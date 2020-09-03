Chrishell Stause Denies Having an Affair with DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko After He Announces Split from Wife

Chrishell Stause Denies Having an Affair with DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko After He Announces Split

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," Chrishell Stause said of her relationship with DWTS pro partner Gleb Savchenko