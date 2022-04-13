Cher

26 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
The Academy Awards have been celebratory and at times shocking — look back on photos from some of Hollywood's most enduring moments
Britney Spears' Former NYC Penthouse, First Owned by Cher, Listed for $7 Million
Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Russell Simmons are also among the famous previous owners of the luxury unit
Star-Studded Lineup for Academy's Global Movie Day Includes Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson
Fans can watch and take part in the event on the Academy's social media pages on Saturday
Cher Sings an All-New Version of The Golden Girls Theme for NBC's Upcoming Betty White Tribute
The iconic entertainer, 75, belted her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from the original Golden Girls soundstage in Hollywood
Cher, Boy George & More React to Meat Loaf's Death: He Was 'Simultaneously Frightening and Cuddly'
Meat Loaf died Thursday evening surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends
Kelly Ripa Says She Agrees with Cher That Gray Hair Is Not for Her: 'I Need to Dye My Hair'
Kelly Ripa opened up about her gray hair journey on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan!
More Cher

Cher Says She'll Never Let Her Hair Go Gray: 'That's Fine for Other Girls, I'm Just Not Doing It'
The iconic singer, who stars with Saweetie in M.A.C. Cosmetics' "Challenge Accepted" campaign, opens up about taking risks, getting glam and the secret to eternal youth
Cher Takes Photo of Unsuspecting 'Beautiful Couple': They 'Didn't Know Who I Was'
The couple in the photograph later found Cher's tweet, and wrote they would remember the night "forever"
A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations
Bob Mackie Says No One Dresses Like Cher: 'Kardashians Can Wear Wild Stuff But It's Not the Same'
Cher Sues Ex Sonny Bono's Widow Mary for $1 Million Over 1960s Hits Rights and Royalties
Tom Hanks Takes Fans Inside Hollywood's 'Hall of Fame' with Night in the Academy Museum: WATCH

Tom Hanks' new special about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premieres Oct. 12 on ABC

