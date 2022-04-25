Skip to content
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Share
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Charlize Theron Shares First Photos from Set of
Fast and Furious 10
,
Fast X
: 'She's Back Baby'
Charlize Theron reprises her
Fast & Furious
franchise role of Cipher in
Fast X
, set for a May 2023 release
Read More
Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on
Fast and Furious 10
"I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about," said the
Aquaman
actor
Read More
Kristen Stewart Receives American Riviera Award from Charlize Theron: 'I'm in Such a Good Place'
The actress who recently played Princess Diana in
Spencer
received the award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival on Friday
Read More
Charlize Theron 'Didn't Feel Safe' with Tom Hardy on
Mad Max: Fury Road
Set: They 'Hated Each Other'
Charlize Theron requested protection from her
Mad Max: Fury Road
costar Tom Hardy while filming the 2015 movie, according to a new book about the hit film
Read More
Charlize Theron Jokes About 'Mystery Man' with Her at Super Bowl as She Roots for L.A. Rams
Charlize Theron shared a selfie with a so-called "mystery man" with her at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night
Read More
All the Celebrities at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
With Super Bowl 56 being held in Los Angeles, the celebrities came out to SoFi Stadium in droves to support either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams
Read More
More Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Daughters August and Jackson in Honor of Her Mom's Birthday
The actress welcomed Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Picture of Daughter August to Celebrate the New Year
"New year, same energy," the actress captioned the photo on Tuesday
'Don't Need a Paper to Be Devoted': What Stars Have Said About Choosing Not to Marry
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
Sophia Bush and Jordana Brewster Open Up About Their New Engagements at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Charlize Theron Turns 46 with an '80s Prom Murder Mystery Party: 'My Literal Dream Birthday'
"What a family, what a night 💜," the actress wrote alongside images from her birthday bash
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'
Fun in the Sun! Stars Enjoying Summer With Their Kids
Vin Diesel Teases a Possible
Fast & Furious
Spinoff Movie for Charlize Theron's Villain Cipher
Charlize Theron Says
Old Guard
Sequel Has Completed Script, Will Start Filming Early Next Year
Fast & Furious
: Meet the Cast Members' Kids
All Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Shares First Photos from Set of
Fast and Furious 10
,
Fast X
: 'She's Back Baby'
Movies
//
April 25, 2022
Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on
Fast and Furious 10
Movies
//
April 05, 2022
Kristen Stewart Receives American Riviera Award from Charlize Theron: 'I'm in Such a Good Place'
Movies
//
March 05, 2022
Charlize Theron 'Didn't Feel Safe' with Tom Hardy on
Mad Max: Fury Road
Set: They 'Hated Each Other'
Movies
//
February 23, 2022
Charlize Theron Jokes About 'Mystery Man' with Her at Super Bowl as She Roots for L.A. Rams
Movies
//
February 14, 2022
All the Celebrities at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Sports
//
February 13, 2022
Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Daughters August and Jackson in Honor of Her Mom's Birthday
Parents
//
January 27, 2022
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Picture of Daughter August to Celebrate the New Year
Parents
//
January 05, 2022
'Don't Need a Paper to Be Devoted': What Stars Have Said About Choosing Not to Marry
Celebrity
//
April 20, 2022
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
Style
//
October 12, 2021
Sophia Bush and Jordana Brewster Open Up About Their New Engagements at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Movies
//
October 03, 2021
Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Style
//
September 15, 2021
Charlize Theron Turns 46 with an '80s Prom Murder Mystery Party: 'My Literal Dream Birthday'
Movies
//
August 07, 2021
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'
Parents
//
August 04, 2021
Fun in the Sun! Stars Enjoying Summer With Their Kids
Parents
//
August 09, 2021
Vin Diesel Teases a Possible
Fast & Furious
Spinoff Movie for Charlize Theron's Villain Cipher
Movies
//
July 07, 2021
Charlize Theron Says
Old Guard
Sequel Has Completed Script, Will Start Filming Early Next Year
Movies
//
July 01, 2021
Fast & Furious
: Meet the Cast Members' Kids
Parents
//
June 25, 2021
F9
Cast Wants All-Female
Fast and the Furious
Spinoff: 'Fingers Crossed'
Movies
//
June 15, 2021
Selena Gomez, Taraji P. Henson and More Team Up for Digital Yearbook to Benefit Mental Health Orgs
Human Interest
//
June 09, 2021
Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Look Like Magic in First Look for
School for Good and Evil
Movies
//
May 18, 2021
F9
First Reactions Are Finally Here — and Fans Will Be Thrilled: 'Pure Bonkers Adrenaline'
Movies
//
May 18, 2021
Charlize Theron Really Does Want to Remake
Die Hard
with a Lesbian Twist: It's 'Kind of Brilliant'
Movies
//
February 24, 2021
The
Fast & Furious
Family Gets Back Into Action in
F9
Super Bowl Teaser Trailer
Movies
//
February 08, 2021
Mad Max
Prequel
Furiosa
, Starring
The Queen Gambit
's Anya Taylor-Joy, Set for Release in 2023
Movies
//
December 24, 2020
