.
- Where does Christopher Meloni live?
Christopher Meloni has owned homes around the country. The New York Post reported that he purchased property in Manhattan in 2021.