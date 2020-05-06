Most Recent
Busy Philipps on Naming Her Dog After Chelsea Peretti's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Role: She's 'Funny'
"Gina's not as salty as Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Busy Philipps tells PEOPLE of her canine ahead of Thursday's National Dog Show Read More
Watch Chelsea Peretti Moonlight as a Beauty Influencer in Hilarious Makeup Tutorials
The 42-year old actress is finding new ways to play with makeup while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic Read More
Terry Crews Reveals Chelsea Peretti Won't Appear This Season on Brooklyn Nine-Nine
PLUS: Crews teases new dynamics on and off-set in season 7 and shares his "fanboy" encounter with Mark Hamill Read More
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Praises Fans After NBC Saves Canceled Fox Show: 'You Did This!'
Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back on TV next season, and its stars have their passionate fans to thank Read More
Chelsea Peretti Shares (Tiny) Glimpse of Son with Jordan Peele — and Strips Down to Pump at Oscars
"Its very possible i was holding my son in a tiny tux 😍😍😍😍😢😢😢😩😩😩," Chelsea Peretti wrote alongside a snap (sort of) featuring son Beaumont Read More
Jordan Peele Raves About Being a First-Time Dad to Son Beaumont: 'Every Day Is a Joy'
"Seeing that smile or recognition is everything," actor and director Jordan Peele tells PEOPLE of fatherhood
Chelsea Peretti's Baby Slept Through the Night — and Mindy Kaling Couldn't Be More Thrilled
Chelsea Peretti got some love on Tuesday from fellow first-time mom Mindy Kaling in a sweet exchange on Twitter
