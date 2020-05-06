Charlie Hunnam
- Full Name
- Charles Matthew Hunnam
- Hometown
- Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
- Notable Projects
- Sons of Anarchy
- Born
- 08/10/1980
- Age
- 41
FAQs
- Where is Charlie Hunnam from?
Charlie Hunnam is from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, England. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 2000s.
- Who is Charlie Hunnam dating?
Charlie Hunnam has been in a long-term relationship with artist Morgana McNelis. The couple has been together since 2005.
- Why is Charlie Hunnam not in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'?
Charlie Hunnam was not in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' due to scheduling conflicts. He was already committed to filming the movie 'Papillion' at the time of production.