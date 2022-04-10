Christian Bale

All Christian Bale

Stars You Forgot Were in Newsies
Movies // April 10, 2022
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
Movies // March 21, 2022
Batman Actors Reveal What It's Really Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'
Movies // March 04, 2022
Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as a Villain on Set of Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies // August 05, 2021
Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of David O. Russell's New Untitled Film
Music // June 01, 2021
No Joke! Joaquin Phoenix Almost Played Batman in a Scrapped Darren Aronofsky Superhero Film
Movies // April 17, 2020
Tessa Thompson Confirms Christian Bale Is Playing a Villain in Thor 4: 'We're Going to Have Fun'
Movies // March 06, 2020
Actors Who Played Their Own Twin in Movies and Television
Movies // March 06, 2020
David Moscow Remembers Pranks on Newsies Set — and Reveals Christian Bale Didn't Participate
Movies // February 21, 2020
Christian Bale 'Had Never Gone to a Gym' Before He Got Ripped for American Psycho
Health // January 22, 2020
American Psycho Turns 20: How Leonardo DiCaprio Came Close to Playing Christian Bale's Iconic Role
Movies // January 22, 2020
Matt Damon and Christian Bale on Why Ford v Ferrari 'Transcends Being a Racing Movie'
Movies // January 08, 2020
Christian Bale Is Reportedly in Talks to Join the Marvel Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies // January 06, 2020
Octavia Spencer, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe Skip 2020 Golden Globes Due to Illness, Fires
Movies // January 05, 2020
Christian Bale Reveals His Grandmother-in-Law's First Exposure to His Acting Was American Psycho
Movies // November 24, 2019
Matt Damon and Christian Bale Reveal the Surprising Movie-Learned Skills They Use in Real Life
Movies // November 23, 2019
Christian Bale Jokes His Wife Prefers His Characters to Him — Even The Machinist!
Movies // November 21, 2019
Christian Bale Says He Turned Down a Fourth Batman Movie: 'Let's Not Become Overindulgent'
Movies // November 18, 2019
Matt Damon Says He Still Feels Like an Underdog: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Felt Totally Secure'
Movies // November 13, 2019
People Now: Breaking Down This Year's Sexiest Man Alive with Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // November 13, 2019
Christian Bale and Matt Damon Joke About Ford v Ferrari Fight Scene: 'Batman Versus Bourne'
Movies // November 13, 2019
Christian Bale Says He's 'Done' with Losing and Gaining Weight for Movie Roles
Health // November 08, 2019
Channing Tatum, Tom Holland, Christian Bale and More Celebrity Men Who Got Their Start on the Dance Floor
Celebrity // August 26, 2019
Here's How the 2019 Cast of Little Women Compares to the Cast from the 1994 Remake and 1949 Film
Movies // August 14, 2019
Watch Christian Bale and Matt Damon Burn Rubber in First Ford v. Ferrari Trailer
Movies // June 03, 2019
