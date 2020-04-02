Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip & Joanna Gaines 'Celebrate' Favorite Black-Owned Businesses: ‘Love This Idea!'

Fans helped the creative couple curate a list of home, fashion and lifestyle brands and makers from across the country
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughter Asks Emmanuel Acho If He's 'Afraid of White People' in Powerful Discussion About Racism

Chip and Joanna Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 2 this month, Duke, 12, and Drake, 15, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13
Chip Gaines Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary to Wife Joanna: 'You Really Are the Girl of My Dreams'

Chip and Joanna Gaines tied the knot back in 2003
Everything Chip & Joanna Gaines Have Said About Their Long-Lasting Marriage

The couple has gotten real about the inner workings of their 17-year union, while raising five kids and running a lifestyle empire
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Is Reopening, but It Will Be a Different Experience in the Wake of Coronavirus

The Fixer Upper alums' Waco, Texas, destination will be adding a few new rules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
Joanna Gaines Admits She Thought She and Chip Would 'Go Broke' Fixing Up Their Waco Farmhouse: ‘It Was a No for Me’

"There was no way we were leaving our comfortable finished family home," the Fixer Upper alum recalls of her initial reaction to the 40-acre property
Why Joanna Gaines Almost Didn’t Give Husband Chip a Second Date: ‘It Wasn’t Love at First Sight’

The Fixer Upper star spills on her first date with her husband in the summer issue of Magnolia Journal, which hits newsstands on May 8
'Farm Life!' Chip and Joanna Gaines' Son Crew, 22 Months, Gets Acquainted with a Horse

Crew has been helping his parents Chip and Joanna Gaines around their Texas farm as the family of seven social distances during the coronavirus crisis
Joanna Gaines Cuts Son Drake's Hair in Their Yard: 'If It's Bad I Can Blame It on the Dark'

How Chip and Joanna Gaines Asked Their Best Friends to Star in the First Show for Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines Return to TV for First Time Since End of Fixer Upper — Get a Sneak Peek of Their 4-Hour Special

Giuliana Rancic, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs So Obsessed with Home Decor, They Launched Their Own Lines!

See Giuliana Rancic's New Home Line with HSN — Plus, Shop More Celeb-Designed Decor!

Everything Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Revealed About Their New Magnolia TV Network

The Fixer Upper alums have announced the name, launch date, new shows and more

Joanna Gaines Will Host a Special on Food Network This Sunday—With Footage Filmed by Her Kids!

Food // April 02, 2020
Joanna Gaines on Getting the Kids Involved in Their Projects — and How They're Following Her and Chip's Footsteps

Parents // April 02, 2020
Watch Joanna Gaines' Son Crew, 20 Months, 'Hit the Slopes for the First Time' with Dad Chip: 'Better Skier Than Me'

Parents // March 19, 2020
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal New Show on Forthcoming TV Network: It's About 'Chasing Big Dreams'

Home // March 17, 2020
First Look: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Doubling the Size of their Target Line to 500+ Products — See It Now!

Home // March 04, 2020
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Motherhood as Son Drake, 15, Gets His Driver's Permit: 'He Is All Grown Up'

Parents // February 25, 2020
Chip Gaines Leaves Massive Love Note for Wife Joanna on Magnolia Market Silo for Valentine's Day

Home // February 14, 2020
Chip Gaines On Why He Stepped Back to Let Joanna Lead: ‘I’ve Accepted My Supporting Role’

Home // February 14, 2020
Kaitlin Olson Says Her Upcoming Quibi Series Flipped 'Was Inspired' by Chip and Joanna Gaines

TV // January 24, 2020
Chip and Joanna Gaines Fed Their Christmas Tree to the Family's Goats — Here's Why

Home // January 02, 2020
Parents Night Out! Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate New Year's Eve with Friends

Home // January 01, 2020
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Drop New Target-Exclusive Furniture Line Next Week

Home // December 20, 2019
Joanna Gaines Learns Her Mom's Nostalgic Thanksgiving Recipes: 'I'm Extra Grateful for Family'

Home // November 28, 2019
People Now: The Rockettes Share Everything You Never Knew About the Radio City Christmas Spectacular - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // November 25, 2019
Sweets Season! Joanna Gaines' Daughter Emmie, 9½, and Son Crew, 17 Months, Team Up in the Kitchen: 'Her Own Cookie Recipe'

Parents // November 25, 2019
Chip Gaines Needed a John Deere Tractor to Lift His Family's Christmas Tree onto His Truck

Home // November 25, 2019
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Coffee Shop Is Officially Open for Business! See Inside

Food // November 19, 2019
Joanna Gaines Has Already Put up Her Christmas Tree: 'It's Go Time'

Home // November 18, 2019
HGTV #TBT: Can You Recognize the Property Brothers, Chip and Joanna, and More Before They Were Famous?

Home // November 18, 2019
Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Make Their College GameDay Debut This Weekend — Here's How to Watch!

Home // November 15, 2019
Joanna Gaines Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Chip: ‘45 Looks Good on You’

Home // November 14, 2019
These Photos of Chip Gaines With His Kids Will Make Your Heart Explode

Celebrity // May 31, 2020
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Joanna Will Host Her Own Cooking Show on Their Upcoming Network

Food // November 08, 2019
Chip and Joanna Gaines Say Baby Crew 'Likes Being Famous the Most' Out of Everyone in Their Family: He 'Rules the Roost'

Parents // November 08, 2019
Joanna Gaines' Second Cookbook Is Almost Here! Get a First Look at the Cover

Food // November 07, 2019
