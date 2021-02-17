Christina Haack Talks Selling Family Home and the 'Personal' New Season of Christina on the Coast
Season 3 of her solo HGTV show Christina on the Coast, premieres June 3 and will document some of the designer's major milestones from the last year — including selling her family's O.C. home
WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Snoops Around a Potential Flip House and Christina Haack Drives the Getaway Car!
WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Snoops Around Potential Flip House and Christina Haack Drives the Getaway Car
In an exclusive clip of Thursday's episode of Flip or Flop, the exes get into a light-hearted disagreement over who will drive them to visit a nearby property
Christina Haack’s New Tennessee Home Will Appear on Christina on the Coast: ‘A Fresh Start’
The property, which will be a vacation home for the California-based HGTV star, plays a role in season 3, premiering June 3
Christina Haack Finds a Buyer for $6M O.C. Home Once Shared with Ex Ant Anstead
The Christina on the Coast star put the Newport Beach, California, home on the market in April, five months after filing for divorce from Ant Anstead
Christina in the Country! HGTV's Christina Haack Buys Tennessee Farmhouse: ‘I Immediately Fell in Love’
HGTV's Christina Haack Buys Tennessee Farmhouse: ‘I Immediately Fell in Love’
"It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more," the California-based mom of three tells PEOPLE exclusively of her recent purchase
Heather Rae Young Gets 'Bonus Mama' Flowers from Fiance's Ex Christina Haack on Mother’s Day
"Today is also the first time I feel like I get to celebrate myself a little today, too, as a bonus mama," Young wrote on Instagram