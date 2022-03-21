Who is Chris Hemsworth’s wife?

Chris Hemsworth is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky. She is best known for portraying Officer Elena Neves in the 'Fast & Furious' movie franchise. The pair tied the knot in December 2010 and have three children: daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

How many brothers does Chris Hemsworth have?

The Marvel star has two brothers who are also actors—Liam and Luke Hemsworth. Liam is the youngest sibling and is best known for 'The Hunger Games' franchise. Luke is the eldest brother and has appeared in the TV series 'Westworld' and 'Neighbours.'

What film did Chris Hemsworth work on with director Drew Goddard?