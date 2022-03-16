Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is an American actor. His breakout role came in 2009 on the hit TV show Parks and Recreation. In 2018 he was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Chris Pratt
Full Name
Christopher Michael Pratt
Hometown
Virginia, MN
Notable Projects
Guardians of the Galaxy , The LEGO Movie
Born
06/21/1979
Age
42

FAQs

What are Chris Pratt's top movies?

Chris Pratt has starred in several action franchise movies. His top films are 'Jurassic World,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' and 'The Lego Movie.'

Who is Chris Pratt married to?

Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Montecito, California.

How long were Chris Pratt and Anna Faris together?

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were together for nearly 10 years. They met in 2007 on the set of 'Take Me Home Tonight.' They got married in 2009 and announced their divorce in 2017.

What superhero does Chris Pratt play?

Chris Pratt plays the Marvel superhero Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord

Does Chris Pratt have kids?

Chris Pratt has two children. Jack Pratt was born to Pratt and Anna Faris in August 2012. Lyla Maria Pratt was born to Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in August 2020.

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Baby Bump in Denim Overalls While Shopping in L.A.
Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt
Charlie Day Jokes About Playing Luigi in 'Top-Secret' Super Mario Bros.: 'This Is Serious Stuff!'
Day spoke about his role as Luigi in the upcoming animated film Super Mario Bros.
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Adorable Twinning Moment Daughter Lyla: 'My Girl'
Jurassic World: Dominion Shares First Look Photo of DeWanda Wise: 'Welcome to the Party'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt 'Feels Less Anxious' About Second Pregnancy During COVID
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Daughter Lyla Changed Her Life in 'The Best Ways Possible'
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Always Hoped' for Younger Sibling for Daughter Lyla

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are "ecstatic" to be expecting another baby

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughter Lyla Is 'Nesting' as Family Prepares for New Baby
Parents // March 16, 2022
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More Clean Out Their House on Get Organized Season 2
Home // March 01, 2022
Chris Pratt Wears Socks with Katherine Schwarzenegger's Face on Them for Valentine's Day
Style // February 15, 2022
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Puts Baby Bump on Display at Valentine's Lunch with Chris Pratt
Parents // February 15, 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger Raves About Being a Grandfather, Talks 'Fantastic' Son-in-Law Chris Pratt
Parents // February 11, 2022
See Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Reunite in Thrilling Jurassic World Dominion Trailer
Movies // February 10, 2022
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Baby Bump in Denim Overalls While Shopping in L.A.
Parents // January 27, 2022
Charlie Day Jokes About Playing Luigi in 'Top-Secret' Super Mario Bros.: 'This Is Serious Stuff!'
Movies // January 27, 2022
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Adorable Twinning Moment Daughter Lyla: 'My Girl'
Parents // January 21, 2022
Jurassic World: Dominion Shares First Look Photo of DeWanda Wise: 'Welcome to the Party'
Movies // January 08, 2022
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt 'Feels Less Anxious' About Second Pregnancy During COVID
Parents // December 21, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Daughter Lyla Changed Her Life in 'The Best Ways Possible'
Podcasts // December 17, 2021
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Always Hoped' for Younger Sibling for Daughter Lyla
Parents // December 17, 2021
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2
Parents // December 16, 2021
DMV Photographer! Cruise Director! Realtor! Stars Spill on Their Pre-Fame Jobs
Celebrity // December 15, 2021
Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday: 'We Fit So Perfectly'
Movies // December 13, 2021
Super Mario Bros. Producer Defends Casting Chris Pratt, Calls His Mario Voice in Movie 'Phenomenal'
Movies // November 23, 2021
Jurassic World Dominion Prologue Shows a T. Rex Storm a Drive-In Theater: WATCH
Movies // November 23, 2021
Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana Reunite on First Day of Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Movies // November 08, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Baby Lyla with Grandma Maria Shriver for Her Birthday
Parents // November 08, 2021
Maria Shriver Supports Son-in-Law Chris Pratt After Instagram Post Criticism: 'Rise Above the Noise'
Movies // November 07, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Lyla — Snapped by 'Daddy' Chris Pratt!
Parents // November 03, 2021
Chris Pratt Calls Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger His 'Greatest Treasure,' Says 'Love You, Honey'
Movies // November 03, 2021
Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in New Animated Movie: 'This Monday Doesn't Suck'
Movies // November 01, 2021
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger To Be Special Olympics Ambassadors: 'Humbled and Honored'
Movies // October 04, 2021
