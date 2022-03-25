Channing Tatum is an actor, producer and former model. Although he made his film debut in 2005 in the sports drama Coach Carter, he gained mainstream attention with breakthrough performances in Step Up and She's the Man in 2006. Tatum has also starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Dear John, White House Down, 21 Jump Street, The Vow, Magic Mike, Free Guy and The Lost City. Along with producing Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street and White House Down, he started his production company Free Association in 2014.
Channing Tatum is rumored to be dating actress Zoë Kravitz. The two sparked romance rumors in January 2021 and have since been walking around holding hands and riding on a BMX bike in New York City. They started following each other on Instagram in August 2021 and later dressed up together for Halloween, and Kravitz told Elle magazine in February 2022 that she was "happy."
Who was Channing Tatum’s wife?
The 'Free Guy' star was previously married to actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, who he met on the set of 'Step Up.' The couple married in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in May 2013. In April 2018, the couple announced their separation and finalized their divorce in February 2020, and Tatum started dating British singer Jessie J later that year before separating from the "Bang Bang" singer in 2019.
What happened to Channing Tatum?
Tatum started appearing in fewer movies and TV shows circa 2015, with the actor telling Variety in 2018 that he was focused on parenting his daughter because it "is the biggest job" he has. Tatum also revealed to PEOPLE in February 2022 that his pace before was "untenable" and something he couldn't "sustain." After his four-year break from acting, he shared that his focus is on producing and directing, including co-directing his film, 'Dog,' released on Feb. 18, 2022.