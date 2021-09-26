Christina Milian

Christina Milian is an American actress, singer and songwriter. Her notable films include 2003's Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2010's Christmas Cupid, 2018's Memories of Christmas and 2019's Falling Inn Love. She also starred on the Fox sitcom Grandfathered from 2015 to 2016. She has released three studio albums throughout her career, earning a Grammy nomination for best contemporary R&B album for 2004's It's About Time.
Christina Milian
Full Name
Christine Marie Flores
Hometown
Jersey City, NJ
twitter
ChristinaMilian
instagram
christinamilian
Born
09/26/1981
Age
40

FAQs

How many kids does Christina Milian have?

Christina Milian has three kids. She shares daughter Violet with ex-husband The Dream and sons Isaiah and Kenna with Matt Pokora.

Who is Christina Milian dating?

Christina Milian has been in a relationship with French singer Matt Pokora since 2017.

How old was Christina Milian in 'Bring It On: Fight to the Finish?'

Christina Milian was 27 years old when 'Bring It On: Fight to the Finish' debuted in 2009.

Most Recent

Christina Milian and Twin Flame Matt Pokora Celebrate Their Birthdays Together: 'What a Gift'
"You are a dream and more and I hope you feel every bit special today as you deserve. Today we celebrate OUR birthday," Milian wrote in honor of their joint birthdays on Sunday
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
The seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by a scale, runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22. Libras are known for being compassionate, diplomatic, social and visionary, always seeking peace and balance – traits that have surely helped propel these stars to where they are today
40 Celebs That Are Musicians — and Also Moms!
These musical mommas are balancing their busy careers and motherhood 
Christina Milian Welcomes a Baby Boy, Her Third Child: 'Kenna, Welcome to the World'
Christina Milian is also mom to son Isaiah, 14 months, and daughter Violet, 11
Pregnant Christina Milian Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Sexy Blue Lingerie
Christina Milian is currently expecting her third baby
Christina Milian Cast in Naya Rivera's Role in Step Up Series: 'I Have Massive Shoes to Fill'
"I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance," the singer said
Advertisement

More Christina Milian

Surprise! Christina Milian Expecting Third Child 10 Months After Welcoming Son Isaiah
The baby on the way will join Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora's son Isaiah, 10 months, plus Milian's 10-year-old daughter Violet
Christina Milian Talks Starting a Baby Line, Homeschooling amid Pandemic and Her Newborn Son
Christina Milian welcomed her second child, son Isaiah, in January
People Now: All the Details on Ozzy Osbourne's Shocking Parkinson's Diagnosis: "It's Been Terribly Challenging for All of Us"  - Watch the Full Episode
Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora Welcome Baby Isaiah: 'The World Is Yours Son'
Christina Milian 'Felt the Love' During Baby Shower for Son on the Way: 'I Had Such a Great Time'
15 Dancing with the Stars Eliminations That Shocked Everyone (Including the Judges!)
Pregnant Christina Milian Is 'Starting to Feel Little Kicks and Flutters' with Her Baby Boy

"I definitely know I can count on him to be very helpful," Christina Milian says of boyfriend Matt Pokora

All Christina Milian

Christina Milian and Twin Flame Matt Pokora Celebrate Their Birthdays Together: 'What a Gift'
Music // September 26, 2021
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
Celebrity // October 05, 2021
40 Celebs That Are Musicians — and Also Moms!
Parents // May 10, 2021
Christina Milian Welcomes a Baby Boy, Her Third Child: 'Kenna, Welcome to the World'
Parents // April 24, 2021
Pregnant Christina Milian Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Sexy Blue Lingerie
Parents // April 15, 2021
Christina Milian Cast in Naya Rivera's Role in Step Up Series: 'I Have Massive Shoes to Fill'
TV // February 08, 2021
Surprise! Christina Milian Expecting Third Child 10 Months After Welcoming Son Isaiah
Parents // December 10, 2020
Christina Milian Talks Starting a Baby Line, Homeschooling amid Pandemic and Her Newborn Son
Parents // May 26, 2020
People Now: All the Details on Ozzy Osbourne's Shocking Parkinson's Diagnosis: "It's Been Terribly Challenging for All of Us"  - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // January 21, 2020
Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora Welcome Baby Isaiah: 'The World Is Yours Son'
Parents // January 20, 2020
Christina Milian 'Felt the Love' During Baby Shower for Son on the Way: 'I Had Such a Great Time'
Parents // January 07, 2020
15 Dancing with the Stars Eliminations That Shocked Everyone (Including the Judges!)
TV // November 22, 2019
Pregnant Christina Milian Is 'Starting to Feel Little Kicks and Flutters' with Her Baby Boy
Parents // August 23, 2019
Falling Inn Love's Christina Milian Had 'a Ton of Fun' Working with Adam Demos... And Goats!
Movies // August 23, 2019
Watch Christina Milian & Adam Demos Hilariously Try to Translate New Jersey & Aussie Slang
Movies // August 23, 2019
Christina Milian and Adam Demos on Their 'Impeccable Chemistry' in Falling Inn Love
Movies // August 23, 2019
People Now: Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's New Album -- Including the Easter Eggs About Joe Alwyn! -Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 23, 2019
It'll Be a Boy for Pregnant Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora: 'Cloud 9!'
Parents // August 12, 2019
Christina Milian Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out and About After Pregnancy Announcement
Parents // August 01, 2019
Christina Milian Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Matt Pokora
Parents // July 28, 2019
Christina Milian is 'Mom of the Year' for Setting Up Meeting Between Daughter and Cardi B
Parents // March 21, 2019
Why Christina Milian Likes to 'Wine' Down for a Risqué Scene
TV // March 21, 2019
Christina Milian Loves Working With 50 Cent on The Oath
TV // March 21, 2019
Rihanna, Christina Milian and Other Celebrities Allegedly Targeted by a Teenage Burglary Ring
Politics // October 03, 2018
Christina Milian Claps Back at Skinny-Shamer Who Says She's Too Thin: 'Thicker Me Was Out of Shape'
Health // April 27, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com