Who is Channing Tatum dating?

Channing Tatum is rumored to be dating actress Zoë Kravitz. The two sparked romance rumors in January 2021 and have since been walking around holding hands and riding on a BMX bike in New York City. They started following each other on Instagram in August 2021 and later dressed up together for Halloween, and Kravitz told Elle magazine in February 2022 that she was "happy."

Who was Channing Tatum’s wife?

The 'Free Guy' star was previously married to actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, who he met on the set of 'Step Up.' The couple married in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in May 2013. In April 2018, the couple announced their separation and finalized their divorce in February 2020, and Tatum started dating British singer Jessie J later that year before separating from the "Bang Bang" singer in 2019.

What happened to Channing Tatum?