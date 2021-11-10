Chris Stapleton

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
These celebrities are standing in their truth and proud of who they are
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Several stars, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts and LeVar Burton were asked to fill in as Jeopardy! guest hosts in 2021. With the newly announced host stepping down, could one of these celebs be stepping in?
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Cover-Up
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton
Share
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19: 'I Am Very Sorry'
"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows," the country music star wrote in a statement on Instagram Tuesday
Read More
Vocalist Deborah McCrary Dead at 67, The McCrary Sisters Confirm 'With Deep Sorrow'
"It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah," wrote The McCrary Sisters in a statement released Thursday
Read More
Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
The Weeknd was the most-nominated artist as a finalist in 17 categories ahead of the award show
Read More
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Grammys: PDA, a Dream Harry Styles Collab and More
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Read More
Grammys 2022 Performances: The Best Pics from the Music Superstars Taking the Stage
From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, the 2022 Grammys was full of memorable performances
Read More
Grammys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
The Grammys are airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+
Read More
More Chris Stapleton
Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, and Nas Join 2022 Grammys Performer Lineup
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, and more will perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3
Chris Stapleton's Oldest Kids Make Rare Appearance at 2022 ACM Awards
Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane are parents to five children
Chris Stapleton Wins ACM Award for Male Artist of the Year: 'A Dream Every Minute'
Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet of the 2022 ACM Awards
Chris Stapleton to Play 'Watch You Burn,' a Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims, at 2022 ACMs
ACMs 2022: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton and More to Perform
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations
The ACM Awards will stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video March 7
Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded, Nearly Month-Long Lineup of Performances
Taylor Swift Re-Releases
Red:
All the Best Lyrics from Her Latest Vault Tracks
Luke Bryan Goes Goofy, Carly Pearce Gets Floored and 8 Other Things You Missed on the 2021 CMA Awards
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards: 'I Don't Deserve to Win It'
Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine'
All Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton's
Starting Over
Wins Album of the Year at the 2021 CMAs
Country
//
November 10, 2021
CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Country
//
November 10, 2021
Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Celebrate 14th Anniversary: 'Thank You for Giving Me Everything'
Country
//
October 27, 2021
CMA Awards Adds Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and More to Performance Line-Up
Country
//
October 27, 2021
Chris Stapleton Reschedules Shows After He's Placed on Vocal Rest to 'Fully Heal' from Laryngitis
Country
//
October 21, 2021
At the CMT Artist of the Year Show, Stars Revel in an Emotional Evening: 'I Feel a Lot of Love'
Country
//
October 14, 2021
Inside the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Photo Booth: See the Winners
Country
//
October 14, 2021
Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations List at 2021 CMA Awards
Country
//
September 09, 2021
Taylor Swift Teases Ed Sheeran Collab and 10-Minute 'All Too Well' in
Red
Vault Video
Music
//
August 05, 2021
Rain on Stage, Country Campfires and More Photos of the One-of-a-Kind Performances at the 2021 CMT Awards
Country
//
June 09, 2021
Chris Stapleton and H.E.R, Ingrid Andress and JP Saxe to Perform Duets at 2021 CMT Awards
Country
//
June 07, 2021
CMT Awards 2021: Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Awards Show
Country
//
May 19, 2021
Caylee Hammack Finds a Refuge — and a Flood of Inspiration — Within the Walls of Her New Nashville Home
Country
//
May 07, 2021
Luke Bryan Accepts ACM Entertainer of the Year Award from
American Idol
Set: 'Y'all Got Me!'
Country
//
April 18, 2021
Thomas Rhett Is Crowned Male Artist of the Year at 2021 ACM Awards: 'This Is Absolutely Incredible'
Country
//
April 18, 2021
Maren Morris Gives Tearful Speech as She Wins 'Meaningful' Song of the Year at 2021 ACM Awards
Country
//
April 18, 2021
Miranda Lambert to Replace Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane at ACMs Due to 'Prior Doula Commitment'
Country
//
April 18, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and More to Perform at 2021 ACM Awards
Country
//
April 05, 2021
ACMs 2021: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Lead History-Making Nominations
Country
//
February 26, 2021
Chris Stapleton to Perform at 2020 CMA Awards as Presenters Added
Country
//
November 09, 2020
Chris Stapleton Says Black Lives 'Absolutely' Matter: 'It's Time for Me to Listen'
Country
//
September 01, 2020
Kenny Rogers Recalls Growing Up Poor in His Final Appearance — 'We Struggled,' Says Sister
Country
//
April 13, 2020
'We Are #NashvilleStrong': How Celebs Are Helping Music City Following Devastating Tornadoes
Country
//
March 06, 2020
Blake Shelton Turns Into a Tease at Keith Urban's Benefit Concert: 'He's Just So Damn Good-Looking'
Country
//
February 11, 2020
Garth Brooks Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2019 CMA Awards: 'Love You Guys Very, Very Much'
Country
//
November 13, 2019
Load More
Chris Stapleton
