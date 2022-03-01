Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison is a TV host and producer. He worked as a local television sportscaster for CBS before becoming the host of The Bachelor in 2002. Harrison left The Bachelor franchise in 2021.
Chris Harrison
Full Name
Christopher Bryan Harrison
Hometown
Dallas, TX
instagram
chrisbharrison
twitter
chrisbharrison
Notable Projects
The Bachelor , The Bachelorette
Born
07/26/1971
Age
50

FAQs

Why is Chris Harrison not hosting 'The Bachelor' anymore?

After nearly 20 years as host, Chris Harrison left the 'Bachelor' franchise in 2021. His exit came months after he faced backlash for "speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism" during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Who replaced Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelor'?

ABC announced Jesse Palmer as the new host of 'The Bachelor' in September 2021.

Who is Chris Harrison dating?

Chris Harrison is engaged to Lauren Zima. The couple started dating in 2018.

Most Recent

Wells Adams and More Bachelor Nation Stars Congratulate Colton Underwood on His Engagement
Colton Underwood announced his engagement to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown on Monday
Rachel Lindsay Says She Regrets Being 'Silent' During Controversial Chris Harrison Interview
"I was mad at myself that I was silent," said the former Bachelorette
Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima: 'The Next Chapter Starts Now'
The former Bachelor host, who exited the franchise in June, has been dating Zima since 2018
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning as Co-Hosts of The Bachelorette for Michelle Young's Season
Former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe became first-time co-hosts of the ABC series for Katie Thurston's season after Chris Harrison's controversial exit
Peter Weber Says Bachelor Franchise Will 'Regret' Chris Harrison Exit: They're 'Going to Miss Him'
Chris Harrison confirmed his departure from The Bachelor franchise in June
A Look Back at Rachel Lindsay's Time with the Bachelor Franchise
From getting the first impression rose on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor to becoming the first Black Bachelorette, a look back at Rachel Lindsay's history with Bachelor Nation
Advertisement

More Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay Details Moment She 'Felt Exploited' on Bachelorette, Calls Out 'Toxic Fandom'
Rachel Lindsay opens up in an op-ed for New York Magazine about Chris Harrison, feeling "exploited" and more within the Bachelor franchise
Tayshia Adams Says Katie Thurston Gets 'Down and Dirty' on Her First Bachelorette Dates
"There's a couple [of men] you're going to want to keep your eyes on," Tayshia Adams' co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe says of Katie Thurston's suitors
Tanner Tolbert Calls Bachelor Guest Hosting Plans a 'Circus' Following Chris Harrison's Exit
Bachelor in Paradise: Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon Join Rotation of Hosts
Rachel Lindsay Says She 'Didn't Expect' Chris Harrison to Leave Bachelor Franchise
Chris Harrison Confirms Bachelor Exit — Sean Lowe, Becca Kufrin and More Franchise Alums React
Chris Harrison Officially Exits Bachelor Franchise

The longtime host has parted ways with the ABC franchise, months after he came under fire and subsequently apologized for "speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism"

All Chris Harrison

Wells Adams and More Bachelor Nation Stars Congratulate Colton Underwood on His Engagement
TV // March 01, 2022
Rachel Lindsay Says She Regrets Being 'Silent' During Controversial Chris Harrison Interview
TV // November 03, 2021
Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima: 'The Next Chapter Starts Now'
TV // October 25, 2021
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning as Co-Hosts of The Bachelorette for Michelle Young's Season
TV // August 02, 2021
Peter Weber Says Bachelor Franchise Will 'Regret' Chris Harrison Exit: They're 'Going to Miss Him'
TV // July 01, 2021
A Look Back at Rachel Lindsay's Time with the Bachelor Franchise
TV // June 22, 2021
Rachel Lindsay Details Moment She 'Felt Exploited' on Bachelorette, Calls Out 'Toxic Fandom'
TV // June 21, 2021
Tayshia Adams Says Katie Thurston Gets 'Down and Dirty' on Her First Bachelorette Dates
TV // June 14, 2021
Tanner Tolbert Calls Bachelor Guest Hosting Plans a 'Circus' Following Chris Harrison's Exit
TV // June 10, 2021
Bachelor in Paradise: Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon Join Rotation of Hosts
TV // June 09, 2021
Rachel Lindsay Says She 'Didn't Expect' Chris Harrison to Leave Bachelor Franchise
TV // June 08, 2021
Chris Harrison Confirms Bachelor Exit — Sean Lowe, Becca Kufrin and More Franchise Alums React
TV // June 08, 2021
Chris Harrison Officially Exits Bachelor Franchise
TV // June 08, 2021
David Spade to Guest Host Bachelor in Paradise amid Chris Harrison's Break from the Franchise: Source
TV // June 02, 2021
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Deny Getting Married After Instagram Photo Sparks Fan Speculation
TV // April 27, 2021
Blake Horstmann Predicts The Bachelor Franchise Will End After Michelle Young's Season: 'Hot Take'
TV // April 21, 2021
Colton Underwood's History of Ups and Downs — from Bachelor Blow-Ups to New Beginnings
TV // April 14, 2021
Bachelor Nation Stars React to Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay: 'You Have My Love and Support'
TV // April 14, 2021
Katie Thurston Calls Her and Michelle Young's Upcoming Bachelorette Seasons the 'Big Reset'
TV // March 17, 2021
The Bachelor Season 25: Which Ladies Had the Biggest Instagram Boost Before the Finale?
TV // March 15, 2021
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe React to Co-Hosting The Bachelorette's New Season
TV // March 14, 2021
Chris Harrison Not Returning to The Bachelorette Next Season, Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe to Co-Host
TV // March 12, 2021
Emmanuel Acho on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's 'Incredible Connection' on The Bachelor
TV // March 11, 2021
Emmanuel Acho Discusses Controversial Bachelor Season Ahead of After the Final Rose Special
TV // March 10, 2021
Rachel Lindsay Says ABC Is Moving Forward with the Next Bachelorette Season Despite Controversy
TV // March 09, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com