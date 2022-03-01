Chris Harrison
- Full Name
- Christopher Bryan Harrison
- Hometown
- Dallas, TX
- chrisbharrison
- chrisbharrison
- Notable Projects
- The Bachelor , The Bachelorette
- Born
- 07/26/1971
- Age
- 50
FAQs
- Why is Chris Harrison not hosting 'The Bachelor' anymore?
After nearly 20 years as host, Chris Harrison left the 'Bachelor' franchise in 2021. His exit came months after he faced backlash for "speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism" during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.
- Who replaced Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelor'?
ABC announced Jesse Palmer as the new host of 'The Bachelor' in September 2021.
- Who is Chris Harrison dating?
Chris Harrison is engaged to Lauren Zima. The couple started dating in 2018.