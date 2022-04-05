- Full Name
- Christie Lee Brinkley
- Hometown
- Monroe, MI
- christiebrinkley
- seabrinkley
- Notable Projects
- sports illustrated swimsuit
- Born
- 02/02/1954
- Age
- 68
FAQs
- How many times has Christie Brinkley been married?
Christie Brinkley has been married four times. She was married to her first husband, François Allaux, from 1973 to 1981. Brinkley then married Billy Joel in 1985. After her divorce from Joel in 1994, she was briefly married to Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 before marrying Peter Cook in 1996. She and Cook divorced in 2008.
- How old was Christie Brinkley in 'National Lampoon's Vacation'?
Christie Brinkley was 29 when she appeared in 1983's 'National Lampoon's Vacation'.
- How many kids does Christie Brinkley have?
Christie Brinkley has three children. She shares her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, born in 1985, with Billy Joel. In 1995, she had her son Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook with Richard Taubman. Brinkley shares her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, born in 1998, with Peter Cook.