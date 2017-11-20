Hey Chicas!

Viva Colombia! These Are the Country's Hottest Stars

Colombia produces some of the world's greatest talent. Here's our roundup of the country's biggest and brightest stars, including Maluma, Sofia Vergara, Shakira and more!
WATCH: Maluma Performs His Own Version of 'Colors,' a Spanish take on Coca-Cola's World Cup 2018 Soccer Anthem

Colombian singer Maluma sings "Colors," Coca-Cola's promotional song for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, and talks about his love of soccer.
Hollywood It Girl Adria Arjona Worked Double Shifts as a Waitress Despite Her Famous Dad

Actress Adria Arjona talks about upcoming films Pacific Rim Uprising and Life of the Party and her famous dad, singer Ricardo Arjona.
Meet the 21st Century Latina

Cuban Designer Fabiola Arias Gave Up the Fashion High Life and Reinvented Herself

Cuban designer Fabiola Arias shares how she rediscovered her passion for fashion after her disillusionment with the business.
Internet Goes Wild Over Adamari Lopez's Sexy Photos With Boyfriend Toni Costa

TV host Adamari Lopez posts sexy photo with boyfriend Toni Costa in Cancun, where they will celebrate Valentine's Day.
Cover girl Sofía Carson Dishes on Fashion, Beauty and Being Bicultural in New People en Español

Colombian actress and singer Sofia Carson graces new cover of People en Español and shares fashion and beauty tips.
WATCH: American Teenager's Life-Changing Experience in Cuba Learning Native Dance

American teenager Eva Ringquist chronicles her experience of traveling to Cuba to learn its native dances.
Latin TV Host Jessica Cediel Shares Her Experience with Cyberbullying

Selena Actor Jon Seda Who Played Her Widower Is Friends with the Real Chris Perez

5 Reasons to Love Golden Globe Best Director Nominee Guillermo Del Toro

Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Their Love Story in Pictures

American Girl and NASA Team Up to Release New Doll and She's Latina

American Girl and NASA teamed up to introduce Girl of the Year 2018, Luciana Vega. She is of Chilean descent with an interest in science and space and aspires to be an astronaut.

Dayanara Torres on Winning the Mira Quien Baila Dance Contest and How Ex Marc Anthony Motivated Her

Chica // November 20, 2017
Check Out Adorable Children's Book on Selena Quintanilla's Life

Chica // March 21, 2019
Check Out Sofia Vergara, Gina Rodriguez and More Latina Celebrities' Super Sexy Lingerie Lines

Chica // November 07, 2017
WATCH: Bachata Singer Prince Royce's Sexy New Music Video, 'Sensualidad,' featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny

Chica // November 06, 2017
J.Lo and A.Rod's Most Romantic Instagram Moments

Chica // October 24, 2017
Career Advice from 5 Kickass Latinas: Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara, Gina Rodriguez and More

Chica // October 23, 2017
