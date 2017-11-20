Hey Chicas!

Viva Colombia! These Are the Country's Hottest Stars
Colombia produces some of the world's greatest talent. Here's our roundup of the country's biggest and brightest stars, including Maluma, Sofia Vergara, Shakira and more!
WATCH: Maluma Performs His Own Version of 'Colors,' a Spanish take on Coca-Cola's World Cup 2018 Soccer Anthem
Colombian singer Maluma sings "Colors," Coca-Cola's promotional song for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, and talks about his love of soccer.
Hollywood It Girl Adria Arjona Worked Double Shifts as a Waitress Despite Her Famous Dad
Actress Adria Arjona talks about upcoming films Pacific Rim Uprising and Life of the Party and her famous dad, singer Ricardo Arjona.
Cuban Designer Fabiola Arias Gave Up the Fashion High Life and Reinvented Herself
Cuban designer Fabiola Arias shares how she rediscovered her passion for fashion after her disillusionment with the business.
Internet Goes Wild Over Adamari Lopez's Sexy Photos With Boyfriend Toni Costa
TV host Adamari Lopez posts sexy photo with boyfriend Toni Costa in Cancun, where they will celebrate Valentine's Day.