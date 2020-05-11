Celebrities and Politics

Keke Palmer Says She Believes President Donald Trump Is ‘Inciting a Race War’

"His craziness is inspiring us to just really get him the f--- out!" KeKe Palmer told Cosmopolitan
Axl Rose Explains 'Disdain' for Trump Administration, Says He Speaks Out So He's Not 'Complicit'

The Guns N' Roses singer explained that he speaks out from "a sense of outrage, obligation [and] responsibility to say something"
Carl Reiner's Daughter Says He 'Would Be Disappointed Not to Have Lived to See Trump's Eviction'

Carl Reiner was often vocal about his disapproval of the Trump administration
Trump Says He's Coming Around on Wearing a Mask Because 'It Looked Like the Lone Ranger'

The president has long resisted publicly wearing a mask but said Wednesday: "I have no problem with that, and if people feel good about it they should do it"
George Lopez Recounts Visit from Secret Service After Trump Joke: 'I Can't Stay Quiet'

The comedian says the Secret Service came knocking after going through his social media accounts
Six Degrees of Andrew Cuomo: Get to Know the New York Governor's Famous Inner Circle

From a fashion designers to Food Network stars, the New York governor has some pretty impressive connections
Stacey Abrams on the 'Power' of the 2020 Census & Teaming Up with Stars Like Kerry Washington

"If you believe that we need to change and need to make progress, the money and the political will is determined by the census," she says
Ariana Grande Sends Food Trucks to Voters Waiting in Line at Kentucky Polls: 'Use Your Voice'

"Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u," the singer encouraged her followers during the state's election day
CNN's Don Lemon Reacts to Trump Claiming He Made Juneteenth 'Very Famous': 'It's Laughable'

Pharrell Williams Helps Declare Juneteenth a State Holiday in Virginia: 'Lives Are Finally Being Acknowledged'

Pharrell Williams Helps Declare Juneteenth a State Holiday in Virginia

See Brendan Gleeson's Transformation Into Donald Trump for Showtime's The Comey Rule

Megyn Kelly Slams HBO Max for Temporarily Pulling Gone with the Wind: 'Where Does this End?'

Megyn Kelly Slams HBO Max for Temporarily Pulling Gone with the Wind: 'Where Does this End?'

Taylor Swift Advocates for Mail-In Voting, Says 'Changes Must Be Made' to Fight Police Brutality

"In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind," Taylor Swift tweeted on Tuesday

Jim Carrey Posts New Painting of Grim Reaper 'Jealous' of Donald Trump Over COVID-19 'Death Toll'

Movies // May 11, 2020
15 Timeless Michelle Obama Throwback Photos from Her Early Years

Politics // May 08, 2020
Every Time Chris Cuomo and Governor Andrew Cuomo Have Bickered on National Television

Politics // May 21, 2020
The View's Joy Behar Agrees with Sean Hannity for Criticizing Armed Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Politics // May 05, 2020
John Legend Says President Donald Trump Is the 'Exact Opposite of What We Need Right Now'

Music // May 04, 2020
Kim Kardashian Marks 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide After U.S. Recognizes Massacre

TV // April 24, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel Calls for Las Vegas Mayor to Resign Following Viral Interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper

TV // April 23, 2020
Al Gore Says ‘We Have the Solutions We Need to Solve the Climate Crisis’ on Earth Day 2020

Human Interest // April 22, 2020
Cristina Cuomo Says She Has a 'Waitlist' of Women for Brother-in-Law Governor Andrew Cuomo

Politics // April 21, 2020
Fans Are Cracking Up at Former President Barack Obama's Title in New Michael Jordan Docuseries

Politics // April 20, 2020
Kanye West Says He Will Vote in This Election: ‘And We Know Who I’m Voting On’

Music // April 15, 2020
Ricky Gervais Calls for Wet Markets — Where Coronavirus May Have Originated — to Close

TV // April 13, 2020
Chris Cuomo Teases Older Brother Andrew On-Air with Throwback Photo, as the Governor Playfully Threatens to Hang Up

TV // April 09, 2020
Tom Brady Reveals Donald Trump Asked Him to Speak at 2016 Republican National Convention

Politics // April 08, 2020
Dennis Quaid Thinks Trump Is 'Handling' the Coronavirus Pandemic 'in a Good Way': 'He's Involved'

Movies // April 08, 2020
Sarah Silverman, Emily Ratajkowski & More Mourn the End of Bernie Sanders' Campaign

Politics // April 08, 2020
Meghan McCain Says She 'Considered' Signing Petition to Have Tiger King's Joe Exotic Pardoned

TV // April 03, 2020
Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Faith Hill and More Celebs Urge Fans to Fill Out the 2020 Census

Music // April 01, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reacts to Brother Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'Stay Strong'

Politics // March 31, 2020
Tyler Perry, Joe Biden, Jamie Foxx and More Mourn Death of Civil Rights Icon Rev. Joseph Lowery

Human Interest // March 28, 2020
Every 2020 Presidential Candidate Celebrities Have Supported So Far

Politics // April 29, 2020
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says He Asked Michael Cohen to Smuggle Chicken in Prison

TV // March 20, 2020
Lana Condor Slams Trump for Endangering Asian American Community After Repeatedly Blaming China for Coronavirus

Movies // March 19, 2020
Matthew McConaughey Reveals Whether He'd Ever Run for Office

Movies // March 13, 2020
Halle Berry Jokes About Distant Relation to Sarah Palin: 'She Ain't Invited to the Cookout'

Politics // March 07, 2020
