How Selena Quintanilla — Who Was Murdered 25 Years Ago Today — Has Inspired So Many of Today's A-Listers

The music of Selena Quintanilla, the Tejano music superstar who was murdered in 1995, remains more relevant than ever. Check out all the A-listers — including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria — who list the singer as one of their inspirations