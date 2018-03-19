How Selena Quintanilla — Who Was Murdered 25 Years Ago Today — Has Inspired So Many of Today's A-Listers
How Selena Quintanilla — Who Was Murdered 25 Years Ago Today — Has Inspired So Many of Today's A-Listers
The music of Selena Quintanilla, the Tejano music superstar who was murdered in 1995, remains more relevant than ever. Check out all the A-listers — including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria — who list the singer as one of their inspirationsRead More
See Safaree and Love & Hip Hop: New York Star Erica Mena's Very Sensual Engagement Photos
Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels, 37, had a very romantic engagement photo session with new fiancée Erica MenaRead More
Latinas Raise Their Voices to Ax the Pink Tax
Latinas unite at Ax the Pink Tax event in Miami and stand up for gender equality and raise awareness about the price markup retailers add to items marketed to women.Read More
Gina Rodriguez and Other Celebrities Respond to the 'Pink Tax'
Here's what celebs have to say about the "pink tax," the extra financial burden placed on women for certain products and services.Read More
Acclaimed Latina TV Anchor Pamela Silva Conde Overcame Childhood Adversity, Now She's Giving Back
Univision TV host Pamela Silva Conde on her scholarship program to help other young Latinos succeed and her own inspiring life story.Read More
Daddy Yankee Celebrates 23rd Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Instagram Post
Daddy Yankee, who's cagey about his private life, recently got personal on Instagram, where he celebrated 23 years of love with wife Mireddys Gonzalez. Here's what he said about his longtime love.Read More