Charles Esten

Charles Esten
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Outer Banks Season 2 Lands Summer Premiere at Netflix — See the First Photos
The series follows a tight-knit group of local teens — the "Pogues" — in the Outer Banks of North Carolina
All of Country's Hottest Couples on the 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet
It was date night for country music's biggest stars!
Back to the Marsh! Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix
Chase Stokes and his costars celebrated the news in an Instagram video on Friday
Nashville's Charles Esten on Connie Britton's Finale Return: 'It Wouldn't Have Been the Same'
Thursday night's series finale concluded with Deacon (Charles Esten) performing his ballad about the simple things, "A Life That's Good"
Nashville Finale Teaser: Will Rayna James Really Return from the Dead?
From the return of Rayna James to the results of Nashville's Next Champion, there's a lot to look forward to
Behind the Scenes at PEOPLE's ACM Honors Photo Shoot: Why Reba McEntire Told Charles Kelley, 'Don't You Dare!'
Nashville's A-listers treated the shoot as an opportunity for some casual fun and catching up
Advertisement

More Charles Esten

A Singular Feat: Charles Esten Releases a Single a Week – For an Entire Year!
"I wanted to get my music out, so it suddenly occurred to me – put your music out," he tells PEOPLE. "Don't wait for somebody. Don't wait for permission."  
Charles Esten Talks Gearing Up to Host the 2017 CMT Awards: 'This Is a Party Celebrating the Artists and the Fans'
The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CMT on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST

All Charles Esten

Outer Banks Season 2 Lands Summer Premiere at Netflix — See the First Photos
TV // May 14, 2021
All of Country's Hottest Couples on the 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet
Country // November 11, 2020
Back to the Marsh! Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix
TV // July 24, 2020
Nashville's Charles Esten on Connie Britton's Finale Return: 'It Wouldn't Have Been the Same'
TV // July 26, 2018
Nashville Finale Teaser: Will Rayna James Really Return from the Dead?
TV // July 19, 2018
Behind the Scenes at PEOPLE's ACM Honors Photo Shoot: Why Reba McEntire Told Charles Kelley, 'Don't You Dare!'
Country // September 11, 2017
A Singular Feat: Charles Esten Releases a Single a Week – For an Entire Year!
Country // July 20, 2017
Charles Esten Talks Gearing Up to Host the 2017 CMT Awards: 'This Is a Party Celebrating the Artists and the Fans'
Country // June 07, 2017
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com