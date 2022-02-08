Chris Evans

Most Recent

Chris Evans Voices Buzz Lightyear in Action-Packed Trailer for Toy Story Spin-Off: 'To Infinity...'
Disney/Pixar's Lightyear is in theaters June 17
Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson Join Forces for Amazon Studios' Action-Comedy Red One
Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson are starring in a new action-comedy for Amazon Studios
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Want to dine like a celebrity? Here are the restaurants and bars where you should make a reservation
Chris Evans in Talks to Play Iconic Actor Gene Kelly in Upcoming Film
Chris Evans is also set to produce the untitled film
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men
A-listers like Dwyane Johnson, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck all put their trust in one person to perfect their must-see red carpet looks — celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati. Here, she tells PEOPLE all about each guy's signature style
Chris Evans 'Twins' with Rescue Dog Dodger in Adorable Selfie
The Captain America star rescued the Boxer mix in 2017
Advertisement

More Chris Evans

Lightyear and 5 More Disney Movies That Tell the Origin Stories of Your Favorite Characters
Can't wait for Lightyear to land? Check out these other Disney movies (both animated and live-action) that tell the origin stories of your favorite fictional characters
Chris Evans Suits Up for Space as Voice of Buzz Lightyear in New Movie Teaser Trailer
Chris Evans voices the beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming animated film that tells the Space Ranger's origin story
Chris Evans Serenades Fans with His Piano Rendition of Prince's 'Purple Rain'
'My Idea of Heaven': 15 Stars Who Are Disney Superfans
Lizzo Wants to Remake The Bodyguard with Chris Evans: 'What Y'all Think?'
Avengers Reunion! Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to Star in Adventure Movie Ghosted
What Would Lizzo and Chris Evans' Baby Look Like? Singer Hilariously Reacts to TikTok Fan Art

The "Juice" singer previously joked that she was pregnant with the Marvel star's child

All Chris Evans

Chris Evans Voices Buzz Lightyear in Action-Packed Trailer for Toy Story Spin-Off: 'To Infinity...'
Movies // February 08, 2022
Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson Join Forces for Amazon Studios' Action-Comedy Red One
Movies // January 24, 2022
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Food // February 21, 2022
Chris Evans in Talks to Play Iconic Actor Gene Kelly in Upcoming Film
Movies // January 04, 2022
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men
Style // December 30, 2021
Chris Evans 'Twins' with Rescue Dog Dodger in Adorable Selfie
Pets // November 16, 2021
Lightyear and 5 More Disney Movies That Tell the Origin Stories of Your Favorite Characters
Movies // October 29, 2021
Chris Evans Suits Up for Space as Voice of Buzz Lightyear in New Movie Teaser Trailer
Movies // October 27, 2021
Chris Evans Serenades Fans with His Piano Rendition of Prince's 'Purple Rain'
Movies // October 08, 2021
'My Idea of Heaven': 15 Stars Who Are Disney Superfans
Travel // September 30, 2021
Lizzo Wants to Remake The Bodyguard with Chris Evans: 'What Y'all Think?'
Movies // September 16, 2021
Avengers Reunion! Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to Star in Adventure Movie Ghosted
Movies // August 30, 2021
What Would Lizzo and Chris Evans' Baby Look Like? Singer Hilariously Reacts to TikTok Fan Art
Music // August 26, 2021
Lizzo Says Niall Horan Gives Her a 'One Erection,' Teases 'Rumors' Lyric Was Originally About Him
Music // August 25, 2021
To Bathe or Not to Bathe: Where Jake Gyllenhaal, Cardi B and More Celebs Land on the Great Debate
Health // August 18, 2021
Chris Evans Reacts to Lizzo Joking She's Pregnant with His Baby: 'My Mother Will Be So Happy'
Movies // August 02, 2021
Lizzo Jokes She's Pregnant with Chris Evans' Baby: 'We're Gonna Have a Little America!'
Music // July 28, 2021
Aly Raisman's Dog Mylo Goes Missing After Getting Spooked By Fireworks: 'He Is Terrified'
Pets // July 05, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans on His Birthday by Posting Snap with Chris Pratt: 'Number 1 in My Book'
Movies // June 13, 2021
Chris Evans Shows Off Giant Bruise from a 'Little Tussle' for New Movie The Gray Man: 'Painful'
Movies // May 27, 2021
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Video of 'Best Friend' Dodger on the Day They Met
Pets // May 20, 2021
Robert Downey Jr. Mourns Late Assistant Jimmy Rich: 'Supported Every Step of My Recovery'
Movies // May 06, 2021
Captain America 4 in the Works with Falcon and the Winter Soldier EP Malcolm Spellman
Movies // April 24, 2021
Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk Instagram DM with a Hilarious Message: 'No Shame'
Movies // April 19, 2021
Lizzo Shares the Hilarious Message She Sent Chris Evans: 'Don't Drink and DM'
Music // April 18, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com