Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He first gained recognition playing George Kirk in the 2009 film Star Trek. His most famous films include A Perfect Getaway (2009), Thor (2011), The Cabin in the Woods (2011), The Avengers (2012), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Rush (2013), Ghostbusters (2016) and Extraction (2020). Hemsworth was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. As part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List, he was also appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2021 for his service to the performing arts and charitable organizations.
Christopher Hemsworth
Melbourne, Australia
chrishemsworth
chrishemsworth
08/11/1983
38

Who is Chris Hemsworth’s wife?

Chris Hemsworth is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky. She is best known for portraying Officer Elena Neves in the 'Fast & Furious' movie franchise. The pair tied the knot in December 2010 and have three children: daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

How many brothers does Chris Hemsworth have?

The Marvel star has two brothers who are also actors—Liam and Luke Hemsworth. Liam is the youngest sibling and is best known for 'The Hunger Games' franchise. Luke is the eldest brother and has appeared in the TV series 'Westworld' and 'Neighbours.'

What film did Chris Hemsworth work on with director Drew Goddard?

Hemsworth first worked with Drew Goddard in 2011 for Goddard's directorial debut, 'The Cabin in the Woods.' Hemsworth also starred in Goddard's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' in 2018.

Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Throwback of Twin Sons Dressed as Thor in Honor of 8th Birthday
Parents // March 21, 2022
Chris Hemsworth Will 'Play Totally Against Type' as 'Lead Baddie' in Mad Max Prequel, Producer Says
Movies // March 01, 2022
First Look at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Teased as Her Marvel Action Figure Hits Stores
Movies // February 22, 2022
Lego and Hasbro Unveil Marvel Toy Sets for Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies // February 21, 2022
Jeremy Renner Jokes Robert Downey Jr. Wanted to Injure Chris Hemsworth for Being 'Too Charming'
Movies // January 14, 2022
Chris Hemsworth Pokes Fun at Brother Liam on His Birthday: 'Get in Shape and Take Care of Yourself'
Movies // January 13, 2022
Chris Hemsworth Braves the Cold as He Takes a Shirtless 'Snow Bath': 'Ice Baths Are Old News'
Movies // December 30, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Family Ski Trip — Complete with Brothers Luke and Liam: 'Merry Merry Time'
Movies // December 26, 2021
Chris Hemsworth on Continuing to Play Thor: 'As Long as They'll Have Me, I'll Turn Up'
Movies // December 08, 2021
See Chris Hemsworth Sport a 'Beautiful' Red Wig in Throwback Photo from His 'First Ever Gig'
Movies // December 03, 2021
The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Celebrity // November 10, 2021
Paul Rudd Embraced His Ant-Man Training Until He Stood Next to Chris Hemsworth: 'What's the Point?'
Movies // November 10, 2021
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Reunite on Thor 4 Set in Los Angeles
Movies // November 02, 2021
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Lied About Their Friendship to Marvel Before Thor: Ragnarok
Movies // October 28, 2021
Disney Pushes Back Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Indiana Jones Sequel Release Dates
Movies // October 18, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Is Looking More Ripped Than Ever as He Preps for a New Movie: 'Gearing Up'
Health // September 08, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Teases Chris Hemsworth After Actor Jokes About Being Left Out of Free Guy Cameos
Movies // August 19, 2021
Celebrities Who Are Middle Children
Celebrity // August 12, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Shows off Birthday Cake Baked by His Kids: 'a Giant Sugary Heap of Joy'
Food // August 11, 2021
Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Liam and Luke Troll Him on His Birthday with Cheeky Photo Posts
Movies // August 11, 2021
Watch Chris Hemsworth Demonstrate the 'Ultimate Workout' Alongside 9-Year-Old Daughter India
Parents // July 28, 2021
The Jonas Brothers Jokingly Challenge the Hemsworth Brothers to a UFC Fight: 'It's Going to Be Big'
Music // July 21, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's 45th Birthday with Sweet, Sentimental Photos
Movies // July 18, 2021
Hot Celebrity Dads' Most Melt-Worthy Parenting Moments
Parents // June 29, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans on His Birthday by Posting Snap with Chris Pratt: 'Number 1 in My Book'
Movies // June 13, 2021
