Christina Milian
- Full Name
- Christine Marie Flores
- Hometown
- Jersey City, NJ
- ChristinaMilian
- christinamilian
- Born
- 09/26/1981
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- How many kids does Christina Milian have?
Christina Milian has three kids. She shares daughter Violet with ex-husband The Dream and sons Isaiah and Kenna with Matt Pokora.
- Who is Christina Milian dating?
Christina Milian has been in a relationship with French singer Matt Pokora since 2017.
- How old was Christina Milian in 'Bring It On: Fight to the Finish?'
Christina Milian was 27 years old when 'Bring It On: Fight to the Finish' debuted in 2009.