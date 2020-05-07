Chris Noth

Chris Noth is an American actor. His breakout role came in 1990 as Detective Mike Logan on NBC's Law and Order. He is most notably known for his role as Mr. Big on HBO's Sex and the City (1998-2004).

In December 2021, Noth was accused of sexual assault resulting in his removal from the TV series The Equalizer (2021). Mr. Big ads for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That (2021), were also pulled. Noth has denied allegations in a statement claiming them as "categorically false."
Chris Noth
Full Name
Christopher David Noth
Hometown
Madison, WI
instagram
chrisnothofficial
Notable Projects
Sex and the City
Born
11/13/1954
Age
67

FAQs

How long has Chris Noth been married?

Chris North has been married to Tara Wilson since April 2012. In 2008, they had their first child together, Orion Christopher. They welcomed their second son Keats in 2020.

Why did Chris Noth leave 'Law and Order'?

When Noth's contract came up for renegotiation in 1995, Dick Wolf said his raise would be "huge" although "impossible" for the show to grant. Noth also told the Chicago Tribue in 2021 that he was let go because his character was too similar to Jerry Orbach's character, Detective Lenny Briscoe.

Who will replace Chris Noth on 'The Equalizer'?

Chris Noth's character William Bishop is being written off of 'The Equalizer'. Queen Latifah confirmed in January 2021 that the show was still figuring out how to "creatively" deal with that character.

