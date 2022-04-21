Who did Charlie Puth date in 2019?

Charlie Puth dated model and singer Charlotte Lawrence in 2019. Puth went public with the relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day and then tweeted seven months later that he was single. In a March 2022 TikTok video, Puth said he went through "the worst breakup of my life in 2019" and that it inspired his song "That's Hilarious."

How tall is Charlie Puth?

Charlie Puth told 'Wired' in 2019 that he thinks he is exactly 6-feet tall.

Why does Charlie Puth have a scar?