Outer Banks Season 2 Lands Summer Premiere at Netflix — See the First Photos
The series follows a tight-knit group of local teens — the "Pogues" — in the Outer Banks of North Carolina Read More
Back to the Marsh! Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix
Chase Stokes and his costars celebrated the news in an Instagram video on Friday Read More
Nashville's Charles Esten on Connie Britton's Finale Return: 'It Wouldn't Have Been the Same'
Thursday night's series finale concluded with Deacon (Charles Esten) performing his ballad about the simple things, "A Life That's Good" Read More
Nashville Finale Teaser: Will Rayna James Really Return from the Dead?
From the return of Rayna James to the results of Nashville's Next Champion, there's a lot to look forward to Read More
More Charles Esten
A Singular Feat: Charles Esten Releases a Single a Week – For an Entire Year!
"I wanted to get my music out, so it suddenly occurred to me – put your music out," he tells PEOPLE. "Don't wait for somebody. Don't wait for permission."
