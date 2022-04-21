Charlie Sheen

Nicolas Cage Still Considers This 'Square Tube Pasta' His Favorite After Trying It 25 Years Ago
Nicolas Cage recalled a memorable pasta meal with Charlie Sheen during a Reddit AMA
Denise Richards Honors Daughter Sami on 18th Birthday After Noting Their 'Strained' Relationship
"I love you unconditionally," Denise Richards wrote on Instagram, to which her daughter Sami replied, "Thank you so much mom i love you too ❤️❤️"
Denise Richards Admits Relationship with Daughter Sami Is 'Strained': 'It's Very Difficult'
Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 17, is still living with Charlie Sheen, whom Richards says sets "different rules" at his house
Charlie Sheen's House Is 'Wonderland' with No Structure, Says Source as Another Claims He Sets Rules
"There isn't the same structure going on over there," a source tells PEOPLE of the differences in parenting at Charlie Sheen's house compared to ex-wife Denise Richards' rules
Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source
A source tells PEOPLE "everything is a big party" at Charlie Sheen's house, making it difficult for Denise Richards because there "isn't the same structure going on over there"
Charlie Sheen 'Pitting' Daughter 'Against' Ex-Wife Denise Richards Is 'Not Surprising,' Says Source
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's two teen daughters "need structure and rules" but Dad is "very permissive"
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards "just wants the best for" her daughters Lola and Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen
Denise Richards 'Blindsided' by Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling, Lola Still Lives with Her: Source
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, and a judge ruled Monday that he pay "zero dollars per month" in child support
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Daughter's 'Hell House' Claim, Source Says: She 'Set Normal Rules'
Denise Richards' Daughter Alleges 'Abusive Household' as Source Defends Actress' 'Normal Rules'
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Martin Sheen Says Son Charlie Sheen's 'Recovery and Life Is a Miracle': He's 'Extraordinary'
Sean Young Says Charlie Sheen Stuck a Piece of Tape with the Word 'C---' on Her Back While Filming Wall Street

Sean Young and Charlie Sheen worked together on the 1987 film Wall Street directed by Oliver Stone

