Bobby Flay Opens His First Italian Restaurant Amalfi - See Inside

Plus get a cocktail recipe from the restaurant inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
Gordon Ramsay Sobs After Someone Butchers His Beef Wellington Recipe

"Turned out great," said the TikTok cook who attempted Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington recipe
The Restaurant Where Anthony Bourdain Began His Culinary Career Will Reopen for a Weekend

New York's iconic Brasserie Les Halles—the backdrop of Bourdain's best-selling book Kitchen Confidential—is reopening to celebrate the new documentary about his life.
Chef David Chang Has a 'Passion for Microwave Cooking' — Here's Why

"When cooking at home, I really believe that simplicity is key," says Chang, who partnered with American Express to teach a virtual cooking class for their first-ever "Membership Week" from June 14-18
Watch the Emotional Trailer for New Anthony Bourdain Documentary Roadrunner: 'There's No Happy Ending'

Roadrunner, directed by Morgan Neville, will be released July 16
Guy Fieri Bought a House in Florida After Signing Estimated $80 Million Food Network Deal

"It made it a lot easier to explain to [my wife] Lori how I'm buying a house in Florida," Guy Fieri tells PEOPLE of inking his contract
Guy Fieri Is Hosting a 'Restaurant Reboot' Live Stream with Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo and More

Guy Fieri will hand out $300,000 in grants to restaurant entrepreneurs during Guy’s Restaurant Reboot, streaming June 12
Emeril Lagasse Shares Throwback Photos with Wife Alden Lovelace for 21st Anniversary: 'Cheers to Forever More'

The celebrity chef shared several sweet photos with his wife along with a heartfelt message on Instagram.
Bryan and Michael Voltaggio Go Head-to-Head In New Cooking Show Battle of the Brothers — Watch

Chef José Andrés Offering $50 Gift Cards to Vaccinated Customers of His D.C. Restaurants

Chef Christina Tosi and Husband Will Guidara Welcome Baby Daughter Francis 'Frankie' Ray

Top Chef's Kwame Onwuachi on the Surprising Meals He's Cooked for the Obamas, Beyoncé & JAY-Z and More

Nigella Lawson on That Viral Microwave Clip: ‘I Can’t Say I Anymore’

Lawson explains why she pronounced microwave "mee-cro-wah-vay" in a now-viral video

Michelle Obama Says New Cooking Show Waffles + Mochi Is 'Fun and Educational' Even for Adults

Food // March 10, 2021
Tom Colicchio Dishes on Top Chef's 'Bubble' and How They Managed to Film a Season amid the Pandemic

Food // March 03, 2021
Katie Lee Gleefully Poses Next to Jeopardy! Clue About Herself: 'I Made It!'

Food // February 23, 2021
Chef David Burtka Shares Spinal Surgery Update After Husband Neil Patrick Harris Posts Sweet Instagram Message

Food // February 04, 2021
Food Network's Duff Goldman Praises 'Strong' Wife Johnna After Welcoming Daughter: 'Natural Mom'

Parents // February 02, 2021
This Meal Delivery Service Sends Gourmet, Celeb Chef-Cooked Foods To Your Door—and We Tried It

Food // January 25, 2021
Food Network Pulls Worst Cooks in America Season 20 After Winner Is Charged with Child's Death

Food // January 25, 2021
Chef José Andrés Delivers 120 Pizzas to 'Heroic' Police Officers and National Guard After Riots at U.S. Capitol

Food // January 07, 2021
Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis Have a Roman Feast (with Giada's Mom!) in New Discovery+ Series

Food // January 04, 2021
Ree Drummond Spends Christmas with Foster Son Jamar and Family: 'You Make Christmas Lots of Fun'

Food // December 27, 2020
Ina Garten Shares Throwback Wedding Photo on Anniversary with Jeffrey: 'Still Having So Much Fun'

Food // December 22, 2020
Chef Marcel Vigneron and Wife Lauren Rae Levy Welcome Son: 'Beautiful Rainbow Baby Boy'

Parents // December 15, 2020
How to Cake It's Yolanda Gampp Shows You How to Make a Giant Cookie Cake to Leave Out for Santa

Food // December 10, 2020
Rapper Action Bronson Opens Up About How (and Why) He Worked to Lose 127 Lbs.: 'This Transformation Was Long Overdue'

Health // December 09, 2020
Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Reveals She Prefers Her 'Mums Cooking' in TikTok Challenge

Food // December 08, 2020
Gordon Ramsay's New Restaurant Has a $106 Burger — Here's What's on It

Food // November 30, 2020
Marcus Samuelsson's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Food Lovers

Food // November 30, 2020
Chef David Chang Becomes First Celebrity to Win $1 Million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

TV // November 30, 2020
Rachael Ray Has a 'Covid-Safe' Thanksgiving Three Months After Her Devastating House Fire

Food // November 27, 2020
Buddy Valastro Is Thankful for ‘All the Extra Family Time’ on First Thanksgiving After Hand Injury

Food // November 26, 2020
Martha Stewart Gets Candid About the Highs and Lows of Her Celebrated Life: 'I Have Survived the Rigors of Time'

Food // November 23, 2020
Buddy and Lisa Valastro Have Grown Closer Since His Accident: 'You Really Get to Know Each Other'

Food // November 18, 2020
Buddy Valastro Details His Recovery Struggles After Brutal Hand Accident: 'I Can Hold a Fork'

Food // November 17, 2020
Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Says He 'Was Amazing' and Supportive After Her 2016 Pregnancy Loss

Parents // November 17, 2020
Martha Stewart Living Celebrates 30 Years — See the Cover Then and Now!

Food // November 12, 2020
