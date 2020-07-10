TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Wants to Show It's 'Okay to Have Feelings' by Talking About Online Hate

TikTok's Charli D'Amelio Wants to Show It's 'Okay to Have Feelings' by Talking About Online Hate

Charli D'Amelio says she speaks out about the hate she receives in hopes that it will help others dealing with similar issues