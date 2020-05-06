Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam is an English actor and screenwriter. In 1999, he landed his first major role on the British series Queer as Folk. Hunnam is most notably known for his role as Jax Teller on FX's Sons of Anarchy from 2008 through 2014 and was nominated for two Critics' Choice TV Awards for his performance in the series. Additionally, Hunnam has started in the movies Pacific Rim, The Lost City of Z, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
Charlie Hunnam
Full Name
Charles Matthew Hunnam
Hometown
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Notable Projects
Sons of Anarchy
Born
08/10/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Where is Charlie Hunnam from?

Charlie Hunnam is from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, England. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 2000s.

Who is Charlie Hunnam dating?

Charlie Hunnam has been in a long-term relationship with artist Morgana McNelis. The couple has been together since 2005.

Why is Charlie Hunnam not in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'?

Charlie Hunnam was not in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' due to scheduling conflicts. He was already committed to filming the movie 'Papillion' at the time of production.

Most Recent

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Scarface-Inspired Blonde Bob for Oscars After Party: 'Elvira Energy'
The reality star showed off the look at Jay-Z's Oscars after party Sunday night
Matt Lanter's Wife Angela Reveals His Emergency Surgery Was Due to Twisted Intestine, Blockage
Matt Lanter had emergency surgery after he "was diagnosed with a closed loop intestinal obstruction (his small intestine twisted, causing a blockage)"
Ezra Miller Charged with Disorderly Conduct and Harassment After Incident at Karaoke Bar in Hawaii
Justice League actor Ezra Miller allegedly yelled obscenities, grabbed the microphone from a woman singing karaoke and later lunged one man playing darts
Netflix's The Ultimatum Cast Revealed: Meet the Couples Deciding Whether to Get Married or Split
The six couples, who are on the verge of marriage, are almost all in their 20s and have been dating for two-and-a-half years or less
Kasie Hunt Is Ready to Host New CNN+ Series After Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Really Grateful'
"It turned out that the surgery and recovery was the end of a journey, not the beginning of something that was a lot more difficult," The Source with Kasie Hunt anchor tells PEOPLE
Will Smith's Mom Speaks Out About Oscars Slap: 'First Time I've Ever Seen Him Go Off'
"He is a very even, people person," Caroline Bright told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI of her son Will Smith
Advertisement

More Charlie Hunnam

Ticket Sales for Chris Rock's Comedy Tour Soar After Oscars Altercation
Ticket resale website TickPick said they sold "more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight" than they had "in the past month combined" following Sunday's Oscars telecast
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance 'Really Built on Close Friendship,' Says Celeb Astrologer
Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly deep dives into the astrological web that pulls the two Spider-Man stars together in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation
The Top-Rated Multi-Stick You've Seen All Over Social Media Has Fresh New Colors for Spring
James Corden Says Will Smith 'Can't Take a Joke,' Praises Chris Rock for 'Keeping the Show Moving'
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock Handled Will Smith Slap 'Well': 'I Would've Been Crying'
Tyler Cameron Is 'Living the Dream' as He Shows Off His Newly Decorated Florida Home
Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Has Been Reimagined in Fresh New Spring Colors

The Duchess of Sussex put MagicLinen on our radar in 2019

All Charlie Hunnam

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Scarface-Inspired Blonde Bob for Oscars After Party: 'Elvira Energy'
Style // 8 minutes ago
Matt Lanter's Wife Angela Reveals His Emergency Surgery Was Due to Twisted Intestine, Blockage
TV // 25 minutes ago
Ezra Miller Charged with Disorderly Conduct and Harassment After Incident at Karaoke Bar in Hawaii
Movies // 29 minutes ago
Netflix's The Ultimatum Cast Revealed: Meet the Couples Deciding Whether to Get Married or Split
TV // 33 minutes ago
Kasie Hunt Is Ready to Host New CNN+ Series After Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Really Grateful'
Health // 34 minutes ago
Will Smith's Mom Speaks Out About Oscars Slap: 'First Time I've Ever Seen Him Go Off'
Movies // an hour ago
Ticket Sales for Chris Rock's Comedy Tour Soar After Oscars Altercation
Movies // an hour ago
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romance 'Really Built on Close Friendship,' Says Celeb Astrologer
Movies // an hour ago
The Top-Rated Multi-Stick You've Seen All Over Social Media Has Fresh New Colors for Spring
Beauty // 2 hours ago
James Corden Says Will Smith 'Can't Take a Joke,' Praises Chris Rock for 'Keeping the Show Moving'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock Handled Will Smith Slap 'Well': 'I Would've Been Crying'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tyler Cameron Is 'Living the Dream' as He Shows Off His Newly Decorated Florida Home
Home // 3 hours ago
Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Has Been Reimagined in Fresh New Spring Colors
Fashion // 3 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says New CÎROC Vodka Spritz Will 'Elevate Your Celebrations'
Food // 3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth 'Insisted' She Be Escorted by Son Prince Andrew to Prince Philip's Memorial Service
Royals // 3 hours ago
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Surprise Appearance at Prince Philip's Memorial Service
Royals // 3 hours ago
Zendaya Wore a High-Fashion Version of This Classic Closet Staple to the Oscars
Style // 4 hours ago
Marren Morris Performs in N.Y.C., Plus Sandra Oh, Alexander Skarsgard and More
Celebrity // 5 hours ago
Shoppers Are Swapping Roombas for This $130 Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Leaves Floors 'Shiny'
Home // 6 hours ago
Billie Eilish Jokes About Hugging Sean 'Diddy' Combs Before Her Brother and Mom After Winning Oscar
Movies // 9 hours ago
​​Will Smith Didn't 'Consider the Ramifications' of Chris Rock Smack: 'An Out-of-Body Moment' (Source)
Movies // 10 hours ago
Trevor Noah's Bel-Air Home Sells for Just Over $26M, Marking $1M Loss Since He Bought It in 2020
Home // 10 hours ago
John Travolta's Son, 11, Adopts Pup from Betty White Oscars Tribute: 'The Biggest Winner of All'
Pets // 11 hours ago
Julia Fox Goes for High Drama with Edgy Black Dress and Hair Bag at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party
Style // 11 hours ago
Amy Schumer Closed Out the Oscars in Pajamas and Fluffy Pink Ugg Slippers
Style // 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com