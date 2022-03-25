Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is an actor, producer and former model. Although he made his film debut in 2005 in the sports drama Coach Carter, he gained mainstream attention with breakthrough performances in Step Up and She's the Man in 2006. Tatum has also starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Dear John, White House Down, 21 Jump Street, The Vow, Magic Mike, Free Guy and The Lost City. Along with producing Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street and White House Down, he started his production company Free Association in 2014.
Channing Tatum
Full Name
Channing Matthew Tatum
Hometown
Cullman, AL
instagram
channingtatum
twitter
channingtatum
Notable Projects
Magic Mike
Born
04/26/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Who is Channing Tatum dating?

Channing Tatum is rumored to be dating actress Zoë Kravitz. The two sparked romance rumors in January 2021 and have since been walking around holding hands and riding on a BMX bike in New York City. They started following each other on Instagram in August 2021 and later dressed up together for Halloween, and Kravitz told Elle magazine in February 2022 that she was "happy."

Who was Channing Tatum’s wife?

The 'Free Guy' star was previously married to actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, who he met on the set of 'Step Up.' The couple married in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in May 2013. In April 2018, the couple announced their separation and finalized their divorce in February 2020, and Tatum started dating British singer Jessie J later that year before separating from the "Bang Bang" singer in 2019.

What happened to Channing Tatum?

Tatum started appearing in fewer movies and TV shows circa 2015, with the actor telling Variety in 2018 that he was focused on parenting his daughter because it "is the biggest job" he has. Tatum also revealed to PEOPLE in February 2022 that his pace before was "untenable" and something he couldn't "sustain." After his four-year break from acting, he shared that his focus is on producing and directing, including co-directing his film, 'Dog,' released on Feb. 18, 2022.

Most Recent

Channing Tatum Sports a Buzz Cut in First Photo from London Set of Magic Mike's Last Dance
Although Channing Tatum rocked a shaved head to film his upcoming role in Magic Mike's Last Dance, he previously revealed that he's not waxing this time around
Channing Tatum Reveals His Waxing Routine for Magic Mike 3: 'We're Going to Change with the Times'
The actor said that he is "very sore" as he gets ready to film the third installment of Magic Mike during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.
Sandra Bullock Says Channing Tatum Had 'Incredible Willpower' on Lost City Set to Stay in Shape
Channing Tatum said he used "fear and ego" to help him prepare to be "butt naked onscreen"
Channing Tatum Says He Wanted to 'Look Like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt' in The Lost City
Channing Tatum says his Lost City costar Brad Pitt is "everything you want him to be" in person
Sandra Bullock Says Her and Channing Tatum's Daughters Were 'At Each Other's Throats' in Preschool
Sandra Bullock recently told PEOPLE that she and Channing Tatum were “mortified” about getting calls that their daughters were fighting at school
Sandra Bullock Says She Came 'Face-to-Face' with Channing Tatum's 'Landscape' While Making Lost City
"Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," said the Ocean's Eight actress of Channing Tatum's naked scene in the upcoming film
Advertisement

More Channing Tatum

Sandra Bullock Shares Hilarious Bloopers From The Lost City: 'We Just Got No Work Done'
Sandra Bullock stars in rom-com The Lost City with Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have a 'Playful Energy' Together: They're 'Very Happy' (Source)
A source tells PEOPLE that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been "making an effort to see each other often" despite their "packed schedules"
Channing Tatum Is 'Proud' of Zoë Kravitz's Batman Success, Says Source: 'He Is a Huge Fan of Hers'
Sandra Bullock Breaks Down Channing Tatum's Nude Scene in The Lost City: 'There Was No Weirdness'
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Have Been Friends for Years: 'They Run in Similar Circles' (Source)
Jason Momoa Puts His Arm Around Channing Tatum at The Batman Premiere Afterparty: 'What a Night'

Jason Momoa was in attendance in support of his stepdaughter — and Batman star — Zoë Kravitz, who is dating the Magic Mike actor

All Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Sports a Buzz Cut in First Photo from London Set of Magic Mike's Last Dance
Movies // March 25, 2022
Channing Tatum Reveals His Waxing Routine for Magic Mike 3: 'We're Going to Change with the Times'
Style // March 25, 2022
Sandra Bullock Says Channing Tatum Had 'Incredible Willpower' on Lost City Set to Stay in Shape
Movies // March 24, 2022
Channing Tatum Says He Wanted to 'Look Like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt' in The Lost City
Movies // March 24, 2022
Sandra Bullock Says Her and Channing Tatum's Daughters Were 'At Each Other's Throats' in Preschool
Parents // March 23, 2022
Sandra Bullock Says She Came 'Face-to-Face' with Channing Tatum's 'Landscape' While Making Lost City
Movies // March 15, 2022
Sandra Bullock Shares Hilarious Bloopers From The Lost City: 'We Just Got No Work Done'
Movies // March 15, 2022
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have a 'Playful Energy' Together: They're 'Very Happy' (Source)
Movies // March 09, 2022
Channing Tatum Is 'Proud' of Zoë Kravitz's Batman Success, Says Source: 'He Is a Huge Fan of Hers'
Movies // March 08, 2022
Sandra Bullock Breaks Down Channing Tatum's Nude Scene in The Lost City: 'There Was No Weirdness'
Movies // March 04, 2022
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline
Movies // March 03, 2022
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Have Been Friends for Years: 'They Run in Similar Circles' (Source)
Movies // March 03, 2022
Jason Momoa Puts His Arm Around Channing Tatum at The Batman Premiere Afterparty: 'What a Night'
Movies // March 02, 2022
Jason Momoa Talks Zoë Kravitz Dating 'Wonderful' Channing Tatum: 'She's a Big Girl'
Movies // March 02, 2022
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Are 'So Excited' as They Travel to Zoë Kravitz's Batman Premiere
Movies // February 28, 2022
Channing Tatum Says He Wants to Do a 'Grumpy Old Men Version' of Magic Mike When He's 70
Movies // February 20, 2022
Matthew McConaughey Says He's Willing to Appear in Magic Mike 3: 'Channing Tatum, Call Me, Bro!'
Movies // February 17, 2022
Channing Tatum Teases 'Super Bowl of Stripping' in Magic Mike's Last Dance: 'We're Going to Go Off'
Movies // February 16, 2022
Channing Tatum on His 4-Year Break from Hollywood and Directorial Debut Dog: 'I'm Having Fun'
Movies // February 16, 2022
Channing Tatum Had to Find 'His Footing as a Single Father' to Daughter Everly: 'I Was Doubly Afraid'
Parents // February 11, 2022
Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz Influences His Style as He Strips Down for Sexy V Man Shoot  
Style // February 11, 2022
Channing Tatum Tells Jonah Hill They Should Cast Brad Pitt If They Do Jump Street 3: 'Comic Gold'
Movies // February 11, 2022
Channing Tatum Attempts to Save Sandra Bullock in Hilarious The Lost City TV Spot
Movies // February 10, 2022
Channing Tatum Jokes He's Going 'Natural' with No Waxing for Magic Mike 3: 'It's a New Day'
Movies // February 09, 2022
Channing Tatum Bonds with Canine Costar in Sneak Peek at the Actor's Directorial Debut Dog
Pets // February 04, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com