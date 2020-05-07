How long has Chris Noth been married?

Chris North has been married to Tara Wilson since April 2012. In 2008, they had their first child together, Orion Christopher. They welcomed their second son Keats in 2020.

Why did Chris Noth leave 'Law and Order'?

When Noth's contract came up for renegotiation in 1995, Dick Wolf said his raise would be "huge" although "impossible" for the show to grant. Noth also told the Chicago Tribue in 2021 that he was let go because his character was too similar to Jerry Orbach's character, Detective Lenny Briscoe.

Who will replace Chris Noth on 'The Equalizer'?