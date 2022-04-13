Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
People.com
Cher
Cher
Cher
Cher
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
26 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
The Academy Awards have been celebratory and at times shocking — look back on photos from some of Hollywood's most enduring moments
Read More
Britney Spears' Former NYC Penthouse, First Owned by Cher, Listed for $7 Million
Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Russell Simmons are also among the famous previous owners of the luxury unit
Read More
Star-Studded Lineup for Academy's
Global Movie Day
Includes Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson
Fans can watch and take part in the event on the Academy's social media pages on Saturday
Read More
Cher Sings an All-New Version of
The Golden Girls
Theme for NBC's Upcoming Betty White Tribute
The iconic entertainer, 75, belted her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from the original
Golden Girls
soundstage in Hollywood
Read More
Cher, Boy George & More React to Meat Loaf's Death: He Was 'Simultaneously Frightening and Cuddly'
Meat Loaf died Thursday evening surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends
Read More
Kelly Ripa Says She Agrees with Cher That Gray Hair Is Not for Her: 'I Need to Dye My Hair'
Kelly Ripa opened up about her gray hair journey on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan!
Read More
More Cher
Cher Says She'll Never Let Her Hair Go Gray: 'That's Fine for Other Girls, I'm Just Not Doing It'
The iconic singer, who stars with Saweetie in M.A.C. Cosmetics' "Challenge Accepted" campaign, opens up about taking risks, getting glam and the secret to eternal youth
Cher Takes Photo of Unsuspecting 'Beautiful Couple': They 'Didn't Know Who I Was'
The couple in the photograph later found Cher's tweet, and wrote they would remember the night "forever"
A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations
Bob Mackie Says No One Dresses Like Cher: 'Kardashians Can Wear Wild Stuff But It's Not the Same'
Cher Sues Ex Sonny Bono's Widow Mary for $1 Million Over 1960s Hits Rights and Royalties
Tom Hanks Takes Fans Inside Hollywood's 'Hall of Fame' with
Night in the Academy Museum
: WATCH
Tom Hanks' new special about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premieres Oct. 12 on ABC
Cher Loves These $20 Pants from Amazon That Make Her Behind Look 'BootyFull'
Songwriter Diane Warren Reveals She Had to Beg Cher to Record 'If I Could Turn Back Time'
In Her Own Words: Cher On Falling 'Madly in Love' with Val Kilmer and Their Lasting Friendship
Stars Who Saved Animals from Slaughter
Miley Cyrus Covers Cher's 'Believe' in Sneak Peek of Upcoming Pride Concert Special
All Cher
26 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
Movies
//
April 13, 2022
Britney Spears' Former NYC Penthouse, First Owned by Cher, Listed for $7 Million
Home
//
February 15, 2022
Star-Studded Lineup for Academy's
Global Movie Day
Includes Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson
Movies
//
February 12, 2022
Cher Sings an All-New Version of
The Golden Girls
Theme for NBC's Upcoming Betty White Tribute
TV
//
January 28, 2022
Cher, Boy George & More React to Meat Loaf's Death: He Was 'Simultaneously Frightening and Cuddly'
Music
//
January 21, 2022
Kelly Ripa Says She Agrees with Cher That Gray Hair Is Not for Her: 'I Need to Dye My Hair'
Style
//
January 07, 2022
Cher Says She'll Never Let Her Hair Go Gray: 'That's Fine for Other Girls, I'm Just Not Doing It'
Style
//
January 04, 2022
Cher Takes Photo of Unsuspecting 'Beautiful Couple': They 'Didn't Know Who I Was'
Music
//
December 15, 2021
A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
Style
//
February 17, 2022
From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations
Style
//
November 08, 2021
Bob Mackie Says No One Dresses Like Cher: 'Kardashians Can Wear Wild Stuff But It's Not the Same'
Style
//
November 05, 2021
Cher Sues Ex Sonny Bono's Widow Mary for $1 Million Over 1960s Hits Rights and Royalties
Music
//
October 14, 2021
Tom Hanks Takes Fans Inside Hollywood's 'Hall of Fame' with
Night in the Academy Museum
: WATCH
Movies
//
October 12, 2021
Cher Loves These $20 Pants from Amazon That Make Her Behind Look 'BootyFull'
Style
//
September 07, 2021
Songwriter Diane Warren Reveals She Had to Beg Cher to Record 'If I Could Turn Back Time'
Music
//
August 27, 2021
In Her Own Words: Cher On Falling 'Madly in Love' with Val Kilmer and Their Lasting Friendship
Movies
//
August 25, 2021
Stars Who Saved Animals from Slaughter
Pets
//
July 01, 2021
Miley Cyrus Covers Cher's 'Believe' in Sneak Peek of Upcoming Pride Concert Special
Music
//
June 24, 2021
25 Photos of Stars Celebrating at Pride Events Through the Years
Celebrity
//
June 04, 2021
Cher to Get Her Own Movie — Who Could Play the Icon, from Kacey Musgraves to Lady Gaga
Movies
//
May 20, 2021
Cher Confirms a Biopic with Universal Pictures Is in the Works Ahead of Her 75th Birthday
Music
//
May 19, 2021
How Cher Helped Save the 'World's Loneliest Elephant' and Even Sang to Him: 'It Was Life-Changing'
Pets
//
May 13, 2021
PEOPLE Celebrates Cher in New Special Edition
Music
//
May 07, 2021
Watch Pink Tell Fairytale Story of Her Life (with a Cameo from Cher!) to Daughter Willow in New Video
Music
//
May 07, 2021
Cher Mourns the Death of 'Amazing'
Moonstruck
Costar Olympia Dukakis: 'I Talked to Her 3 Weeks Ago'
Movies
//
May 01, 2021
Cher
