Chad Michael Murray Says There's 'Always Talk' of Making a One Tree Hill Reboot
Chad Michael Murray used to play Lucas Scott on the series, but can see the show returning with a "new generation"
Sophia Bush Alludes to Getting Tattoo After Chad Michael Murray Split: 'Closing a Personal Chapter'
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray married and separated in 2005 after meeting on One Tree Hill set
Sophia Bush Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Ex Chad Michael Murray: 'It's Not Worth My Time'
The One Tree Hill alums were briefly married in 2005
Sophia Bush Talked About Being 'Asked Big Questions by Men' Shortly Before Getting Engaged 
"Give jewelry to your friends and be patient," Sophia Bush advised her fans of getting engaged, just days before her now-fiancé Grant Hughes popped the question
Hilarie Burton Recalls 'Crying in My Trailer' After OTH Love Scene: 'I Felt Like a Prostitute'
"I was so whacked out about it," Hilarie Burton-Morgan said on this week's Drama Queens podcast, recounting a One Tree Hill love scene that made her feel "like a prostitute"
Hilarie Burton Says Chad Michael Murray 'Had Nothing to Do' with Her Exit from One Tree Hill
"We were both treated badly,"Hilarie Burton said
Celebrities Who Rewore Their Famous Costumes Years Later
These 10 stars couldn't resist playing a little dress-up with their iconic outfits from famous films, shows and music videos
Chad Michael Murray Says Wilmington, NC, Still Feels 'Like Home' 10 Years After One Tree Hill
The new Hotels.com spokesperson also gave his best suggestions for places to go if you're visiting the city — especially if you're a One Tree Hill fan!
Chad Michael Murray Shares Sweet Photo of 'Daddy Duty' with His Daughter: 'the Snuggles Are Real' 
Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes Have a Moment in Too Close for Christmas Sneak Peek
Chad Michael Murray Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute for One Tree Hill Costar Hilarie Burton
Pull Out Your Tinsel! Hallmark Channel Announces 17-Day Christmas Movie Marathon in July
Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray Try to Survive the Night in Trailer for Home Invasion Thriller

Survive the Night arrives in limited theaters and On Demand May 22

Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Made Out with Him on Set of Freaky Friday
Movies // April 22, 2019
Chad Michael Murray Says He and Gilmore Girls Costar Jared Padalecki Have a 'Brotherhood'
TV // March 28, 2019
Sophia Bush Says One Tree Hill Producers Exploited Her Breakup with Chad Michael Murray
TV // December 10, 2018
LeAnn Rimes and Chad Michael Murray Lead Hallmark's Holiday Movie Lineup: See the Full List
TV // September 20, 2018
Hilarie Burton Reflects on Filming One Tree Hill with Fans to Urge North Carolinians to Evacuate
TV // September 11, 2018
Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Takes a Swipe at Sophia Bush Over Her Marriage Comments
TV // June 15, 2018
Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // June 14, 2018
Chad Michael Murray Fires Back at Ex Sophia Bush's Claim She Felt Pressured to Marry Him
TV // June 14, 2018
Sophia Bush on Marrying Chad Michael Murray: 'It Was Not a Thing I Actually Really Wanted to Do'
TV // June 13, 2018
Chad Michael Murray Finds Out If His Late Grandmother was Murdered After Years of Mystery
TV // April 12, 2018
Chad Michael Murray Dressed Up Like His Cinderella Story Character to Take His Wife to Prom
Style // June 28, 2017
Chad Michael Murray Shares First Image of Baby Daughter in Touching Mother's Day Tribute to Wife Sarah Roemer
Parents // May 16, 2017
Chad Michael Murray's Toddler Is a 'Big Athlete' Already: I'm Proud When 'My Son Wings a Football Across the Room'
Parents // May 10, 2017
Chad Michael Murray Is Primarily Responsible for His Son After Daughter's Birth: 'Turns Out I Can't Breastfeed'
Parents // March 17, 2017
New Dad, Nude Dad! See Why Chad Michael Murray Is Baring It All Just Days After Daughter's Birth
Health // March 16, 2017
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Welcome Daughter
Parents // March 14, 2017
Swingin' in His Skivvies! See Chad Michael Murray Have a Risky Business Moment
TV // March 02, 2017
Chad Michael Murray Addresses His Gilmore Girls Revival Recasting
TV // February 23, 2017
Red Carpet Kisses! Chad Michael Murray Gives Wife Sarah Roemer's Growing Baby Bump a Smooch
Parents // December 09, 2016
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Are Expecting a Daughter
Parents // December 02, 2020
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Expecting Second Child
Parents // December 02, 2020
The One Tree Hill Cast Reunion Included Gavin DeGraw Karaoke, Dare Night and All Your Favorite Ravens
TV // July 26, 2016
Chad Michael Murray Joins Scream Queens
TV // September 17, 2015
Dancing with the Stars: If the Mystery Contestant Isn't Chris Soules, We Have 5 Alternate Suggestions
TV // March 03, 2015
Chad Michael Murray Is Married – with a Baby on the Way!
Celebrity // January 21, 2015
