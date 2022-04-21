Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth is an American singer and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2011 after he won a Perez Hilton online singing competition with fellow Berklee College of Music student Emily Luther. In 2015, Puth and Wiz Khalifa released "See You Again," which was featured in Furious 7 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. He also has cracked the chart's top 10 with his Selena Gomez collaboration "We Don't Talk Anymore" (2016), "Attention" (2017) and his Gabby Barrett duet "I Hope" (2020).
Charles Otto Puth Jr.
Rumson, New Jersey
charlieputh
charlieputh
charlieputh.com
12/02/91
FAQs

Who did Charlie Puth date in 2019?

Charlie Puth dated model and singer Charlotte Lawrence in 2019. Puth went public with the relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day and then tweeted seven months later that he was single. In a March 2022 TikTok video, Puth said he went through "the worst breakup of my life in 2019" and that it inspired his song "That's Hilarious."

How tall is Charlie Puth?

Charlie Puth told 'Wired' in 2019 that he thinks he is exactly 6-feet tall.

Why does Charlie Puth have a scar?

Charlie Puth said the scar on his right eyebrow is the result of a dog bite. "A black Labrador mauled my face when I was 2, and I nearly died," he told the 'New York Post' in 2016. "I had to have 400 stitches. I used to be insecure about the scar on my eyebrow, but I like it now. It's kind of badass."

