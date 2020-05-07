Most Recent
Chris Paul Throws 13-Year-Old Son Chris Jr. a Sneaker-Themed Birthday Party
The NBA star shares son Chris Jr. and daughter Camryn, 9, with his wife, Jada Crawley Read More
WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith on Feeling 'Guilty' Returning to Sport 9 Weeks After Welcoming Son
WNBA's Skylar Diggins-Smith opens up to NBA star Chris Paul about her experience with postpartum depression in a new episode of the Bloomberg Quicktake Show How I Got Here Read More
Chris Paul Says He is 'Not Retiring' After Season-Ending Blowout Loss
The Dallas Mavericks eliminated Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns from the NBA playoffs after the point guard scored only 10 points in the win-or-go-home game Read More
Mavericks Fan Removed After Getting Physical with Chris Paul's Wife, Mother During Game 4
Chris Paul spoke out on social media after his mother and wife were allegedly harassed by a fan during Sunday's game Read More
WNBA Announces Chris Paul as Inaugural Winner of Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award
The WNBA and Vanessa Bryant will present the Phoenix Suns point guard with the award at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday Read More
Moms of Zendaya, Alicia Keys and Jonah Hill Team Up for Voting PSA: 'Don't Make Us Nag You'
"Yes, our kids are famous. But your vote counts just the same as theirs," says Terria Augello, mom to Keys Read More
More Chris Paul
Celebrities React to Wisconsin Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
"How is this still happening?," tweeted Demi Lovato, one of many celebrities to express outrage after the police shooting of Jacob Blake
NBA Stars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul Launch Social Justice Initiative
The NBA stars announced the launch of the Social Change Fund, which will invest in and support organizations that advocate for communities of color
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.