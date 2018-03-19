chica

Most Recent

How Selena Quintanilla — Who Was Murdered 25 Years Ago Today — Has Inspired So Many of Today's A-Listers

How Selena Quintanilla — Who Was Murdered 25 Years Ago Today — Has Inspired So Many of Today's A-Listers

The music of Selena Quintanilla, the Tejano music superstar who was murdered in 1995, remains more relevant than ever. Check out all the A-listers — including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria — who list the singer as one of their inspirations
Read More
See Safaree and Love & Hip Hop: New York Star Erica Mena's Very Sensual Engagement Photos

See Safaree and Love & Hip Hop: New York Star Erica Mena's Very Sensual Engagement Photos

Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels, 37, had a very romantic engagement photo session with new fiancée Erica Mena
Read More
Latinas Raise Their Voices to Ax the Pink Tax

Latinas Raise Their Voices to Ax the Pink Tax

Latinas unite at Ax the Pink Tax event in Miami and stand up for gender equality and raise awareness about the price markup retailers add to items marketed to women.
Read More
Gina Rodriguez and Other Celebrities Respond to the 'Pink Tax'

Gina Rodriguez and Other Celebrities Respond to the 'Pink Tax'

Here's what celebs have to say about the "pink tax,"  the extra financial burden placed on women for certain products and services.
Read More
Acclaimed Latina TV Anchor Pamela Silva Conde Overcame Childhood Adversity, Now She's Giving Back

Acclaimed Latina TV Anchor Pamela Silva Conde Overcame Childhood Adversity, Now She's Giving Back

Univision TV host Pamela Silva Conde on her scholarship program to help other young Latinos succeed and her own inspiring life story.
Read More
Daddy Yankee Celebrates 23rd Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Instagram Post

Daddy Yankee Celebrates 23rd Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Instagram Post

Daddy Yankee, who's cagey about his private life, recently got personal on Instagram, where he celebrated 23 years of love with wife Mireddys Gonzalez. Here's what he said about his longtime love.
Read More

More chica

6 Facts You Need to Know About the 'Pink Tax,' Which Results in Female Consumers Paying More Than Men

6 Facts You Need to Know About the 'Pink Tax,' Which Results in Female Consumers Paying More Than Men

Women spend an average of $1,300 more than men for essential products. You won't believe the items you are being charged more for.
Baseball Player Danry Vasquez's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence About Her Vicious Beating Caught on Video

Baseball Player Danry Vasquez's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence About Her Vicious Beating Caught on Video

The ex-girlfriend of baseball star Danry Vasquez who was caught on video beating her in the stairwell of a baseball stadium, Fabiana Perez talks to Univision's news show Aquí y Ahora about the traumatic experience
Look Fabulosa for Easter with Fashion Advice from Celebrity Stylist Karla Birbragher

Look Fabulosa for Easter with Fashion Advice from Celebrity Stylist Karla Birbragher

Mexican Comedian Angelica Vale Dishes on Her Jane the Virgin English-TV debut and 'Compadre' Jaime Camil

Mexican Comedian Angelica Vale Dishes on Her Jane the Virgin English-TV debut and 'Compadre' Jaime Camil

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado on the Miss Venezuela Pageant Scandal: 'You Saw Strange Things Sometimes'

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado on the Miss Venezuela Pageant Scandal: 'You Saw Strange Things Sometimes'

New PBS Documentary Revisits the Life of Chicano Lawyer and Activist Oscar Acosta

New PBS Documentary Revisits the Life of Chicano Lawyer and Activist Oscar Acosta

This Is What Antonio Banderas Looks Like With a Fully Shaved Head and Eyebrows

See Antonio Banderas's radical transformation to play Pablo Picasso in the second season of NaGeo biographical series Genius. (And find out what he's done to improve his health post-heart attack.)

All chica

A 13-Year-Old Brazilian Girl's Cover of Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Goes Viral

A 13-Year-Old Brazilian Girl's Cover of Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Goes Viral

Chica // March 19, 2018
Prince Royce Talks English-Language Influences and Teases Secret 'Mainstream' Collaboration

Prince Royce Talks English-Language Influences and Teases Secret 'Mainstream' Collaboration

Chica // March 19, 2018
TV Host Lili Estefan Says She Was Sexually Harassed at Work and Joins #Me Too Movement: 'I Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet'

TV Host Lili Estefan Says She Was Sexually Harassed at Work and Joins #Me Too Movement: 'I Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet'

Chica // March 16, 2018
How Massy Arias Overcame Postpartum Depression and Difficulties Breastfeeding

How Massy Arias Overcame Postpartum Depression and Difficulties Breastfeeding

Chica // March 16, 2018
Selena Quintanilla Children's Book Already Bestseller Two Days After Release

Selena Quintanilla Children's Book Already Bestseller Two Days After Release

Chica // March 21, 2019
5 Things You Need to Know About Renowned Psychic and Astrologer Walter Mercado

5 Things You Need to Know About Renowned Psychic and Astrologer Walter Mercado

Chica // March 15, 2018
Meet the 21-year-old Latino Millionaire Who Saved His Family From Financial Crisis as a Teen

Meet the 21-year-old Latino Millionaire Who Saved His Family From Financial Crisis as a Teen

Chica // March 14, 2018
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Leopoldo López Speaks Out Despite Dangers of Government Retaliation  

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Leopoldo López Speaks Out Despite Dangers of Government Retaliation  

Chica // March 14, 2018
Why Two Houston Astros Champions Skipped the White House Visit

Why Two Houston Astros Champions Skipped the White House Visit

Chica // March 14, 2018
Gina Rodriguez Reveals Origins of the Time's Up Movement: 'We Had to Band Together and It Was Not an Option'

Gina Rodriguez Reveals Origins of the Time's Up Movement: 'We Had to Band Together and It Was Not an Option'

Chica // March 14, 2018
TV Anchor Jorge Ramos Gets Emotional on Live TV When Greeted by Surprise Callers

TV Anchor Jorge Ramos Gets Emotional on Live TV When Greeted by Surprise Callers

Chica // March 13, 2018
Eva Longoria Will Raise a Feminist Son: 'The World Needs More Good Men'

Eva Longoria Will Raise a Feminist Son: 'The World Needs More Good Men'

Chica // March 13, 2018
Marc Anthony Kissed Maluma on Stage and the Internet Went Wild

Marc Anthony Kissed Maluma on Stage and the Internet Went Wild

Chica // March 12, 2018
Meet the Latina Who Built a Business Empire out of Slime

Meet the Latina Who Built a Business Empire out of Slime

Chica // March 09, 2018
A Reusable $2 Selena Quintanilla Bag Created by a Texas Store Sold Out in Hours

A Reusable $2 Selena Quintanilla Bag Created by a Texas Store Sold Out in Hours

Chica // March 21, 2019
The Shape of Water Director Guillermo Del Toro Announces Divorce

The Shape of Water Director Guillermo Del Toro Announces Divorce

Chica // March 08, 2018
Mexican Actress Litzy Sympathizes with Undocumented Immigrants After Playing One in New TV Series

Mexican Actress Litzy Sympathizes with Undocumented Immigrants After Playing One in New TV Series

Chica // March 08, 2018
Frida Kahlo's Getting Her Own Street in San Francisco — 5 Things to Know About the Artist

Frida Kahlo's Getting Her Own Street in San Francisco — 5 Things to Know About the Artist

Chica // March 12, 2018
Why Jennifer Lopez Skipped the Oscars This Year

Why Jennifer Lopez Skipped the Oscars This Year

Chica // March 07, 2018
Boxer Canelo Alvarez Blames Contaminated Meat After Testing Positive for a Performance-enhancing Drug

Boxer Canelo Alvarez Blames Contaminated Meat After Testing Positive for a Performance-enhancing Drug

Chica // March 07, 2018
5 Things To Know About Khotán Fernandez, the Hot Model in Jennifer Lopez's 'Ni Tú Ni Yo' Video

5 Things To Know About Khotán Fernandez, the Hot Model in Jennifer Lopez's 'Ni Tú Ni Yo' Video

Chica // March 06, 2018
Singer Miguel Opens Up on Oscar-Winning Coco: 'It's Incredibly Meaningful'

Singer Miguel Opens Up on Oscar-Winning Coco: 'It's Incredibly Meaningful'

Chica // March 06, 2018
Oscar Winner Guillermo Del Toro Stands Up for Mexico After Awards: 'Remember Where We're From'

Oscar Winner Guillermo Del Toro Stands Up for Mexico After Awards: 'Remember Where We're From'

Chica // March 06, 2018
WATCH: Camila Cabello Isn’t the Only Fifth Harmonizer With Solo Game

WATCH: Camila Cabello Isn’t the Only Fifth Harmonizer With Solo Game

Chica // March 06, 2018
Gloria Estefan and the Cast of Musical On Your Feet! Celebrate Emilio Estefan's 65th Birthday

Gloria Estefan and the Cast of Musical On Your Feet! Celebrate Emilio Estefan's 65th Birthday

Chica // March 07, 2018
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com