Charlize Theron Shares First Photos from Set of Fast and Furious 10, Fast X: 'She's Back Baby'
Movies // April 25, 2022
Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on Fast and Furious 10
Movies // April 05, 2022
Kristen Stewart Receives American Riviera Award from Charlize Theron: 'I'm in Such a Good Place'
Movies // March 05, 2022
Charlize Theron 'Didn't Feel Safe' with Tom Hardy on Mad Max: Fury Road Set: They 'Hated Each Other'
Movies // February 23, 2022
Charlize Theron Jokes About 'Mystery Man' with Her at Super Bowl as She Roots for L.A. Rams
Movies // February 14, 2022
All the Celebrities at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Sports // February 13, 2022
Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Daughters August and Jackson in Honor of Her Mom's Birthday
Parents // January 27, 2022
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Picture of Daughter August to Celebrate the New Year
Parents // January 05, 2022
'Don't Need a Paper to Be Devoted': What Stars Have Said About Choosing Not to Marry
Celebrity // April 20, 2022
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
Style // October 12, 2021
Sophia Bush and Jordana Brewster Open Up About Their New Engagements at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Movies // October 03, 2021
Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Style // September 15, 2021
Charlize Theron Turns 46 with an '80s Prom Murder Mystery Party: 'My Literal Dream Birthday'
Movies // August 07, 2021
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'
Parents // August 04, 2021
Fun in the Sun! Stars Enjoying Summer With Their Kids
Parents // August 09, 2021
Vin Diesel Teases a Possible Fast & Furious Spinoff Movie for Charlize Theron's Villain Cipher
Movies // July 07, 2021
Charlize Theron Says Old Guard Sequel Has Completed Script, Will Start Filming Early Next Year
Movies // July 01, 2021
Fast & Furious: Meet the Cast Members' Kids
Parents // June 25, 2021
F9 Cast Wants All-Female Fast and the Furious Spinoff: 'Fingers Crossed'
Movies // June 15, 2021
Selena Gomez, Taraji P. Henson and More Team Up for Digital Yearbook to Benefit Mental Health Orgs
Human Interest // June 09, 2021
Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Look Like Magic in First Look for School for Good and Evil
Movies // May 18, 2021
F9 First Reactions Are Finally Here — and Fans Will Be Thrilled: 'Pure Bonkers Adrenaline'
Movies // May 18, 2021
Charlize Theron Really Does Want to Remake Die Hard with a Lesbian Twist: It's 'Kind of Brilliant'
Movies // February 24, 2021
The Fast & Furious Family Gets Back Into Action in F9 Super Bowl Teaser Trailer
Movies // February 08, 2021
Mad Max Prequel Furiosa, Starring The Queen Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy, Set for Release in 2023
Movies // December 24, 2020
