Chip & Joanna Gaines 'Celebrate' Favorite Black-Owned Businesses: ‘Love This Idea!'
Fans helped the creative couple curate a list of home, fashion and lifestyle brands and makers from across the countryRead More
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughter Asks Emmanuel Acho If He's 'Afraid of White People' in Powerful Discussion About Racism
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughter Asks Emmanuel Acho If He's 'Afraid of White People'
Chip and Joanna Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 2 this month, Duke, 12, and Drake, 15, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13Read More
Chip Gaines Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary to Wife Joanna: 'You Really Are the Girl of My Dreams'
Chip Gaines Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary to Wife Joanna: 'You Really Are the Girl of My Dreams'
Chip and Joanna Gaines tied the knot back in 2003Read More
Everything Chip & Joanna Gaines Have Said About Their Long-Lasting Marriage
The couple has gotten real about the inner workings of their 17-year union, while raising five kids and running a lifestyle empireRead More
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Is Reopening, but It Will Be a Different Experience in the Wake of Coronavirus
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Is Reopening, but It Will Be a Different Experience
The Fixer Upper alums' Waco, Texas, destination will be adding a few new rules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemicRead More
Joanna Gaines Admits She Thought She and Chip Would 'Go Broke' Fixing Up Their Waco Farmhouse: ‘It Was a No for Me’
Joanna Gaines Thought She and Chip Might 'Go Broke' Fixing Up Their Farmhouse: ‘It Was a No for Me’
"There was no way we were leaving our comfortable finished family home," the Fixer Upper alum recalls of her initial reaction to the 40-acre propertyRead More