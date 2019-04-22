Skip to content
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray
Share
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Chad Michael Murray Says There's 'Always Talk' of Making a
One Tree Hill
Reboot
Chad Michael Murray used to play Lucas Scott on the series, but can see the show returning with a "new generation"
Read More
Sophia Bush Alludes to Getting Tattoo After Chad Michael Murray Split: 'Closing a Personal Chapter'
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray married and separated in 2005 after meeting on
One Tree Hill
set
Read More
Sophia Bush Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray: 'It's Not Worth My Time'
The
One Tree Hill
alums were briefly married in 2005
Read More
Sophia Bush Talked About Being 'Asked Big Questions by Men' Shortly Before Getting Engaged
"Give jewelry to your friends and be patient," Sophia Bush advised her fans of getting engaged, just days before her now-fiancé Grant Hughes popped the question
Read More
Hilarie Burton Recalls 'Crying in My Trailer' After
OTH
Love Scene: 'I Felt Like a Prostitute'
"I was so whacked out about it," Hilarie Burton-Morgan said on this week's
Drama Queens
podcast, recounting a
One Tree Hill
love scene that made her feel "like a prostitute"
Read More
Hilarie Burton Says Chad Michael Murray 'Had Nothing to Do' with Her Exit from
One Tree Hill
"We were both treated badly,"Hilarie Burton said
Read More
More Chad Michael Murray
Celebrities Who Rewore Their Famous Costumes Years Later
These 10 stars couldn't resist playing a little dress-up with their iconic outfits from famous films, shows and music videos
Chad Michael Murray Says Wilmington, NC, Still Feels 'Like Home' 10 Years After
One Tree Hill
The new Hotels.com spokesperson also gave his best suggestions for places to go if you're visiting the city — especially if you're a
One Tree Hill
fan!
Chad Michael Murray Shares Sweet Photo of 'Daddy Duty' with His Daughter: 'the Snuggles Are Real'
Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes Have a Moment in
Too Close for Christmas
Sneak Peek
Chad Michael Murray Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute for
One Tree Hill
Costar Hilarie Burton
Pull Out Your Tinsel! Hallmark Channel Announces 17-Day Christmas Movie Marathon in July
Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray Try to
Survive the Night
in Trailer for Home Invasion Thriller
Survive the Night
arrives in limited theaters and On Demand May 22
11 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out On Their Near-Death Experiences
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Nearly Dying at Age 15 When His Intestines Twisted
A Comprehensive List of the Dreamiest High School Heartthrobs from Your Favorite Teen Movies
Bethany Joy Lenz Would 'Certainly' Join a
One Tree Hill
Reboot
Bethany Joy Lenz Says Writers of
Pearson
Ask Questions About Society Rather Than Pull From Headlines
All Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Made Out with Him on Set of
Freaky Friday
Movies
//
April 22, 2019
Chad Michael Murray Says He and
Gilmore Girls
Costar Jared Padalecki Have a 'Brotherhood'
TV
//
March 28, 2019
Sophia Bush Says
One Tree Hill
Producers Exploited Her Breakup with Chad Michael Murray
TV
//
December 10, 2018
LeAnn Rimes and Chad Michael Murray Lead Hallmark's Holiday Movie Lineup: See the Full List
TV
//
September 20, 2018
Hilarie Burton Reflects on Filming
One Tree Hill
with Fans to Urge North Carolinians to Evacuate
TV
//
September 11, 2018
Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Takes a Swipe at Sophia Bush Over Her Marriage Comments
TV
//
June 15, 2018
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression on
People Now
— Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
June 14, 2018
Chad Michael Murray Fires Back at Ex Sophia Bush's Claim She Felt Pressured to Marry Him
TV
//
June 14, 2018
Sophia Bush on Marrying Chad Michael Murray: 'It Was Not a Thing I Actually Really Wanted to Do'
TV
//
June 13, 2018
Chad Michael Murray Finds Out If His Late Grandmother was Murdered After Years of Mystery
TV
//
April 12, 2018
Chad Michael Murray Dressed Up Like His
Cinderella Story
Character to Take His Wife to Prom
Style
//
June 28, 2017
Chad Michael Murray Shares First Image of Baby Daughter in Touching Mother's Day Tribute to Wife Sarah Roemer
Parents
//
May 16, 2017
Chad Michael Murray's Toddler Is a 'Big Athlete' Already: I'm Proud When 'My Son Wings a Football Across the Room'
Parents
//
May 10, 2017
Chad Michael Murray Is Primarily Responsible for His Son After Daughter's Birth: 'Turns Out I Can't Breastfeed'
Parents
//
March 17, 2017
New Dad, Nude Dad! See Why Chad Michael Murray Is Baring It All Just Days After Daughter's Birth
Health
//
March 16, 2017
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Welcome Daughter
Parents
//
March 14, 2017
Swingin' in His Skivvies! See Chad Michael Murray Have a
Risky Business
Moment
TV
//
March 02, 2017
Chad Michael Murray Addresses His
Gilmore Girls
Revival Recasting
TV
//
February 23, 2017
Red Carpet Kisses! Chad Michael Murray Gives Wife Sarah Roemer's Growing Baby Bump a Smooch
Parents
//
December 09, 2016
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Are Expecting a Daughter
Parents
//
December 02, 2020
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Expecting Second Child
Parents
//
December 02, 2020
The
One Tree Hill
Cast Reunion Included Gavin DeGraw Karaoke, Dare Night and All Your Favorite Ravens
TV
//
July 26, 2016
Chad Michael Murray Joins
Scream Queens
TV
//
September 17, 2015
Dancing with the Stars
: If the Mystery Contestant Isn't Chris Soules, We Have 5 Alternate Suggestions
TV
//
March 03, 2015
Chad Michael Murray Is Married – with a Baby on the Way!
Celebrity
//
January 21, 2015
Load More
Chad Michael Murray
