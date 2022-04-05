Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley (née Christie Lee Hudson) is an American model. In 1976, she became the face of CoverGirl cosmetics. That same year, Brinkley began modeling for Sports Illustrated and appeared on the cover of three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Brinkley made her big-screen debut in the 1983 comedy National Lampoon's Vacation as "the Girl in the Ferrari." She also famously starred in Billy Joel's 1983 music video for "Uptown Girl." Additionally, Brinkley is a published author of the books Christie Brinkley's Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book (1983) and Timeless Beauty (2015).
Christie Brinkley
Full Name
Christie Lee Brinkley
Hometown
Monroe, MI
instagram
christiebrinkley
twitter
seabrinkley
Notable Projects
sports illustrated swimsuit
Born
02/02/1954
Age
68

FAQs

How many times has Christie Brinkley been married?

Christie Brinkley has been married four times. She was married to her first husband, François Allaux, from 1973 to 1981. Brinkley then married Billy Joel in 1985. After her divorce from Joel in 1994, she was briefly married to Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 before marrying Peter Cook in 1996. She and Cook divorced in 2008.

How old was Christie Brinkley in 'National Lampoon's Vacation'?

Christie Brinkley was 29 when she appeared in 1983's 'National Lampoon's Vacation'.

How many kids does Christie Brinkley have?

Christie Brinkley has three children. She shares her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, born in 1985, with Billy Joel. In 1995, she had her son Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook with Richard Taubman. Brinkley shares her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, born in 1998, with Peter Cook.

Most Recent

Christie Brinkley Explains How Showing 'Gratitude' Helps Her in Aging Gracefully
"When you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you're in... that translates to happiness," Brinkley, 68, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons
Christie Brinkley Shares Why Doing The Masked Singer 'Was Life-Changing for the Whole Family'
The supermodel and mom of three competed as Lemur in the Fox singing competition
5 New Contestants Make Their The Masked Singer Season 7 Debut — and This Supermodel Gets Sent Home
Armadillo, Hydra, Lemur, Ringmaster and Miss Teddy faced off for the first time during Wednesday's episode
Christie Brinkley Shares Secrets to Her Gorgeous Hamptons Garden — and Admits One Major Mistake
The green-thumbed supermodel tells PEOPLE exactly what she's growing, and how she does it all organically
Christie Brinkley, Public Health Advocate, Warns of Radiation Dangers in Ukraine: 'Game of Russian Roulette'
The model and activist wrote in a letter to the New York Times: "Every Ukrainian life lost in this unwarranted invasion would be for nothing if the land Ukrainians love is contaminated"
Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook Sports Bikini in Dreamy Beach Photo
Sailor Brinkley-Cook was surrounded by beautiful trees with the beach as her backdrop in her latest bikini snap
Advertisement

More Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, 67, Shares Sizzling Bikini-Clad Photo as One Fan Calls Her an 'Ageless Goddess'
"Time clearly has stopped for you!" one fan wrote in the comments section of Christie Brinkley's most recent Instagram post
Christie Brinkley Had a Hole Drilled in Her Eye to Fix Vision Problem: 'Get Them Checked!'
The supermodel said the procedure, to fix her case of acute angle closure glaucoma, is "not as gruesome as it sounds"
Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook Split After 4 Years Together: Source
The Beauty Tools Celebs Swear By for Their Anti-Aging, Firming and Glow-Boosting Effects
Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Twin with Bangs in Sweet Selfies
Christie Brinkley Models Alongside Daughters in Sweet Mother's Day Fashion Campaign
Christie Brinkley Says 'It Was Really Depressing' to Need a Hip Replacement

The 67-year-old supermodel was having health problems, and “started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is how you get old’ ”

All Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley Explains How Showing 'Gratitude' Helps Her in Aging Gracefully
Style // April 05, 2022
Christie Brinkley Shares Why Doing The Masked Singer 'Was Life-Changing for the Whole Family'
Style // March 31, 2022
5 New Contestants Make Their The Masked Singer Season 7 Debut — and This Supermodel Gets Sent Home
TV // March 30, 2022
Christie Brinkley Shares Secrets to Her Gorgeous Hamptons Garden — and Admits One Major Mistake
Home // March 25, 2022
Christie Brinkley, Public Health Advocate, Warns of Radiation Dangers in Ukraine: 'Game of Russian Roulette'
Politics // March 09, 2022
Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook Sports Bikini in Dreamy Beach Photo
Style // January 18, 2022
Christie Brinkley, 67, Shares Sizzling Bikini-Clad Photo as One Fan Calls Her an 'Ageless Goddess'
Style // January 17, 2022
Christie Brinkley Had a Hole Drilled in Her Eye to Fix Vision Problem: 'Get Them Checked!'
Health // December 16, 2021
Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook Split After 4 Years Together: Source
Style // November 12, 2021
The Beauty Tools Celebs Swear By for Their Anti-Aging, Firming and Glow-Boosting Effects
Style // September 22, 2021
Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Twin with Bangs in Sweet Selfies
Style // August 03, 2021
Christie Brinkley Models Alongside Daughters in Sweet Mother's Day Fashion Campaign
Style // May 07, 2021
Christie Brinkley Says 'It Was Really Depressing' to Need a Hip Replacement
Health // May 06, 2021
Christie Brinkley Says This Anti-Wrinkle Tool Saved Her from 'Old Pirate' Skin After Hours in the Sun
Style // February 26, 2021
Christie Brinkley Flashes Her Abs in a Crop Top and Leggings Ahead of Her 67th Birthday
Style // January 26, 2021
Christie Brinkley Poses in Bikini to Speak Out Against Climate Change on Instagram
Style // January 08, 2021
Christie Brinkley Reveals She Received a New Hip 26 Years After Colorado Helicopter Crash
Health // January 05, 2021
Christie Brinkley Celebrates Thanksgiving at Home with Her Kids: 'The Joy of Family'
Style // November 28, 2020
Christie Brinkley 'Morphed' Into RHOBH Star Lisa Rinna for Halloween: 'Girl You Are Fun to Be'
Style // November 01, 2020
Christie Brinkley Gives Daughter Alexa Ray Joel an At-Home Haircut: 'She Wanted Sass with Class'
Style // July 21, 2020
Christie Brinkley 'Put on a Couple Pounds' During Quarantine: 'I'm Determined to Get Back'
Health // July 10, 2020
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Responds to 'Tone Deaf' GMA Interview: '95% of What I Said Got Cut'
Style // May 29, 2020
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Defends Her Decision to Wear an N95 Mask in Public: 'We Are Donating Daily'
Style // April 02, 2020
Christie Brinkley Says Daughter Alexa Ray Joel's Wedding Planning Is 'on Hold Right Now'
Style // March 30, 2020
Christie Brinkley Posts Sweet Photo of Her 'Babies' as She Tells Them to 'Wash Your Hands'
Style // March 20, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com