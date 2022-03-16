- Full Name
- Christopher Michael Pratt
- Hometown
- Virginia, MN
- prattprattpratt
- Notable Projects
- Guardians of the Galaxy , The LEGO Movie
- Born
- 06/21/1979
- Age
- 42
FAQs
- What are Chris Pratt's top movies?
Chris Pratt has starred in several action franchise movies. His top films are 'Jurassic World,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' and 'The Lego Movie.'
- Who is Chris Pratt married to?
Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Montecito, California.
- How long were Chris Pratt and Anna Faris together?
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were together for nearly 10 years. They met in 2007 on the set of 'Take Me Home Tonight.' They got married in 2009 and announced their divorce in 2017.
- What superhero does Chris Pratt play?
Chris Pratt plays the Marvel superhero Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord
- Does Chris Pratt have kids?
Chris Pratt has two children. Jack Pratt was born to Pratt and Anna Faris in August 2012. Lyla Maria Pratt was born to Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in August 2020.