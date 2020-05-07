Christina Aguilera
- Full Name
- Christina María Aguilera
- Hometown
- Pittsburgh
- @xtina
- xtina
- youtube
- ChristinaAguilera
- Notable Projects
- The Voice
- Born
- 12/18/1980
- Age
- 41
FAQs
- Where is Christina Aguilera from?
Christina Aguilera was born in Staten Island, New York and raised in the Pittsburgh area. Her mother also grew up in the Pittsburgh area while her father was born in Ecuador.
- Who is Christina Aguilera married to?
Christina Aguilera has been engaged to fiancé Matthew Rutler since 2014. Aguilera has a daughter with Rutler and a son with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.
- Why did Christina Aguilera leave The Voice?
Christina Aguilera told PEOPLE she left The Voice after six seasons because she was "ready to move on" and focus on her creative side again.