Chicago West
- Full Name
- Chicago Noel West
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, California
- Born
- 01/15/2018
- Age
- 4
FAQs
- When is Chicago West's birthday?
Chicago West's birthday is January 15. She was born in 2018.
- How old is Chicago West?
Chicago West is 4 years old. She is the third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's four kids.
- What is the meaning behind Chicago West's name?
Chicago's first name is a tribute to where her dad, Kanye West, grew up. She shares the same middle name as mom Kim Kardashian.