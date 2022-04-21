Skip to content
People.com
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Nicolas Cage Still Considers This 'Square Tube Pasta' His Favorite After Trying It 25 Years Ago
Nicolas Cage recalled a memorable pasta meal with Charlie Sheen during a Reddit AMA
Read More
Denise Richards Honors Daughter Sami on 18th Birthday After Noting Their 'Strained' Relationship
"I love you unconditionally," Denise Richards wrote on Instagram, to which her daughter Sami replied, "Thank you so much mom i love you too ❤️❤️"
Read More
Denise Richards Admits Relationship with Daughter Sami Is 'Strained': 'It's Very Difficult'
Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 17, is still living with Charlie Sheen, whom Richards says sets "different rules" at his house
Read More
Charlie Sheen's House Is 'Wonderland' with No Structure, Says Source as Another Claims He Sets Rules
"There isn't the same structure going on over there," a source tells PEOPLE of the differences in parenting at Charlie Sheen's house compared to ex-wife Denise Richards' rules
Read More
Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source
A source tells PEOPLE "everything is a big party" at Charlie Sheen's house, making it difficult for Denise Richards because there "isn't the same structure going on over there"
Read More
Charlie Sheen 'Pitting' Daughter 'Against' Ex-Wife Denise Richards Is 'Not Surprising,' Says Source
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's two teen daughters "need structure and rules" but Dad is "very permissive"
Read More
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards "just wants the best for" her daughters Lola and Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen
Denise Richards 'Blindsided' by Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling, Lola Still Lives with Her: Source
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, and a judge ruled Monday that he pay "zero dollars per month" in child support
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Daughter's 'Hell House' Claim, Source Says: She 'Set Normal Rules'
Denise Richards' Daughter Alleges 'Abusive Household' as Source Defends Actress' 'Normal Rules'
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Martin Sheen Says Son Charlie Sheen's 'Recovery and Life Is a Miracle': He's 'Extraordinary'
Sean Young Says Charlie Sheen Stuck a Piece of Tape with the Word 'C---' on Her Back While Filming
Wall Street
Sean Young and Charlie Sheen worked together on the 1987 film
Wall Street
directed by Oliver Stone
Soleil Moon Frye Opens Up About Past Relationship with Charlie Sheen: I Had a 'Huge Crush' on Him
Charlie Sheen Looks Back on His 'Tiger Blood' Period: 'I Traded Early Retirement for a F—ing Hashtag'
Denise Richards Looks Back on How Her 'Public Divorce' Affected Her: 'It's Hard Being Misunderstood'
Charlie Sheen Remembers
Two and a Half Men
Costar Conchata Ferrell: 'A Shocking and Painful Loss'
Jon Cryer Defends
Two and a Half Men
Role After Rep. Matt Gaetz Says Charlie Sheen 'Carried' the Show
Nicolas Cage Still Considers This 'Square Tube Pasta' His Favorite After Trying It 25 Years Ago
Food
//
April 21, 2022
Denise Richards Honors Daughter Sami on 18th Birthday After Noting Their 'Strained' Relationship
Parents
//
March 10, 2022
Denise Richards Admits Relationship with Daughter Sami Is 'Strained': 'It's Very Difficult'
Parents
//
February 11, 2022
Charlie Sheen's House Is 'Wonderland' with No Structure, Says Source as Another Claims He Sets Rules
Parents
//
October 07, 2021
Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source
Parents
//
October 06, 2021
Charlie Sheen 'Pitting' Daughter 'Against' Ex-Wife Denise Richards Is 'Not Surprising,' Says Source
Parents
//
October 06, 2021
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'
Parents
//
October 06, 2021
Denise Richards 'Blindsided' by Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling, Lola Still Lives with Her: Source
Parents
//
October 05, 2021
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Daughter's 'Hell House' Claim, Source Says: She 'Set Normal Rules'
Parents
//
September 13, 2021
Denise Richards' Daughter Alleges 'Abusive Household' as Source Defends Actress' 'Normal Rules'
Parents
//
September 13, 2021
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Celebrity
//
June 18, 2021
Martin Sheen Says Son Charlie Sheen's 'Recovery and Life Is a Miracle': He's 'Extraordinary'
Movies
//
June 17, 2021
Sean Young Says Charlie Sheen Stuck a Piece of Tape with the Word 'C---' on Her Back While Filming
Wall Street
Movies
//
March 23, 2021
Soleil Moon Frye Opens Up About Past Relationship with Charlie Sheen: I Had a 'Huge Crush' on Him
TV
//
March 16, 2021
Charlie Sheen Looks Back on His 'Tiger Blood' Period: 'I Traded Early Retirement for a F—ing Hashtag'
TV
//
February 26, 2021
Denise Richards Looks Back on How Her 'Public Divorce' Affected Her: 'It's Hard Being Misunderstood'
Movies
//
December 17, 2020
Charlie Sheen Remembers
Two and a Half Men
Costar Conchata Ferrell: 'A Shocking and Painful Loss'
TV
//
October 13, 2020
Jon Cryer Defends
Two and a Half Men
Role After Rep. Matt Gaetz Says Charlie Sheen 'Carried' the Show
TV
//
September 06, 2020
Charlie Sheen Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Giving Up Smoking: 'Trust Me the Sooner the Better'
Health
//
July 04, 2020
RHOBH
: Lisa Rinna Asks Denise Richards If She Tells Daughters About Charlie Sheen's 'Hookers'
TV
//
May 27, 2020
RHOBH Star Denise Richards Recalls Divorcing Charlie Sheen While Pregnant: 'It Was Very Toxic'
TV
//
May 20, 2020
RHOBH
: Denise Richards Doesn't Want Kids with Charlie Sheen to Have 'Father-Daughter Issues'
TV
//
April 22, 2020
Jon Cryer Recalls 'Internet S—storm' After Charlie Sheen Left
Two and a Half Men
TV
//
April 20, 2020
People Now: All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Unprecedented Move Against U.K. Tabloids - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
April 20, 2020
People Now: Breaking Down Night 2 of The Bachelor Finale: Peter's Mom Doubts He and Madison Will 'Work' - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
March 11, 2020
Charlie Sheen
