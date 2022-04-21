- Full Name
- Charles Otto Puth Jr.
- Hometown
- Rumson, New Jersey
- charlieputh
- charlieputh
- website
- charlieputh.com
- Born
- 12/02/91
- Age
- 1930
FAQs
- Who did Charlie Puth date in 2019?
Charlie Puth dated model and singer Charlotte Lawrence in 2019. Puth went public with the relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day and then tweeted seven months later that he was single. In a March 2022 TikTok video, Puth said he went through "the worst breakup of my life in 2019" and that it inspired his song "That's Hilarious."
- How tall is Charlie Puth?
Charlie Puth told 'Wired' in 2019 that he thinks he is exactly 6-feet tall.
- Why does Charlie Puth have a scar?
Charlie Puth said the scar on his right eyebrow is the result of a dog bite. "A black Labrador mauled my face when I was 2, and I nearly died," he told the 'New York Post' in 2016. "I had to have 400 stitches. I used to be insecure about the scar on my eyebrow, but I like it now. It's kind of badass."