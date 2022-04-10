Skip to content
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Stars You Forgot Were in
Newsies
The 1992 movie musical Newsies turns 30 years old today. We're looking back at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten starred in the musical (plus a few from the Original Broadway Cast!)
Read More
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars born on the exact same day are perfectly aligned
Read More
Batman Actors Reveal What It's
Really
Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'
Donning a Batsuit may seem like a super idea, but these former Batman actors have a lot to say about their time in the iconic costume
Read More
Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as a Villain on Set of
Thor: Love and Thunder
Bale is set to play the bad guy in Taika Waititi's upcoming fourth installment in the
Thor
franchise for Marvel
Read More
Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of David O. Russell's New Untitled Film
This will be the first one-screen credit for Taylor Swift since 2019, when she starred in the live-action musical adaptation of
Cats
.
Read More
No Joke! Joaquin Phoenix Almost Played Batman in a Scrapped Darren Aronofsky Superhero Film
Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar earlier this year for playing an iconic Batman villain in
Joker
Read More
More Christian Bale
Tessa Thompson Confirms Christian Bale Is Playing a Villain in
Thor 4:
'We're Going to Have Fun'
Tessa Thompson confirmed Christian Bale would portray a villain in
Thor: Love and Thunder
Actors Who Played Their Own Twin in Movies and Television
It takes two - well, one actor playing two - to make these roles work
David Moscow Remembers Pranks on
Newsies
Set — and Reveals Christian Bale Didn't Participate
Christian Bale 'Had Never Gone to a Gym' Before He Got Ripped for
American Psycho
American Psycho
Turns 20: How Leonardo DiCaprio Came Close to Playing Christian Bale's Iconic Role
Matt Damon and Christian Bale on Why
Ford v Ferrari
'Transcends Being a Racing Movie'
Christian Bale Is Reportedly in Talks to Join the Marvel Universe in
Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor: Love and Thunder
is slated for release on Nov. 5, 2021
Octavia Spencer, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe Skip 2020 Golden Globes Due to Illness, Fires
Christian Bale Reveals His Grandmother-in-Law's First Exposure to His Acting Was
American Psycho
Matt Damon and Christian Bale Reveal the Surprising Movie-Learned Skills They Use in Real Life
Christian Bale Jokes His Wife Prefers His Characters to Him — Even
The Machinist
!
Christian Bale Says He Turned Down a Fourth Batman Movie: 'Let's Not Become Overindulgent'
Stars You Forgot Were in
Newsies
Movies
//
April 10, 2022
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
Movies
//
March 21, 2022
Batman Actors Reveal What It's
Really
Like to Wear the Batsuit: 'I Couldn't See Where Anything Was!'
Movies
//
March 04, 2022
Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as a Villain on Set of
Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies
//
August 05, 2021
Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of David O. Russell's New Untitled Film
Music
//
June 01, 2021
No Joke! Joaquin Phoenix Almost Played Batman in a Scrapped Darren Aronofsky Superhero Film
Movies
//
April 17, 2020
Tessa Thompson Confirms Christian Bale Is Playing a Villain in
Thor 4:
'We're Going to Have Fun'
Movies
//
March 06, 2020
Actors Who Played Their Own Twin in Movies and Television
Movies
//
March 06, 2020
David Moscow Remembers Pranks on
Newsies
Set — and Reveals Christian Bale Didn't Participate
Movies
//
February 21, 2020
Christian Bale 'Had Never Gone to a Gym' Before He Got Ripped for
American Psycho
Health
//
January 22, 2020
American Psycho
Turns 20: How Leonardo DiCaprio Came Close to Playing Christian Bale's Iconic Role
Movies
//
January 22, 2020
Matt Damon and Christian Bale on Why
Ford v Ferrari
'Transcends Being a Racing Movie'
Movies
//
January 08, 2020
Christian Bale Is Reportedly in Talks to Join the Marvel Universe in
Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies
//
January 06, 2020
Octavia Spencer, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe Skip 2020 Golden Globes Due to Illness, Fires
Movies
//
January 05, 2020
Christian Bale Reveals His Grandmother-in-Law's First Exposure to His Acting Was
American Psycho
Movies
//
November 24, 2019
Matt Damon and Christian Bale Reveal the Surprising Movie-Learned Skills They Use in Real Life
Movies
//
November 23, 2019
Christian Bale Jokes His Wife Prefers His Characters to Him — Even
The Machinist
!
Movies
//
November 21, 2019
Christian Bale Says He Turned Down a Fourth Batman Movie: 'Let's Not Become Overindulgent'
Movies
//
November 18, 2019
Matt Damon Says He Still Feels Like an Underdog: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Felt Totally Secure'
Movies
//
November 13, 2019
People Now: Breaking Down This Year's Sexiest Man Alive with Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
November 13, 2019
Christian Bale and Matt Damon Joke About
Ford v Ferrari
Fight Scene: 'Batman Versus Bourne'
Movies
//
November 13, 2019
Christian Bale Says He's 'Done' with Losing and Gaining Weight for Movie Roles
Health
//
November 08, 2019
Channing Tatum, Tom Holland, Christian Bale and More Celebrity Men Who Got Their Start on the Dance Floor
Celebrity
//
August 26, 2019
Here's How the 2019 Cast of
Little Women
Compares to the Cast from the 1994 Remake and 1949 Film
Movies
//
August 14, 2019
Watch Christian Bale and Matt Damon Burn Rubber in First
Ford v. Ferrari
Trailer
Movies
//
June 03, 2019
